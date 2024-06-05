EURO 2024: Six key questions ahead of the big kick-off

The excitement is building as UEFA EURO 2024 draws ever closer, with the big kick-off set to pit hosts Germany against Scotland in Munich on 14 June.

Here, UEFA.com takes a look at six of the most intriguing questions that will be answered during the month-long tournament.

EURO 2024 fixture schedule

Will we see a new winner?

A total of 11 different nations have got their hands on the famous Henri Delaunay Cup, with Germany and Spain the most successful having won the tournament three times each. The most recent edition to produce a first-time winner was EURO 2016, when Portugal triumphed over France in the final.

On this occasion, there will be a whole host of teams dreaming of a maiden title. England came mightily close at EURO 2020 before being beaten by Italy in the decider, and they are one of the hot favourites to go all the way in Germany. The likes of Belgium, Croatia and Türkiye are also fancied among the dark horses, and there are 11 other sides involved who have never won before. Could this be a historic year for one of them?

EURO flashback: Portugal lift 2016 trophy

Can Cristiano Ronaldo break new ground?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's records and achievements are almost endless, and they notably include being the man who has appeared at the most EURO final tournaments (5), made the most finals appearances (25) and scored the most finals goals (14).

The 39-year-old has the chance to extend those records in Germany, as well as set new ones; he could, for example, replace Austria's Ivica Vastic as the oldest scorer at the finals if he manages to find the net for Portugal. No doubt he will also fancy his chances of finishing as top scorer for a third time; he was joint-top marksman at EURO 2020 with five goals and likewise shared the honour with three strikes in 2012. As ever, Ronaldo will be well worth keeping an eye on.

Watch all 14 of Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

How will debutants Georgia perform?

There were scenes of wild celebrations in Tbilisi and beyond as Georgia made it to a first-ever major tournament after beating Greece in a penalty shoot-out during their qualifying play-off final in March. They are the only team set to make their EURO debut in Germany and will no doubt be looking to enjoy every moment.

Georgia will take their place in a tricky-looking Group F but certainly won't just be content with making up the numbers. "We are the wildcard, slipping into this tournament rather unnoticed," says coach Willy Sagnol. "What's certain is that whether we're playing Portugal, Czechia or Türkiye, we will never give up and we'll give everything we have." A nation expects.

Watch the penalty that took Georgia to EURO 2024

Who will be the breakout star?

A EURO finals offers the perfect chance for an upcoming player to really make a name for themselves. At EURO 2020, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Pedri was named Young Player of the Tournament, while Portugal's Renato Sanches received the accolade in 2016.

There are a whole host of exciting teenage talents expected to be involved in Germany, from France midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery to Spain forward Lamine Yamal, Türkiye attacking midfielder Arda Güler and many more. So which of them will seize their opportunity to shine on one of the biggest stages of all? We shall soon find out.

EURO 2020 Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri

Can Germany make the most of home advantage?

In the 16 previous editions of the EURO, the hosts have won three times: Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984. Meanwhile, on another three occasions, the host nation have made it to the showpiece only to lose: Portugal in 2004, France in 2016 and Wembley final hosts England at the pan-continental EURO 2020.

Germany are staging the tournament for the first time since 1988, with games taking place in ten cities across the country. They will be determined to put on a good show but will also hope the passionate home support can inspire Julian Nagelsmann's side to glory.

EURO 2024: The host cities

Which ex-EURO star will shine as a coach?

There is a new generation of coaches at this tournament who caught the eye as players at a EURO in the not-too-distant past.

Willy Sagnol, who featured for France at EURO 2004 and 2008, will be appearing at a third tournament, but on the touchline this time as Georgia coach. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella, who was involved at EURO 2000 for Italy, will be in charge of Türkiye, and Murat Yakin will oversee Switzerland's campaign after representing them as a player in EURO 2004.

It will certainly be intriguing to see which of the former players can take their side furthest in Germany.

Top ten goals of EURO 2024 qualifying



