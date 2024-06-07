UEFA EURO 2024: Where will the teams be based?

UEFA EURO 2024 is being played in ten host cities in Germany, with group stage fixtures organised around three regional clusters of venues in order to minimise travel for teams and supporters.

The 24 sides have announced where their accommodation and training facilities will be for the duration of EURO 2024, which runs from Friday 14 June to Sunday 14 July.

All kick-off times CET

Base camp: Kamen

Group B

vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Berlin

Group D

vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Ludwigsburg

Group E

vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Neuruppin

Group B

vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Norderstedt

Group F

vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Freudenstadt

Group C

vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Blankenhain

Group C

vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Paderborn

Group D

vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Velbert

Group F

vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Herzogenaurach

Group A

vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Weiler im Allgäu

Group A

vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)

vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Iserlohn

Group B

vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Wolfsburg

Group D

vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Hannover

Group D

vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Harsewinkel

Group F

vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Würzburg

Group E

vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Group A

vs Germany (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Augsburg

Group C

vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Mainz

Group E

vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Base camp: Wuppertal

Group C

vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Donaueschingen

Group B

vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Stuttgart

Group A

vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)

vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Barsinghausen

Group F

vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Base camp: Wiesbaden

Group E

vs Romania (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)