Ukraine: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE UKRAINE EVER WON THE EURO?

Best result: Quarter-finals 2020

EURO appearances: 4

EURO hosts: 2012 co-hosts (GS)

Overall record: P12 W3 D0 L9 F8 A22

Group stage record: P10 W2 D0 L8 F6 A17

Knockout record: P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A5

EURO-by-EURO record

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify﻿

2004 Did not qualify﻿

2008 Did not qualify﻿

2012 Group stage

2016 Group stage

2020 Quarter-finals

TEAM RECORDS

Biggest victory

2-1 three times, most recently vs Sweden, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)



Heaviest defeat

4-0: Ukraine vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)



Highest scoring draws

N/A

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Netherlands, 13/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

6 in 5 games in 2020 (av. 1.20)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

0 in 3 games in 2016 (av. 0.00)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 2020



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

0: 2016

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 4 (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 1 (2020)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 0

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 1 (2016)

Best group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5 Pts3 (2020)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A5 Pts0 (2016)

Fewest points to qualify: 3 (2020)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2012)

Biggest victory

2-1 twice, most recently vs North Macedonia, 17/06/2021



Heaviest defeat

3-0: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06/2024

Highest scoring draw

N/A

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Netherlands, 13/06/2021

Most group goals scored

4: 2020

Most group goals conceded

5: 2016, 2020

Fewest group goals scored

0: 2016

Fewest group goals conceded

4: 2012

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W1 L0

Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

2-1: Sweden vs Ukraine, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeats

4-0: Ukraine vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 0-4 vs England, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

W vs Sweden, 2020 round of 16 (1-1 / 2-1)

UKRAINE PLAYER RECORDS

Andriy Yarmolenko is Ukraine's top appearance-maker at EUROs, while Andriy Shevchenko is the only Ukrainian to feature at a EURO as both player and coach.

Most appearances

12: Andriy Yarmolenko

9: Olexandr Zinchenko

Most goals

2: Andriy Shevchenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko

Most tournaments with goal

1: Andriy Shevchenko (2012), Artem Dovbyk (2020), Andriy Yarmolenko (2020), Roman Yaremchuk (2020), Oleksandr Zinchenko (2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 285d: Illia Zabarnyi (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)

19y 180d: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

20y 119d: Viktor Kovalenko (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

24y 8d: Artem Dovbyk (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

24y 196d: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

25y 198d: Roman Yaremchuk (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

37y 83d: Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

37y 34d: Vyacheslav Shevchuk (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

35y 264d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs England, EURO 2012)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

35y 256d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2012)

31y 237d: Andriy Yarmolenko (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)

25y 202d: Roman Yaremchuk (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

27 min: Oleksandr Zinchenko (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

COACHES

All of Ukraine's EURO coaches to date have only featured at one final tournament.

Most final tournaments

1: Oleg Blokhin (2012)

1: Mykhaylo Fomenko (2016)

1: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)

1: Serhiy Rebrov (2024)

Most matches

5: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)

Most wins

2: Andriy Shevchenko (2020)

Youngest coach

44y 257d: Andriy Shevchenko (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)

Oldest coach

67y 276d: Mykhaylo Fomenko (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 1

Missed 1

Penalties conceded: 1

Missed 1

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

PLAYER RECORDS

Most appearances

12: Andriy Yarmolenko (3-2012, 3-2016, 5-2020, 1-2024)

9: Oleksandr Zinchenko (3-2016, 5-2020, 1-2024)

Most goals

2: Andriy Shevchenko (2-2012)

2: Roman Yaremchuk (2-2020)

2: Andriy Yarmolenko (2-2020)

Hat-tricks

N/A



Most tournaments with goal

1: Andriy Shevchenko (2012)

1: Artem Dovbyk (2020)

1: Andriy Yarmolenko (2020)

1: Roman Yaremchuk (2020)

1: Oleksandr Zinchenko (2020)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2012

11/06/2012: Ukraine 2-1 Sweden (group, Kyiv)

15/06/2012: Ukraine 0-2 France (group, Donetsk)

19/06/2012: England 1-0 Ukraine (group, Donetsk)

2016

12/06/2016: Germany 2-0 Ukraine (group, Lille Métropole)

16/06/2016: Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland (group, Lyon)

21/06/2016: Ukraine 0-1 Poland (group, Marseille)

2020

13/06/2021: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (group, Amsterdam)

17/06/2021: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (group, Bucharest)

21/06/2021: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (group, Bucharest)

29/06/2021: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine aet (round of 16, Glasgow)

03/07/2021: Ukraine 0-4 England (quarter-finals, Rome)

2024

17/06/2024: Romania 3-0 Ukraine (group stage, Munich)

21/06/2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine (group stage, Düsseldorf)

26/06/2024: Ukraine vs Belgium (group stage, Stuttgart)﻿

Last updated: 17 June 2024