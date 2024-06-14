UEFA EURO 2024: Where the revenue comes from and where it goes

Every four years, the eyes of the world turn to the UEFA European Championship, one of global sport's biggest events. Its immense popularity generates significant revenue through the sale of centralised sponsorship and media rights, tickets, hospitality and licensing.

But did you know that UEFA distributes the vast majority of the EURO's net revenue back into developing European football – notably through the UEFA HatTrick programme?

HatTrick is the primary driver of UEFA's goal to turn the excitement of a month-long tournament into a long-lasting legacy, not only in the host countries but across all of European football and society. Since its launch at EURO 2004, the world's largest sports solidarity fund has channelled an average two-thirds of the tournament's net revenue to Europe's associations to invest in growing the game.

Where the revenue comes from

Media rights

EURO is a hugely popular competition, featuring many of the best players in football. The quality on show and the on-pitch drama make for a hugely popular event, with millions of people around the globe wanting to watch. For broadcasters and media outlets, it offers immense reach and value.

It means the sale of media rights to broadcast matches live on television and other channels such as live streaming represents the largest proportion of EURO 2024's total income. The value of media rights for EURO 2024 is expected to surpass EURO 2020's mark of €1.135 billion.

Global sponsorships

The global appeal of EURO is also a key driver for another major revenue stream: sponsorships.

By offering organisations the opportunity to gain exposure to millions of fans and spectators, the tournament attracts many of the world's biggest companies and brands.

Alipay+, Booking.com, Coca-Cola, Unilever are among the major corporations that have chosen to partner with EURO 2024 as official global sponsors.

Ticketing, hospitality and licensing

Demand for the more than two and a half million match tickets available for EURO 2024 has been huge, with sell-outs expected for each of the ten German host stadiums. The cost of each one of those tickets, as well as hospitality sales, helps to cover the tournament's running costs.

Selling licensing fees to companies to produce official tournament merchandise acts as another major source of income. Wherever they are watching the matches – in the stadiums or at home – fans can embrace the EURO spirit by purchasing a range of branded products, from the tournament programme and sticker albums to clothing and memorabilia.

Where the revenue goes

After covering the costs of organising the EURO, we invest as much as possible of our net revenue back into the game.

Powering football development

The UEFA HatTrick programme is the primary driver for how we reinvest funds generated by EURO back into the game.

Since 2004, HatTrick has distributed an average two-thirds of every EURO's net revenue to fund development projects in all 55 of Europe's football associations. The benefits touch every level of their national football pyramids.

Girls play at a grassroots programme in Armenia

Locally, it pays for mini-pitches, club development, amateur coach education, school football and countless other grassroots initiatives that give more people the chance to get involved in the game regardless of ability, age, gender or ethnicity. Nationally, it allows associations to improve football infrastructure and invest in the players, coaches, referees and administrators who will use the new facilities.

EURO 2024 will leave a lasting football legacy across the continent by allocating a record €935 million to associations to build on the more than 800 projects already delivered by 20 years of HatTrick.

Prize money and club benefits

Commercial revenues from EURO are also redistributed through a combination of prize money and a club benefits programme, which recognises Europe's domestic clubs for releasing their players to contribute to the tournament's success.

EURO 2024 prize money will amount to €331m with the split based on:

Participation: €222m (€9.25m for each of 24 participating associations)

Tournament performance: €109m (allocated according to group stage results and performances in the knockout rounds.) The winners can accumulate a potential €28.5m in performance-related bonuses.

Total funding for the EURO 2024 club benefits programme amounts to €240m. Calculation of specific payments to each club will reflect:

The number of players released to participating national teams

The number of days each player spends at the tournament

FIFA categorisation of clubs for training compensation

You can find more information on how we distribute the revenue generated by all our competitions here.