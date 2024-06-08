UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the 24 teams
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Article summary
Get the full lowdown on the 24 teams competing for glory in Germany.
Article top media content
Article body
How they qualified, top scorers, pedigree, key players and the coach – all you need to know about the 24 teams competing for glory at UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.
Group A
Group A fixtures
vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Qualified automatically as hosts
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but friendly wins against France and Netherlands in March seem to have sparked optimism and belief. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.
Key player: İlkay Gündoğan
It will be up to the likes of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Florian Wirtz to provide the attacking spark, but Gündoğan will be the man charged with instilling balance. Nagelsmann sees Gündoğan as a No10 who can make the players around him shine, and although the experienced captain may sometimes keep a low profile on the pitch, his team-mates benefit greatly from his intelligence and vision.
One to watch: Maximilian Mittelstädt
Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since being relegated with Hertha Berlin last term. Now at Stuttgart, Mittelstädt is set to enhance Germany's options in the full-back position with his high work-rate and selfless attitude.
Did you know?
Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.
Group A fixtures
vs Germany (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group A runners-up: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Scott McTominay (7)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Steve Clarke
Scotland have reached back-to-back European Championships under Clarke, the first Scotland manager to achieve that, and have qualified directly for a major finals for the first time since 1998. If they can reproduce their fine qualifying form, the next target for Clarke and company will be to make further history by becoming the first Scotland squad to progress beyond the group stage at a finals tournament.
Key player: Scott McTominay
With seven goals in qualifying, look no further than McTominay. At a time when he wasn't a regular starter at Man United, Scotland became McTominay's 'happy place' with Clarke urging him to play "with a smile on his face". His memorable double in the 2-0 Hampden win over Spain certainly had all of Scotland smiling, and the Tartan Army will be hoping McTominay can reproduce his goalscoring form come mid-June.
One to watch: Tommy Conway
With previous wildcard Ben Doak withdrawn from the provisional squad through injury, attention now turns to his replacement, Bristol City striker Tommy Conway. The 21-year-old scored ten Championship goals for his club last season and has found the back of the net three times in seven games at Under-21 level. A strong runner and good finisher, Conway could be a key player off the bench.
Did you know?
This is the second time Scotland have qualified for back-to-back European Championships.
Group A fixtures
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Germany (Stuttgart, 9 June, 18:00)
vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group G winners: P8 W5 D3 L0 F16 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Barnabás Varga, Dominik Szoboszlai (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Third place (1964)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Marco Rossi
Having led Hungary from Nations League C to A, come agonisingly close to progressing from a EURO 2020 group containing Germany, France and Portugal, and now, unbeaten, reached EURO 2024, Rossi's popularity is sky high among players and fans alike. The Italian appears equally smitten, taking Hungarian citizenship. The togetherness, discipline and belief he has instilled among his squad is remarkable, with Hungary looking increasingly capable of springing a surprise or two.
Key player: Dominik Szoboszlai
Parallel to the meteoric rise of Hungary under Rossi has been that of Szoboszlai. Still only 23, Hungary's midfield maestro is fast approaching 50 international appearances. Always a game changer, he and Hungary are thriving under his captaincy. A dead-ball specialist and box-to-box midfielder who offers athleticism, intensity, work-rate, pace, vision, creativity, goals, assists and a steely sense of purpose, Szoboszlai has taken his game to another level as on-field leader of this tightly knit Hungary side.
One to watch: Milos Kerkez
Twenty-year-old Kerkez came through the Rapid Wien and Milan academies before a breakthrough campaign at AZ and a transfer to the Premier League, where he's had a fine first season with Bournemouth. At international level, Kerkez has quickly established himself as Hungary's first-choice left wing-back since debuting against Germany in September 2022. Tough and reliable defensively, Kerkez possesses great technique and vision, and is also a tireless attacking threat on the overlap.
Did you know?
Hungary's 14-match unbeaten run in the lead-up to the finals was their longest sequence since Ferenc Puskás and the Mighty Magyars – 18 games between July 1954 and February 1956 – under Gusztáv Sebes.
