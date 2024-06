Spain: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SPAIN EVER WON THE EURO?

Winners for the first time in 1964, Spain prevailed again at EURO 2008 and EURO 2012 either side of being crowned world champions in 2010.

Best result: Winners 1964, 2008, 2012

EURO appearances: 12

EURO hosts: 1964 (W)

Overall record: P47 W22 D15 L10 F71 A42

Group stage record: P31 W15 D9 L7 F48 A28

Knockout record: P16 W7 D6 L3 F23 A14

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Winners

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Group stage

1984 Runners-up

1988 Group stage

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Quarter-finals

2000 Quarter-finals

2004 Group stage

2008 Winners

2012 Winners

2016 Round of 16

2020 Semi-finals

SPAIN'S EURO RECORDS

Spain won the 1964 EURO as finals hosts, then showed that they were the pre-eminent force in world football by winning the 2008 final tournament in Austria and Switzerland and then retaining the title in Poland and Ukraine in 2012.

Biggest victory

5-0: Spain vs Slovakia, 23/06/2021 (group stage)



Heaviest defeats

2-0: three times, most recently vs Italy, 27/06/2016 (round of 16)



Highest scoring draws

1-1: ten times, most recently vs Italy, 06/07/2021 (semi-finals)

Highest scoring game

8 goals: 5-3 vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)

Most goals scored at a EURO

13 goals in 6 games in 2020 (av. 2.17)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 goals in 3 games in 1980 and 2004 (av. 0.67)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2008, 2012



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 1980, 2004

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 11 (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 7 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 4 (1984, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Group runners-up: 3 (1996, 2016, 2020)

Unbeaten group stage: 5 (1984, 1996, 2008, 2012, 2020)

Winless group stage: 1 (1980)

Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F8 A3 (2008)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4 (1980)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1984*)

Most points without qualifying: 4 (2004)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victory

5-0: Spain vs Slovakia, 23/06/2021



Heaviest defeat

2-0: West Germany vs Spain, 17/06/1988

Highest scoring draw

1-1: seven times, most recently vs Poland, 19/06/2021

Highest scoring game

7 goals: 4-3 vs Yugoslavia, 21/06/2000

Most group goals scored

8: 2008

Most group goals conceded

5: 1988, 2000

Fewest group goals scored

2: 1980, 2004

Fewest group goals conceded

1: 2012, 2020

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1 L1

Quarter-finals

P5 W3 L2*

*Including wins on penalties vs Italy (2008) and Switzerland (2020), and loss on penalties vs England (1996)

Semi-finals

P5 W4 L1*

*Including wins on penalties vs Denmark (1984) and Portugal (2012), and loss on penalties vs Italy (2020)



Finals

P4 W3 L1



Biggest victory

4-0: Spain vs Italy, 01/07/2012 (final)

Heaviest defeats

2-0: France vs Spain, 27/06/1984 (final)

2-0: Italy vs Spain, 27/06/2016 (round of 16)



Highest scoring game

8 goals: 5-3 vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)



Extra time

W vs Hungary, 1964 semi-finals (1-1 / 2-1)

W vs Denmark, 1984 final (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)

L vs England, 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)

W vs Italy 2008, quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-2 pens)

W vs Portugal, 2012 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-2 pens)

W vs Croatia, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 5-3)

W vs Switzerland, 2020 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-1 pens)

L vs Italy, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 2-4 pens)

SPAIN PLAYER RECORDS

The bulk of the Spanish players with the most appearances at final tournaments are veterans of the victorious EURO 2008 and EURO 2012 campaigns.

Most appearances

16: Jordi Alba, Cesc Fàbregas, Andrés Iniesta

15: Sergio Ramos, David Silva

Most goals

7: Álvaro Morata

5: Fernando Torres 

4: David Villa

Hat-tricks

David Villa, 10/06/08 vs Russia (group stage)



Most tournaments with goal

3: Álvaro Morata (2016, 2020, 2024)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

16y 338d: Lamine Yamal (vs Croatia, EURO 2024)

18y 201d: Pedri (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

19y 132d: Miguel Tendillo (vs Italy, EURO 1980)



Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

21y 37d: Cesc Fàbregas (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

21y 114d: Ferran Torres (vs Slovakia, EURO 2020)

22y 170d: David Silva (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 137d: Aritz Aduriz (vs Italy, EURO 2016)

34y 243d: Andoni Zubizarreta (vs England, EURO '96)

34y 242d: Vicente Engonga (vs Slovenia, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

32y 156d: Dani Carvajal (vs Croatia, EURO 2024)

31y 304d: César Azpilicueta (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

31y 299d: Carlos Santillana (vs Portugal, EURO 1984)



Fastest goal scored

4 min: Raúl González (vs Slovenia, EURO 2000), Fernando Torres (vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012)

COACHES

José Villalonga steered Spain to glory in the 1964 finals, while Luis Aragonés (2008) and Vicente del Bosque (2012) were in charge for the nation’s next two EURO successes.

