UEFA EURO 2024 team services: Meeting every need

Success at a UEFA EURO can come down to the finest of margins, and getting things right off the pitch can make all the difference to results on it.

To this end, the UEFA team services unit ensures that every participating national association's needs are met, so that the coaches and players can keep their eyes solely on the prize as the tournament progresses.

Years in the making

The preparation phase started over two years ago, long before any teams other than hosts Germany had even qualified.

One of the first and most important steps concerned the team base camps, the homes-from-home for the 24 finalists for the duration of the tournament. Teams were initially presented with 56 potential locations via a catalogue. Once the final choices were confirmed, each base camp was kitted out with the equipment needed to mount a successful challenge.

Scotland's players attend a training session at the team's base camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen AFP via Getty Images

This logistical support starts with transport – each team is provided with seven vehicles including a specially branded bus – and extends to balls (50 per team), bibs (100 per team), medical bags (two per team), spinning bikes (five per dressing room per stadium), drinks (300 per team per day) and training equipment such as cones, hurdles, slalom poles and free-kick walls.

Attention is paid to the smallest details. For example, the goal nets and corner flags at the team training ground are exact replicas of those found at the match stadiums. In addition, the shipment of material between base camps and match venues is handled by tournament sponsor FedEx, who provided the same services at EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.

For the teams moving to their match venue on the day before the game, there are ten transfer training centres and 20 transfer hotels set up and waiting for them, plus additional vehicles.

The personal touch

Each participating national association is assigned a liaison officer, who serves as an essential conduit between UEFA and the teams during the tournament. The liaison officers live with the teams at their base camps and hotels and travel with them to games, playing a key role on a day-to-day level not only with team logistics but also by helping out with translation and the local administration and culture.

Liaison officers have been chosen for their ability to speak German as well as the language of the team they are assigned to, allowing them to create a personal connection with their team, its staff and its players. You may not notice the liaison officers in the dugouts. But like every service provided by UEFA's team services unit, they're essential to the success of this high-profile tournament – helping each of the 24 teams at EURO 2024 deliver the goods on the pitch while the world looks on.