Group A fixtures
vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group I runners-up: P10 W4 D5 L1 F22 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Zeki Amdouni (6)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 3-1 on penalties to Spain (1-1 aet)
Coach: Murat Yakin
The 49-year-old has been at the 'Nati' helm since summer 2021. He oversaw Switzerland's run to the last 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the knockout phase for a fifth straight major tournament. After a low-key end to their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, Yakin will want his team to regain their famed consistency as they bid to extend that impressive run.
Key player: Granit Xhaka
Switzerland's most-capped player will head into this tournament with confidence sky-high, having been a key part of Leverkusen's astonishing season. The captain and midfield stalwart not only brings leadership qualities and a steely mentality, he also possesses excellent vision and a superb passing range. His position at the heart of midfield helps his team-mates tick in perfect rhythm.
One to watch: Ruben Vargas
The 25-year-old has evolved into a key player for Switzerland, scoring two typically crucial headers in qualifying draws against Israel and Kosovo to seal their finals spot. This will be the third major tournament for the winger, who is known for his skill on the ball, ability in one-v-ones, and goal threat.
Did you know?
EURO '96 was Switzerland's first European Championship finals; this year marks their sixth finals appearance in the last eight editions.
Group B
Group B fixtures
vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group A winners: P8 W7 D0 L1 F25 A5
Qualifying top scorers: Joselu, Álvaro Morata (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. His side beat Group B rivals Italy and Croatia as they won the UEFA Nations League last summer, and he previously led national teams to EURO glory at under-age levels – the U19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019. The levels he can summon from his big players after brilliant club seasons will dictate Spain's trajectory.
Key player: Rodri
Midfielders tend not to get the garlands they deserve, but Rodri is possibly the best player in the world right now. Naturally gifted, athletic and competitive, he is at peak age and has the necessary knowledge. Used to winning trophies at Man City, he is inspirational in word and deed.
One to watch: Lamine Yamal
A magical, mercurial talent, Yamal is huge fun whether you support La Roja or not. He turns 17 the day before the EURO final but comes into the tournament with six caps, two goals and two assists for Spain. He has played over 50 times for club and country, and home-town team Barcelona rate him as a massive prospect. Left-footed, he is usually deployed as an inverted winger. Pedri lit up EURO 2020; Lamine could be the wonderkid this time.
Did you know?
Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.
Group B fixtures
vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F13 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Andrej Kramarić (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-3 aet to Spain
Coach: Zlatko Dalić
Since taking over in 2017, Dalić has guided Croatia to astonishing achievements, including back-to-back World Cup medals by reaching the final in 2018 and securing third place in 2022. Defeats in the EURO 2020 round of 16 and 2023 Nations League final, both by Spain, have set up a highly anticipated rematch in their opening game here.
Key player: Luka Modrić
The question of whether Modrić is approaching his swansong seems to occur at every major tournament, but Croatia hope his magic continues to endure. The midfield maestro remains essential to their success, with his ability to control the pace of the game and his vision undiminished. His charisma, passion and leadership not only underline his talent but affirm his status as Croatia's greatest player and captain.
One to watch: Joško Gvardiol
Gvardiol has quickly blossomed into one of Europe's top defenders. Known for his solid defensive ability at both centre-back and left-back, Gvardiol's tactical acumen and physical prowess are expected to develop further under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at Man City. Though only 22, he should play a pivotal role in Croatia’s campaign.
Did you know?
Croatia have qualified for seven out of eight EURO final tournaments as an independent nation, and have proceeded to the knockout stage in four of their six appearances to date.
Group B fixtures
vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F16 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Davide Frattesi (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1968, 2020)
EURO 2020: Winners
Coach: Luciano Spalletti
The much-travelled Tuscan took over from Roberto Mancini in August, just after leading Napoli to a historic Scudetto title. He wasted little time in conveying his football philosophy to the Azzurri squad, helping them reach the finals in Germany and starting to rebuild the national team by mixing veterans of the EURO 2020 triumph with a new generation of players.
