EURO 2024: Our reporters make their predictions

The excitement is building ahead of the start of UEFA EURO 2024, with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Munich in the opening game on 14 June.

To whet the appetite further still, UEFA.com asked each of its 24 team reporters for their predictions on the winners, the stars to look out for, the potential surprise packages, what they are most excited about, and plenty more besides.

Who are the most-tipped winners? England: 11

France: 9

Spain: 2

Germany: 1

Portugal: 1

Click the dropdown menus below to check out who is picturing Germany lifting the trophy, who is tipping Romelu Lukaku to be top scorer and who just can't wait for a bratwurst.

GROUP A Philip Röber, Germany reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Harry Kane (England)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: The revival of the public viewing experience and seeing city centres full of colourful fans.

Sneaky feeling: Germany will reach at least the semi-finals. Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Surprise package: Spain

Most looking forward to: Seeing the colour and vibrancy of the supporters back in large numbers at a major tournament. As Jock Stein famously said: "Football without fans is nothing."

Sneaky feeling: If they can get some of their injured players back, this could be the EURO finals where Scotland progress beyond the group stage for the first time. Andy Clark, Hungary reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Ukraine

Most looking forward to: The first-ever competitive meeting between two historically influential footballing nations keen to rekindle former glories: Hungary vs Scotland – my adopted homeland vs my original homeland. Meeting friends from both, workload permitting.

Sneaky feeling: Having not shone as brightly as expected in recent major tournaments, resurgent hosts Germany might just make it all the way to the final on 14 July. Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: Full stadiums, exciting games and getting to experience the EURO from up close.

Sneaky feeling: Germany will make it out of the group stage again.

GROUP B Graham Hunter, Spain reporter Winners: Spain

Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)

Top scorer: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Scotland, obviously

Most looking forward to: Ukraine's first match of the tournament in Munich against Romania.

Sneaky feeling: The field is SO wide open: Germany, Portugal, France, England, Italy, Spain, Croatia and Netherlands all rank as strong candidates to win. It could well be an all-time great tournament. Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Türkiye

Most looking forward to: Closely observing Luka Modrić once again to enjoy his magic on and off the pitch, hoping to give him a hug following another great success.

Sneaky feeling: I expect a tournament of upsets, with smaller nations making deep runs and challenging the established order of European football. Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Hungary

Most looking forward to: 'Po po po po po po po'. Azzurri fans partying like it's 2006 in Germany to the tune of "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

Sneaky feeling: For the first time ever, a 16-year-old will score at a EURO finals. Spain's Lamine Yamal will turn 17 on 13 July, on the eve of the final. Just saying! Egi Duro, Albania reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Türkiye

Most looking forward to: The electrifying moment when an underdog stuns one of the tournament favourites, as well as the choreographies and atmosphere created by the passionate fans of each national team.

Sneaky feeling: An underdog could reach the latter stages, reshaping the tournament's narrative and surprising football fans worldwide.

GROUP C Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter Winners: Spain

Player of the Tournament: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Netherlands

Most looking forward to: Remember Slovenia's 3-3 draw with Yugoslavia in Charleroi at EURO 2000? And when over 10,000 Slovenian fans flocked to Amsterdam for the match against Spain at the same tournament? Slovenia's meeting with Serbia in Munich promises drama on a similar scale.

Sneaky feeling: Slovenia will advance to the knockout stage. Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Scotland

Most looking forward to: National anthems! I love that moment when every Dane is singing their heart out seconds before kick-off.

Sneaky feeling: The youngsters will steal the spotlight; this EURO will be dominated by talented young players. Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: Strolling through the Fan Zone, listening to all the chants and soaking up that pre-game excitement.

Sneaky feeling: The pre-tournament spotlight is on the game's best strikers, but this will be the time for goalkeepers to shine. Joe Terry, England reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Ukraine

Most looking forward to: Sitting outside, surrounded by fans from different countries and soaking up the atmosphere of an international tournament.

Sneaky feeling: Hosts Germany will use the home fans to their advantage and go deep in the tournament.

