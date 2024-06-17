Ukraine: All their EURO records and stats
Monday, June 17, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
GENERAL: HAVE UKRAINE EVER WON THE EURO?
Best result: Quarter-finals 2020
EURO appearances: 4
EURO hosts: 2012 co-hosts (GS)
Overall record: P12 W3 D0 L9 F8 A22
Group stage record: P10 W2 D0 L8 F6 A17
Knockout record: P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A5
EURO-by-EURO record
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Group stage
2016 Group stage
2020 Quarter-finals
TEAM RECORDS
Biggest victory
2-1 three times, most recently vs Sweden, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeat
4-0: Ukraine vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring draws
N/A
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 2-3 vs Netherlands, 13/06/2021 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
6 in 5 games in 2020 (av. 1.20)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
0 in 3 games in 2016 (av. 0.00)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
4: 2020
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
0: 2016
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 4 (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 1 (2020)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 0
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 1 (2016)
Best group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5 Pts3 (2020)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A5 Pts0 (2016)
Fewest points to qualify: 3 (2020)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (2012)
Biggest victory
2-1 twice, most recently vs North Macedonia, 17/06/2021
Heaviest defeat
3-0: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06/2024
Highest scoring draw
N/A
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 2-3 vs Netherlands, 13/06/2021
Most group goals scored
4: 2020
Most group goals conceded
5: 2016, 2020
Fewest group goals scored
0: 2016
Fewest group goals conceded
4: 2012
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W1 L0
Quarter-finals
P1 W0 L1
Semi-finals
N/A
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
2-1: Sweden vs Ukraine, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeats
4-0: Ukraine vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 0-4 vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
W vs Sweden, 2020 round of 16 (1-1 / 2-1)
UKRAINE PLAYER RECORDS
Andriy Yarmolenko is Ukraine's top appearance-maker at EUROs, while Andriy Shevchenko is the only Ukrainian to feature at a EURO as both player and coach.
Most appearances
12: Andriy Yarmolenko
9: Olexandr Zinchenko
Most goals
2: Andriy Shevchenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko
Most tournaments with goal
1: Andriy Shevchenko (2012), Artem Dovbyk (2020), Andriy Yarmolenko (2020), Roman Yaremchuk (2020), Oleksandr Zinchenko (2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 285d: Illia Zabarnyi (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)
19y 180d: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
20y 119d: Viktor Kovalenko (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
24y 8d: Artem Dovbyk (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)
24y 196d: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)
25y 198d: Roman Yaremchuk (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
37y 83d: Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (vs Poland, EURO 2016)
37y 34d: Vyacheslav Shevchuk (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)
35y 264d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs England, EURO 2012)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
35y 256d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2012)
31y 237d: Andriy Yarmolenko (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)
25y 202d: Roman Yaremchuk (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
27 min: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)
COACHES
All of Ukraine's EURO coaches to date have only featured at one final tournament.
Most final tournaments
1: Oleg Blokhin (2012)
1: Mykhaylo Fomenko (2016)
1: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)
1: Serhiy Rebrov (2024)
Most matches
5: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)
Most wins
2: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)
Youngest coach
44y 257d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)
Oldest coach
67y 276d: Mykhaylo Fomenko (vs Poland, EURO 2016)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 1
Missed 1
Penalties conceded: 1
Missed 1
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
PLAYER RECORDS
Most appearances
12: Andriy Yarmolenko (3-2012, 3-2016, 5-2020, 1-2024)
9: Oleksandr Zinchenko (3-2016, 5-2020, 1-2024)
Most goals
2: Andriy Shevchenko (2-2012)
2: Roman Yaremchuk (2-2020)
2: Andriy Yarmolenko (2-2020)
Hat-tricks
N/A
Most tournaments with goal
1: Andriy Shevchenko (2012)
1: Artem Dovbyk (2020)
1: Andriy Yarmolenko (2020)
1: Roman Yaremchuk (2020)
1: Oleksandr Zinchenko (2020)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
2012
11/06/2012: Ukraine 2-1 Sweden (group, Kyiv)
15/06/2012: Ukraine 0-2 France (group, Donetsk)
19/06/2012: England 1-0 Ukraine (group, Donetsk)
2016
12/06/2016: Germany 2-0 Ukraine (group, Lille Métropole)
16/06/2016: Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland (group, Lyon)
21/06/2016: Ukraine 0-1 Poland (group, Marseille)
2020
13/06/2021: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (group, Amsterdam)
17/06/2021: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (group, Bucharest)
21/06/2021: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (group, Bucharest)
29/06/2021: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine aet (round of 16, Glasgow)
03/07/2021: Ukraine 0-4 England (quarter-finals, Rome)
2024
17/06/2024: Romania 3-0 Ukraine (group stage, Munich)
21/06/2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine (group stage, Düsseldorf)
26/06/2024: Ukraine vs Belgium (group stage, Stuttgart)
Last updated: 17 June 2024