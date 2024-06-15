Antoine Griezmann on France's hopes, breaking records and EURO contenders – interview

After reaching two FIFA World Cup finals (winning one) and one UEFA EURO final in the last eight years, France are once again among the favourites to go all the way in Germany as their preparations ramp up for EURO 2024. One of their most important players is undoubtedly Atlético de Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who recently set an international record by playing in 84 consecutive matches for his country.

Speaking to UEFA.com, the 33-year-old discussed his impressive consistency, France's solid defence and who their main rivals are likely to be over the coming weeks.

On the mood in the squad ahead of EURO 2024

We feel good and we're very confident. Physically, I think we're ready. We know the first match (against Austria) will be really important to get us off to a good start in the competition, so we are in the process of preparing for that. We're going to be united from beginning to end, a team pulling in the same direction, and that's going to be the key to our success. I know what I need to do and what the team needs to win, and you learn that over the course of matches and competitions.

On his international record

I'm very proud and very happy. It's taken a lot of sacrifices from me, whether it's at home or here with the national team, so I'm very happy to hold that record. As I say, "I like football, I love football," so I do everything all the time for football – to feel good, to be able to play matches back to back, to be at the best level possible. I didn't think about [the record]. I tried to take care of my body, of myself, and then the people working here at the federation told me about it and it happened very naturally.

On his impressive performances for France

I think it's thanks to having played in big matches and big competitions. It's also thanks to the fact that I feel good in the national team, seeing the quality of the players around me, and having a coach (Didier Deschamps) who really trusts you helps a lot.

I love playing big matches. I used to watch them on TV so, of course, I always think back to me as a child watching the matches on TV and now playing in them myself. When we get to the stadiums, or when we see people in front of their TV with the national team jersey or the French flag, it motivates us.

On France's strong defence

For me, it's one of the foundations for going as far as possible, a solid defence, a solid team working together, where every player gives their all to help defensively. Offensively too, we have a lot of players to hurt our opponents, to score at any point during the match.

I love tactical work, trying to give as few opportunities as possible to the opposing team, and I always try to encourage my team-mates to do it, to put in the work defensively, because it seems to be the simplest thing but it's the most difficult thing for each player to do, especially the forwards. But, for me, it's the most important thing and it's the key to success.

On France's rivals to win EURO 2024

I think there are a few favourites. There's Germany, who are playing at home. There's the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Spain, England… There are a lot. The EURO is really tough. It's up to us to play well, to show whether or not we're favourites on the pitch, and we leave the rest to chance. We know that the final is on 14 July, France's national day. It would be a dream, so it's up to us to do it, to give our all to make it happen and be there to play this final and bring the cup home.