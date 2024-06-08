UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the 24 teams

Group A fixtures

vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Qualifying

Qualified automatically as hosts

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but friendly wins against France and Netherlands in March seem to have sparked optimism and belief. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.

Key player: İlkay Gündoğan

It will be up to the likes of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Florian Wirtz to provide the attacking spark, but Gündoğan will be the man charged with instilling balance. Nagelsmann sees Gündoğan as a No10 who can make the players around him shine, and although the experienced captain may sometimes keep a low profile on the pitch, his team-mates benefit greatly from his intelligence and vision.

One to watch: Maximilian Mittelstädt

Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since being relegated with Hertha Berlin last term. Now at Stuttgart, Mittelstädt is set to enhance Germany's options in the full-back position with his high work-rate and selfless attitude.

Did you know?

Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.