Key player: Nicolò Barella
The Sardinian was already a key member of the Italy midfield trio that helped the Azzurri win the trophy in 2021, but the 27-year-old is now at a career peak after reaching the UEFA Champions League final with Inter in 2023 and winning the Scudetto with the Nerazzurri this season. With boundless energy, technique, creativity and leadership, Barella is a valuable asset in several respects.
One to watch: Alessandro Buongiorno
Replacing old lions like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci was never going to be easy, but Italy are discovering new names to marshal their defence and Buongiorno is one of them. The Torino captain made his Italy debut in the Nations League finals last June, with his second cap coming in November's crucial 0-0 draw with Ukraine. Rock solid and elegant in defence, the young man with the cheerful surname has a degree in Business Administration, just like Chiellini.
Did you know?
The Ukraine stalemate which confirmed Italy's place in Germany was then 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's 60th appearance for the Azzurri. His predecessor, Gianluigi Buffon, reached the same milestone as a 28-year-old in another goalless draw with Ukraine, ending his career with a record 176 caps.
Group B fixtures
vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group E winners: P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A4
Qualifying top scorers: Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (2016)
EURO 2020: did not qualify
Coach: Sylvinho
Sylvinho's appointment in January 2023 heralded a new era for the Albanian national team. With his background in elite football, the Brazilian has succeeded in rejuvenating the side's playing style and instilling a winning mentality. His leadership has brought unity and cohesion, creating a team capable of surprising their opponents at EURO 2024.
Key player: Berat Djimshiti
The imposing Atalanta centre-back adds defensive solidity and leadership, with his aerial prowess, tactical intelligence and strength in the tackle making Djimshiti a commander at the back. His top-level experience in Serie A is also an asset, inspiring confidence among team-mates. Indeed, Djimshiti's presence brings a composure which could prove vital for Sylvinho's squad.
One to watch: Ernest Muçi
Despite having played only nine times for Albania by May, Muçi inspires great expectations given his skillset and versatility. Renowned for his pace, technical prowess and ability to create goalscoring chances, the Beşiktaş forward is a dynamic force. With his knack for producing decisive moments in front of goal, Muçi could prove a key performer in Germany.
Did you know?
Under Sylvinho, Albania have never lost a game after taking the lead – a sequence of six matches into the Brazilian's tenure.
Group C
Group C fixtures
vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group H runner-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Benjamin Šeško (5)
Pedigree
EURO best: Group stage (2000)
EURO 2020: did not qualify
Coach: Matjaž Kek
Back for a second finals after steering Slovenia to the 2010 World Cup, the former centre-back resumed command in November 2018, leading his country to promotion from Nations League League C before overseeing a successful EURO qualifying campaign. The 62-year-old is confident his side can give their Group C rivals a run for their money.
Key player: Jan Oblak
Rated one of the planet's premier shot-stoppers, the Slovenia captain has made over 300 appearances for Atlético de Madrid and boasts considerable Champions League experience. Nicknamed 'The Octopus of Škofja Loka', the 31-year-old can expect a busy tournament, so should be pivotal to Slovenia's success.
One to watch: Benjamin Šeško
The lofty Leipzig forward was not even born when Slovenia played at their last EURO in 2000, but it was his penalty against Kazakhstan – his tenth goal for his country – that secured his side’s passage to these finals. Šeško moved to Salzburg aged 16, scoring regularly for the Austrian club before switching to Germany last summer.
Did you know?
Slovenia met England at the 2010 World Cup, Jermain Defoe scoring the only goal in a narrow defeat which cost Kek's men a last-16 place. They face the Three Lions in their final Group C game in Germany.
Group C fixtures
vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group H winners: P10 W7 D1 L2 F19 A10
Qualifying top scorer: Rasmus Højlund (7)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1992)
EURO 2020: Semi-final, lost 2-1 aet to England
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Hjulmand led Denmark to the semi-finals at EURO 2020 – their best result since winning the tournament in 1992. The coach played an important role as the nation came together after Christian Eriksen's on-field cardiac arrest, and following a disappointing World Cup the former Lyngby, Nordsjælland and Mainz boss will aim to give Denmark fans another summer to remember.