Did you know...? As part of UEFA's commitment to making EURO 2024 a reference event for sustainability in sport, venues and matches have been organised in regionalised clusters. This reduces the number of flights taken by teams by 75 per cent compared to EURO 2016, as well as ensuring easier, sustainable transport between matches for supporters.

GROUP D Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Winners: France

Player of The Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Albania

Most looking forward to: Watching the stars of tomorrow, including Lamine Yamal, Xavi Simons and Jude Bellingham.

Sneaky feeling: It will be a EURO full of goals. This tournament will set a new record, surpassing the 142 scored at EURO 2020. Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Scotland

Most looking forward to: Zipping around in comfortable, fast trains to matches in three magnificent northern cities: Hamburg, Leipzig and Berlin.

Sneaky feeling: The stars align – injuries clear up, form and fitness returns, the rub of the green goes their way – and the Dutch progress deep into the tournament. James Thorogood, Austria reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: Reporting at my first major tournament in my adopted home of Germany. Hopefully it will hark back to the unforgettable summer of 2006, when this football-mad country hosted the World Cup.

Sneaky feeling: The EURO will be dominated by young talents like Bellingham, Musiala and Wirtz. Alex Clementson, France reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Romania

Most looking forward to: The first time I order a drink in German, and they respond in English.

Sneaky feeling: A palpitating final between two European behemoths. Think a close repeat of the 2022 World Cup final. We can dream.

GROUP E David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal ( Spain)

Surprise package: Hungary

Most looking forward to: The ultimate football extravaganza of the season, where the continent's brightest stars including Ronaldo, Mbappé, Lewandowski and Kane will compete to achieve glory for their nation.

Sneaky feeling: A new generation of young talent is poised to take the spotlight during EURO 2024, captivating fans and shaping the future of the beautiful game. Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Best young player: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Surprise package: Ukraine

Most looking forward to: That magic feeling of watching football in big stadiums with packed, colourful crowds again. That moment when you first get a glimpse of the pitch – I will never get enough of that.

Sneaky feeling: If Francesco Calzona's young team can get off to a decent start, this could be Slovakia's best EURO since the separation of Czechoslovakia. They have real potential and just need a bit of magic or luck to get going. Cristina Tache, Romania reporter Winners: France

Player of the Tournament: Harry Kane (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: A big surprise with an unexpected underdog in the semi-finals, along with the thrill of hearing the Romanian national anthem at a EURO finals again.

Sneaky feeling: France to face England in the final. Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Declan Rice (England)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Ukraine

Most looking forward to: Seeing whether Artem Dovbyk's goalscoring spree will continue in Germany.

Sneaky feeling: There will be at least one surprise semi-finalist, like Denmark in 2020 and Wales in 2016. Hopefully, Ukraine will take up the baton this time.

GROUP F Aydın Güvenir, Türkiye reporter Winners: England

Player of the Tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

Best young player: Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

Surprise package: Austria

Most looking forward to: Witnessing a game at BVB Stadion Dortmund as a reporter.

Sneaky feeling: With so many evenly matched teams at the tournament, plenty of games in the knockout stage could go to extra time. Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Jude Bellingham (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Surprise package: Ukraine

Most looking forward to: Those first notes of the national anthem of Georgia, which will sound around the world and give reason to be happy and proud at the same time.

Sneaky feeling: Georgia have no experience of the big stage but will feel they have the right to be here after navigating qualifying Path C and beating Greece on penalties. They could surprise a few people. Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter Winners: Portugal

Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Surprise package: Denmark

Most looking forward to: A wonderful tournament in a country that loves the game, with great food and drink, brilliant football and an incredible atmosphere

Sneaky feeling: It will be an open tournament with lots of amazing games and plenty of top teams capable of reaching the latter stages. Ondřej Zlámal, Czechia reporter Winners: Germany

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Patrik Schick (Czechia)

Best young player: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Surprise package: Albania

Most looking forward to: Every goal celebration and every other aspect of a perfectly organised tournament in a football loving nation (not to mention tasting the various types of delicious German bratwurst).

Sneaky feeling: This tournament will be the platform for a plethora of new stars, forcing fans to learn how to spell their names correctly.

Download EURO 2024 app