Most final tournaments

2: Miguel Muñoz (1984, 1988), Vicente del Bosque (2012, 2016)

Most matches

10: Vicente del Bosque (2012, 2016)

Most wins

6: Vicente del Bosque (2012, 2016)

Youngest coach

44y 188d: José Villalonga (vs Hungary, EURO 1964)

Oldest coach

69y 337d: Luis Aragonés (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 12

Scored 5

Missed 2

Saved 5

Penalties conceded: 2

Scored 1

Saved 1

Penalty shoot-outs

W 5-4 vs Denmark, semi-finals (24/06/1984)

L 2-4 vs England, quarter-finals (22/06/1996)

W 4-2 vs Italy, quarter-finals (22/06/2008)

W 4-2 vs Portugal, semi-finals (27/06/2012)

W 3-1 vs Switzerland, quarter-finals (02/07/2021)

L 4-2 vs Italy, semi-finals (06/07/2021)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1964

17/06/1964: Spain 2-1 Hungary aet (semi-finals, Madrid)

21/06/1964: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union (final, Madrid)

1980

12/06/1980: Spain 0-0 Italy (group, Milan)

15/06/1980: Belgium 2-1 Spain (group, Milan)

18/06/1980: Spain 1-2 England (group, Naples)

1984

14/06/1984: Romania 1-1 Spain (group, Saint-Etienne)

17/06/1984: Portugal 1-1 Spain (group, Marseille)

20/06/1984: West Germany 0-1 Spain (group, Paris)

24/06/1984: Denmark 1-1 Spain aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Lyon)

27/06/1984: France 2-0 Spain (final, Paris)

1988

11/06/1988: Denmark 2-3 Spain (group, Hannover)

14/06/1988: Italy 1-0 Spain (group, Frankfurt Am Main)

17/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Spain (group, Munich)

1996

09/06/1996: Spain 1-1 Bulgaria (group, Leeds)

15/06/1996: France 1-1 Spain (group, Leeds)

18/06/1996: Romania 1-2 Spain (group, Leeds)

22/06/1996: Spain 0-0 England aet, 2-4 pens (quarter-finals, London)

2000

13/06/2000: Spain 0-1 Norway (group, Rotterdam)

18/06/2000: Slovenia 1-2 Spain (group, Amsterdam)

21/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (group, Bruges)

25/06/2000: Spain 1-2 France (quarter-finals, Bruges)

2004

12/06/2004: Spain 1-0 Russia (group, Faro-loulé)

16/06/2004: Greece 1-1 Spain (group, Porto)

20/06/2004: Spain 0-1 Portugal (group, Lisbon)

2008

10/06/2008: Spain 4-1 Russia (group, Innsbruck)

14/06/2008: Sweden 1-2 Spain (group, Innsbruck)

18/06/2008: Greece 1-2 Spain (group, Salzburg)

22/06/2008: Spain 0-0 Italy aet, 4-2 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)

26/06/2008: Russia 0-3 Spain (semi-finals, Vienna)

29/06/2008: Germany 0-1 Spain (final, Vienna)

2012

10/06/2012: Spain 1-1 Italy (group, Gdańsk)

14/06/2012: Spain 4-0 Republic of Ireland (group, Gdańsk)

18/06/2012: Croatia 0-1 Spain (group, Gdańsk)

23/06/2012: Spain 2-0 France (quarter-finals, Donetsk)

27/06/2012: Portugal 0-0 Spain aet, 2-4 pens (semi-finals, Donetsk)

01/07/2012: Spain 4-0 Italy (final, Kyiv)

2016

13/06/2016: Spain 1-0 Czech Republic (group, Toulouse)

17/06/2016: Spain 3-0 Turkey (group, Nice)

21/06/2016: Croatia 2-1 Spain (group, Bordeaux)

27/06/2016: Italy 2-0 Spain (round of 16, Saint-Denis)

2020

14/06/2021: Spain 0-0 Sweden (group, Seville)

19/06/2021: Spain 1-1 Poland (group, Seville)

23/06/2021: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (group, Seville)

28/06/2021: Croatia 3-5 Spain aet (round of 16, Copenhagen)

02/07/2021: Switzerland 1-1 Spain aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, St Petersburg)

06/07/2021: Italy 1-1 Spain aet, 4-2 pens (semi-finals, London)

2024

15/06/2024: Spain 3-0 Croatia (group, Berlin)

20/06/2024: Spain vs Italy (group, Gelsenkirchen)

24/06/2024: Albania vs Spain (group, Düsseldorf)

Last updated: 15 June 2024