Key player: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Other players may catch the eye more than Højbjerg, but a good performance from the 28-year-old midfielder tends to be central to Danish success. The Tottenham man binds together defence and midfield, always stepping up when he pulls on the red shirt. When Højbjerg is at his best, he lifts the whole team.
One to watch: Rasmus Højlund
Højlund has been Hjulmand's go-to man for goals, scoring seven in qualifying – including a hat-trick on his first Denmark start against Finland in March 2023. In his first season at Man United, the 21-year-old became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.
Did you know?
To date, Denmark have taken part in eight EUROs since the introduction of the group stage, advancing to the knockout phase on four of those occasions.
Group C fixtures
vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group G runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F15 A9
Qualifying top scorer: Aleksandar Mitrović (5)
Pedigree
EURO best: Runners-up (as Yugoslavia, 1960, 1968)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Coach: Dragan Stojković
Having played at EURO '84 with Yugoslavia and at the 2000 finals with Serbia and Montenegro, 'Piksi' has steered his nation to their first EURO in 24 years – and their first as Serbia. One of the best midfielders in Serbian history, he took charge of the national team on his 56th birthday in 2021. His charisma and desire have propelled the Eagles to the 2022 World Cup and now EURO 2024.
Key player: Aleksandar Mitrović
'Mitrogol' has had a great season with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The powerful striker from Smederevo is Serbia's all-time top international scorer and something of a national hero for his persistence, ability to score from near-impossible situations and will to fight until the end. Don't be surprised if you hear supporters singing the "Mitro's on fire" song in Germany.
One to watch: Strahinja Pavlović
Serbia have good forwards and great goalkeepers, but 23-year-old defender Pavlović can go under the radar. A tireless worker who has been making a name for himself with Salzburg in the Champions League, he made his Serbia debut in 2020 and comes into the finals with over 30 caps. Impressive at the 2022 World Cup; he may be even better in Germany.
Did you know?
Yugoslavia were runners-up at the first-ever EURO in 1960; the Soviet Union denied them the title with an extra-time winner in Paris.
Group C fixtures
vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group C winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (8)
Pedigree
EURO best: Runners-up (2020)
EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)
Coach: Gareth Southgate
After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back, a hugely popular figure with his players, will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in Germany.
Key player: Harry Kane
England may have a glut of attacking options but it is their captain and talisman who makes them tick. His country's all-time leading scorer, Kane has enjoyed a highly impressive first term at Bayern and will attempt to take his fine form in Germany onto the international stage. With lethal finishing, incredible vision and strong link-up play, Kane can pose a headache for any defence in the world.
One to watch: Cole Palmer
The attacking midfielder has been Chelsea's best player this season, providing a consistent supply of goals and creativity. His unflappable demeanour and composure on the ball have earned him the nickname 'Cold Palmer'; it really does seem nothing fazes him. If Southgate can find a spot for him in the front three behind Kane, he could take the tournament by storm.
Did you know?
England have lost just once in their last 65 European Championship and World Cup qualifiers: a 2-1 defeat to Czechia in the EURO 2020 preliminaries.
Group D
Group D fixtures
vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group B runners-up: P8 W6 D0 L2 F17 A7
Qualifying top scorers: Cody Gakpo, Calvin Stengs, Wout Weghorst (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1988)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to Czechia
Coach: Ronald Koeman
Koeman had a stuttering start to his second spell in charge of the Oranje, losing three of his first four matches – against France, Croatia and Italy. However, he steadied the ship, with the Dutch winning all their group qualification games bar those against the French. A EURO winner as a player in 1988, the 61-year-old would achieve immortality in the Netherlands if he repeated the feat as coach.
Key player: Memphis Depay
The Atlético de Madrid ace has had a frustrating run of injuries in recent seasons, but when fit he's the undisputed spearhead of the Dutch attack. Only six goals short of Robin van Persie's all-time record of 50, Depay averages a goal every two matches for the national team – and supplies plenty of assists too.
