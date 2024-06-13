Austria vs France EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Austria and France meet in their first Group D match at UEFA EURO 2024 on Monday 17 June.

Austria vs France at a glance When: Monday 17 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Düsseldorf Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 1

Where to watch Austria vs France on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Austria are making their fourth EURO finals appearance, and their third in a row, but they face one of the most consistent teams in Europe in their opening game. France are taking part in their 11th EURO and have reached the final in three of their last four major tournaments – they lifted the World Cup in 2018 but suffered defeats in the EURO 2016 and 2022 World Cup deciders. The only exception to that streak came at EURO 2020, when they were knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16.

Both teams qualified impressively, with Austria only a point behind group winners Belgium in their section, while Les Bleus were imperious, dropping only two points. However, each will be acutely aware that Group D is a tough section to call, with games to come against Poland and the Netherlands. Getting off to a positive start, therefore, will be imperative for both.

Austria's road to Germany: Every goal

Possible line-ups

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

France: Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Form guide

Austria:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW

France:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLDW

France's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

Alex Clementson, France reporter

What the coaches say

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "If we're complete, then we're a team that is very hard to beat. We're able to compete with anyone at a high level. We saw that during the friendlies against Germany and Italy [in the last two years], but also during the EURO qualifiers against Sweden. Even against Belgium, we were about to turn the result in our favour in the second game. We're not going to the EURO just to participate. We want to show what we can do. We are aware that our group is not easy at all. On the other hand, we have faith in ourselves and believe we can qualify for the next round."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Austria are an underrated team. They have been improving over the past few years. We played them in the Nations League and we could see what a quality side they are. [They are] a very talented European nation that is in constant evolution. We will need all of our strength and also the right mentality, not thinking that because we are the France national team this match has been won before we've even played it."