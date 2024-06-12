Álvaro Morata on captaining Spain, Lamine Yamal and his Italy connection – interview

Spain's Álvaro Morata has been put in a tricky situation as a result of his side drawing Italy in UEFA EURO 2024 Group B. The 31-year-old Atlético de Madrid forward is married to an Italian, and there will be split loyalties in his household when the two European giants face each other in Gelsenkirchen on 20 June.

Ever the professional, Morata will put sentiment to one side as he looks to win a EURO title at the third time of asking to go along with La Roja's Nations League success last year. Speaking to UEFA.com, he discussed his team's chances of victory in Germany, highly-rated team-mate Lamine Yamal and how it feels to have the privilege of leading his nation out as captain.

On facing Italy

I just knew that we would get Italy! I told my wife that we'd draw them again and she really didn't want that. She would have preferred that we had different routes to the final, and then either Italy or Spain would win.

I have a lot of affection for Italy. They've always treated me well over there [during two spells at Juventus]. But the two EUROs I've played in [2016 and 2020] we were knocked out by them, so we know they are very competitive, [they have] that competitive DNA. And it will take a lot to win, but they don't like playing against Spain either.

On being captain

It's an incredibly proud feeling. My family often sends me a photo of mine of the time when Spain won the first of their last two EURO [in 2008]. I was out in a square full of people celebrating the title, and you always think it's a dream when you start playing for Spain to one day be amongst the top scorers, or to be the captain. I've achieved both those things, step by step.

Every time I hear the anthem and I wear the [captain's] armband it is unbelievable. I only try to help my team-mates, make sure they're happy but also drum into them that a competition like this is all about very small details. We're not here on holiday, and this month is about working hard.

On being fourth in Spain's all-time scorers list

It makes me feel very proud. If I think about everything I have overcome… tough moments, matches where I couldn't play, those tournaments for which I wasn't chosen. I have fought a lot to be where I am. But if I had the choice, I would choose Spain winning this EURO over myself being in the selected squad.

I love being so close to Fernando [Torres], Raúl [González] and David [Villa]. I want to highlight what incredible people they are. They have always advised me well, they have always been there for me and that's something that makes me happier than anything else.

On Lamine Yamal

It's a pleasure to have him playing with us. He offers something different. If he is lucky and doesn't suffer major injuries, then he will be among the very best in the world, because despite being just 16 years old, he is already a step further than many others.

He must mature, but that's normal. Sometimes it seems he isn't 16, it seems he is 23 or 24. Above all, we need to make him understand how important it is to manage matches mentally and also the fact that you sometimes need to slow down the match rather than trying to make something out of everything. He is really good at dribbling, he has a great technique, but he must help us with that by understanding that there are certain matches where the most important thing is to protect the current result.

On Spain's chances

We are here to win. The last time we were defeated at the semi-finals, the previous one in the round of 16. We have been making great improvements, and winning a EURO is difficult, but we have a great team and a fantastic group. We know we will face some difficulties, we know it won't be easy, but we are ready for it.