One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong
Frimpong hasn't featured much in an orange shirt yet but he's knocking on the door after a spectacular season with Leverkusen. The 23-year-old was the most productive defender in Europe's top five leagues in 2023/24, having been involved in 18 Bundesliga goals at the time of writing. An attack-minded right-back with boundless energy, Frimpong's ability to round off his forward surges with a decisive pass or telling finish could be invaluable.
Did you know?
Wim Kieft's fortuitous effort against the Republic of Ireland during Oranje's victorious EURO ‘88 campaign was the Netherlands' first headed goal at a major finals. It was also the only one of the eight Dutch strikes in West Germany that was not finished or created by Marco van Basten.
Group D fixtures
vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group B winners: P8 W7 D1 L0 F29 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (9)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland (3-3 aet)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
One of the most decorated figures in world football, Deschamps will be eager to get his hands on the one trophy that has evaded his clutches as a coach. He came agonisingly close in 2016, and that heartbreak should stoke the fire within this fierce competitor. A cool character and a measured communicator, the World Cup winner looks well placed to lead his side to glory.
Key player: Kylian Mbappé
France boast an embarrassment of riches up front but the mercurial Parisian is a cut above the rest. At just 25, there's not much left for him to achieve in the game yet a EURO trophy is certainly one of those objectives. Destructive, powerful, omnipotent... the mere mention of Mbappé's name strikes fear into opponents. Since taking the armband following Hugo Lloris's retirement, the former Monaco youth has grown in stature and assumed responsibilities with aplomb. Expect him to challenge for both the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament.
One to watch: Warren Zaïre-Emery
A revelatory figure for Paris this season, Zaïre-Emery became, at 17, the youngest player to appear and score for France since 1914 when fielded against Gibraltar in November. Possessing physicality, professionalism and tactical maturity beyond his years, the Parisian could use this tournament as a springboard and become a fixture at the heart of the French midfield.
Did you know?
France's Antoine Griezmann holds the record for most consecutive appearances in international football history, after featuring in 84 games between August 2017 and November 2023.
Group D fixtures
vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group E third place: P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A10. Qualified via play-offs after beating Estonia and Wales
Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2016)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Michał Probierz
Probierz replaced Fernando Santos in September and steered his nation through the play-offs to ensure participation in his first major international tournament. Probierz spent his playing days in Poland and Germany, while his best coaching achievement in club football has been winning the Polish Cup with Jagiellonia Białystok and Cracovia.
Key player: Robert Lewandowski
The captain, the player with the most caps and the all-time leading scorer by some distance, Lewandowski is Poland's talisman. One of the best strikers in world football of the past decade, the veteran will play his fourth EURO finals in familiar surroundings, following spells at Dortmund and Bayern.
One to watch: Jakub Piotrowski
This has been the best season of Piotrowski's career. The 26-year-old has scored goals aplenty from defensive midfield, not only in the Bulgarian league for Ludogorets but in their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. Blessed with a powerful long-range shot, Piotrowski has also delivered for Poland, scoring against Czechia in qualifying and against Estonia in the play-off semis.
Did you know?
Poland have regularly appeared at World Cup finals yet did not qualify for their first EURO until 2008. Since then they have not missed a single edition of the tournament.
Group D fixtures
vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group F runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F17 A7
Qualifying top scorer: Marcel Sabitzer (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-1 aet to Italy
Coach: Ralf Rangnick
Known as one of the godfathers of 'gegenpressing', Rangnick has left an indelible mark on modern football and Austria's current crop of players. No longer a side inhibited by a defensive mindset, Rangnick's charges have produced some eye-catching attacking performances. Belief is growing that Austria can make the knockout stage, like they did in 2021.
Key player: Marcel Sabitzer
A devastating ACL injury to talismanic captain David Alaba means his contemporaries will have to shoulder more responsibility this summer. Chief among them is midfielder Sabitzer who, fresh from playing a key role in helping Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final, will hope to enjoy a similar fairy-tale run in Germany. Boasting tenacity, vision and an eye for goal from distance, Sabitzer is a vital cog in Rangnick's engine room.
One to watch: Nicolas Seiwald
Praised by Rangnick for his qualities on and off the ball, EURO 2024 could be a breakout tournament for Seiwald, the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2022/23, who has been in and out of the Leipzig team this term. The knee injury suffered by Xaver Schlager was bittersweet for Seiwald, giving the 23-year-old more game time with Leipzig but costing him his partner-in-crime in the Austrian midfield.
Did you know?
Christoph Baumgartner grabbed international headlines in March when he scored the fastest international goal of all time after just SIX seconds against Slovakia.
Group E
Group E fixtures
vs Romania (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group C third place: P8 W4 D2 L2 F11 A8. Qualified via play-offs after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland
Qualifying top scorer: Viktor Tsygankov (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 4-0 to England
Coach: Serhiy Rebrov
One of Ukraine's best-ever forwards, Rebrov formed a formidable partnership with Andriy Shevchenko in the late 1990s. He started his coaching journey at Dynamo Kyiv in 2014, winning the league and the Ukrainian Cup twice before taking charge of the national team during EURO 2024 qualifying, following successful spells in Saudi Arabia, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. His side narrowly missed out on second place in Group C but got to Germany via the play-offs.
Key player: Illia Zabarnyi
It may seem unusual to highlight a central defender in a team featuring La Liga's top scorer Artem Dovbyk and a slew of other talented attackers, but 21-year-old Zabarnyi anchors the side with his excellent anticipation and precise passing. Having gained Champions League experience at Dynamo Kyiv, he has enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 in England with Bournemouth.
One to watch: Volodymyr Brazhko
Not as well known as fellow youngsters Zabarnyi, Georgiy Sudakov and Mykhailo Mudryk, 22-year-old Brazhko has huge potential. The defensive midfielder reached double figures for goals and assists in the Ukrainian league with Dynamo Kyiv, and he proved his worth to the national team in the play-offs. Many expect the Under-21 captain to cement a starting place in Germany.
Did you know?
Due to the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine, the national team played all of their nominal home matches abroad in qualifying: two in Poland and one each in Slovakia, Czechia and Germany.
Group E fixtures
vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group J runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F17 A8
Qualifying top scorer: Lukáš Haraslín (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976), round of 16 (as Slovakia, 2016)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Francesco Calzona
Calzona took the reins in August 2022, replacing Pavel Hapal. He started with a home stalemate against Luxembourg in EURO qualifying but has not looked back since, guiding Slovakia to victories in all their remaining games other than those against table-topping Portugal. Since February, he has combined the national team job with the head coach position at Napoli.
Key player: Milan Škriniar
A strong-tackling centre-back and born leader on and off the pitch, Škriniar took the captain's armband following Marek Hamšík's retirement in 2022. An ankle injury forced him to miss the first three months of this year, but he returned for Paris Saint-Germain in April, well rested and champing at the bit. It was a welcome sight for Calzona – it's hard to imagine the Slovakia defence without Škriniar this summer.
One to watch: Leo Sauer
A winger who scored on his Feyenoord debut aged 17 last August, Sauer became Slovakia's youngest-ever player in March when deployed off the bench in a friendly against Norway. Bratislava-born Sauer is one of the most promising players to emerge from Slovakia in recent times, a precocious talent already with big-tournament experience – as his nation's youngest player, naturally, at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Did you know?
EURO 2016 was Slovakia's first European Championship finals since the separation of Czechoslovakia in 1993. Ján Kozák's team reached the round of 16, being eliminated by Germany.
Group E fixtures
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt am Main, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group F winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (14)
Pedigree
EURO best: Final (1980)
EURO 2020: Quarter-final, lost 2-1 to Italy
Coach: Domenico Tedesco
Born in southern Italy, Tedesco played in the German lower divisions before moving into coaching. In 2017, as a 31-year-old, he took charge of German second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue, helping them avoid relegation. He later managed Schalke and Spartak Moscow before winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League semi-finals with Leipzig. Now ready to take on his biggest challenge yet.
Key player: Kevin De Bruyne
Blessed with extraordinary vision, laser-precise passing and goalscoring ability, De Bruyne is the creative linchpin of the Man City team that have dominated English football of late. Despite missing games through injury this term, De Bruyne nonetheless moved second in the list of Premier League assist providers both this season and all time. He is also among Belgium's top ten goalscorers historically, having represented his country at five major tournaments, including the last two EUROs.
One to watch: Johan Bakayoko
Rated one of the best dribblers in Europe, the 21-year-old Bakayoko has been PSV Eindhoven's shining light in an astonishing Eredivisie-winning campaign. For Belgium, he has one goal and two assists, not to mention rising expectations from supporters who have seen Eden Hazard depart and are looking for that dynamic winger to drive them to glory.
Did you know?
Since replacing Roberto Martínez, coach Tedesco is unbeaten in his first year directing the national team.
Group E fixtures
vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Qualifying
Group I winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F16 A5
Qualifying top scorers: Nicolae Stanciu, Valentin Mihăilă, Denis Alibec (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Quarter-finals (2000)
EURO 2020: Did not qualify
Coach: Edward Iordănescu
Son of Anghel Iordănescu, Iordănescu Jr's Romania side came through qualifying unscathed to book their place at this EURO following an eight-year absence. Synonymous with a modern and meticulous approach to match preparation, Iordănescu's goal is to build an exciting new generation for the national team. He will strive to get the most out of his players in Germany and give the travelling Romania fans plenty to cheer about.
Key player: Nicolae Stanciu
Stanciu is Romania's captain and one of just two players in the current squad with previous experience of a major international tournament. The 31-year-old is considered the talisman of the team and has the ability to be a real difference maker. Hugely popular among his team-mates, he will endeavour to lead his side through these finals with courage and confidence.
One to watch: Radu Drăgușin
Drăgușin is Romania's leading light, having joined English Premier League club Tottenham in January. A totemic figure at the back despite being one of the younger players in the set-up, the 22-year-old is one of the country’s surest hopes of boasting a long-term superstar; EURO 2024 presents the ideal platform.
Did you know?
Edward Iordănescu's father Anghel coached the team to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1994 – their best performance at a major championship.
Group F
Group F fixtures
vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group J winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F36 A2
Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (10)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (2016)
EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 1-0 to Belgium
Coach: Roberto Martínez
Fernando Santos's replacement has made an impressive start as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for the EURO 2016 winners. The Spaniard has also won over fans and players by learning to communicate in excellent Portuguese. He has built a group that will form the core of his squad in Germany, while also introducing new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the max from the preternaturally talented players at his disposal.
Key player: Bruno Fernandes
Portugal, in truth, have two key players: Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. The Man United man registered six goals and eight assists in qualifying, and Martínez seems to know how to make him tick – mainly through his partnership with Silva. They are the team’s maestros, cleverly combining, setting the tempo and bringing the best out of the players around them.
One to watch: João Neves
The 19-year-old is widely regarded as Portugal's latest wonderkid. According to Martínez, the teenager took just two days to earn the respect of the Portugal dressing room, something he had "never seen before" in his career. Neves is a complete midfielder who can pass, press and dictate the pace, displaying maturity and character that have not gone unnoticed by Portugal's more experienced stars.
Did you know?
Cristiano Ronaldo is in line for his sixth EURO finals appearance. The 39-year-old holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament. João Neves was not even born when Ronaldo started to shine for the Seleção at EURO 2004.
Group F fixtures
vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group E runners-up: P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A6
Qualifying top scorers: Tomáš Souček, Václav Černý (3)
Pedigree
EURO best: Winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976), runners-up (as Czechia, 1996)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 2-1 to Denmark
Coach: Ivan Hašek
A former central midfielder who captained Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, Hašek won 56 caps, scoring five goals. He also lifted six league titles with Sparta Praha, later playing in France and Japan. His coaching career includes spells at Sparta as well as clubs in France, Japan and the Gulf States, along with the Gabon and Lebanon national teams. The 60-year-old wants his charges to play positive attacking football.
Key player: Patrik Schick
Joint-top scorer at the last EURO, Schick is capable of scoring with either foot and with his head, and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He has plenty of experience and confidence, as demonstrated by his incredible long-distance strike against Scotland, which was voted Goal of the Tournament at EURO 2020. Schick will look to carry the momentum from his fantastic season with Bayer Leverkusen into these finals.
One to watch: Pavel Šulc
The 23-year-old midfielder only made his senior international debut in March but is a hugely promising prospect. An agile and creative playmaker, he has scored regularly in the Czech league and was one of the key players in Viktoria Plzeň's run to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. Hašek has labelled Šulc one of the future stars of his side.
Did you know?
Czechia have won all three EURO penalty shoot-outs they have been involved in (including as Czechoslovakia). They have also converted all 20 spot kicks taken in those shoot-outs.
Group F fixtures
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
4th place in a Group A: P8 W2 D2 L4 F12 A18. Qualified via play-offs after beating Luxembourg and Greece
Qualifying top scorer: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (4)
Pedigree
EURO best: Debut
Coach: Willy Sagnol
A multi-decorated player at club and international level, Sagnol takes a major step forward as a coach at this tournament. Using his enormous big-match experience, he found the right words to motivate his team for their qualifying play-offs. The 47-year-old has an air of authority and will give Georgia the confidence to travel to this EURO with a sense of ambition beyond merely being there.
Key player: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The winger's acclaimed first season with 2022/23 Scudetto winners Napoli made Kvaratskhelia a role model for all his country's players. He reached double figures for goals in his second campaign too, at the vanguard of a group of Georgian players operating in top-five European leagues. One of the best dribblers in modern football, he plays as a left attacker for Napoli, but for Georgia often starts as a second striker with freedom to roam.
One to watch: Georges Mikautadze
Georgia are far from being a one-man team. Alongside Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Sagnol can count on creative midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze from Watford and Karlsruher striker Budu Zivzivadze. But there is an extra sprinkling of stardust provided by French-born forward Mikautadze, who finished the season on loan at Metz from Ajax.
Did you know?
Georgia have qualified for the first time as an independent country, although three representatives of the nation won this competition's inaugural edition in 1960. That USSR team included Givi Chokheli, Mikhei Meskhi and Slava Metreveli, with Zaur Kaloev an unused substitute. Metreveli equalised in the final against Yugoslavia, also setting up the clinching goal. Overall, 11 Georgians have played at EUROs, including Murtaz Khurtsilava, Revaz Dzodzuashvili and Givi Nodia, runners-up in 1972, and Tengiz Sulakvelidze, likewise in 1988.
Group F fixtures
vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Qualifying
Group D winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F14 A7
Qualifying top scorers: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Cenk Tosun (2)
Pedigree
EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Coach: Vincenzo Montella
After two successful seasons in charge of Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League, Montella was named national team coach with three EURO 2024 qualifying matches still to play, leading Türkiye to the finals with victories over Croatia and Latvia and a draw against Wales. Having helped Italy reach the EURO 2000 final as a player, Montella will make his first appearance as a coach at the European Championship.
Key player: Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Türkiye captain and one of the squad’s most experienced players, Hakan helped Inter win Serie A in 2023/24 after losing out to Man City in the 2023 Champions League final. The midfielder is preparing for his third EURO and could play a key role with his set-piece expertise, strong link-up play and fighting spirit.
One to watch: Arda Güler
A precociously talented graduate of Fenerbahçe's youth academy, Güler joined Spanish giants Real Madrid at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. Born in 2005, the tournament debutant is poised to become one of EURO 2024's most exciting players thanks to his creativity, exquisite dribbling, vision and eye for goal.
Did you know?
Türkiye were in the same group as Portugal and Czechia at EURO 2008. They defeated the latter in their final group matches in both 2008 and 2016, triumphing 3-2 and 2-0 respectively.