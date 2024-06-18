Portugal's City of Football: foundations for a national success story

Since their first-ever EURO triumph in 2016, Portuguese national teams have won six other trophies across multiple age groups and formats – more than in the previous 100 years of the nation’s rich football heritage.

If you’re looking for the biggest single reason driving such a sudden and unprecedented period of success, then start at the impressive ‘Cidade do Futebol’ – City of Football – built in the shadows of Estadio National on the outskirts of Lisbon.

"It’s not just about infrastructure. It’s about a feeling." Cláudia Poças, director of the City of Football

Opened for business on the eve of EURO 2016, the City of Football has provided a common home for the sporting and administrative mission of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). Befitting of its name, the complex has its own TV channel, university and hotel in addition to its technical facilities. A newly constructed futsal hall will open its doors before the end of the year.

“It’s no coincidence that since we’ve been [at the City of Football], we’ve won more trophies than we did in over a century”, says Portuguese football legend Pedro Pauleta, now a director at the FPF.

Home-built success March 2016 Cidade do Futebol officially opens in Lisbon July 2016 Portugal’s first-ever EURO triumph 2016 European Under-17 Championship winners 2018 European Under-19 Championship winners 2021 Futsal EURO title 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup winners 2022 Second successive Futsal EURO title 2022 First Futsal Finalissima winners

Spirit of togetherness

For Cláudia Poças, director of FPF’s City of Football, the secret to the complex’s success lies not just in providing a centre of football excellence but also building a spirit of togetherness, that embraces players, staff, local schools, businesses and communities.

“It’s not just about infrastructure,” says Poças, “It’s about a feeling.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel acted as a hospital when the health ministry was running out beds, while two years ago it provided a home to families who had been displaced by flooding.

During the year, the complex opens its doors to more than 200 schools so children can visit the facilities but, most important, learn about good nutrition and the values of fair play and respect. The university offers more than 40 courses for sports professionals covering marketing, leadership, women’s leadership and sustainability. “It’s another way to pass on our expertise to clubs, associations, players and former players,” observes Poças.

EURO 2024: Gamechanger, storymaker Development of Portugal’s City of Football was funded by UEFA’s HatTrick programme which distributes an average 66% of each EURO’s net revenue to European associations for investment in their national game. Its success is a perfect example of how infrastructure funding can have a larger knock-on effect beyond the bricks and mortar. Read more stories that show the EURO’s power to change lives and communities for the better, on an off the pitch.

Pinto: “We’ve won something abroad, but we’re sharing this with them.”

Building a community, of course, begins at home with the national team players and FPF staff members. The game-changing role of the City was clear to former Portuguese star João Vieira Pinto as soon as the squad returned to Lisbon with the Henri Delaunay trophy.

“When we got here and we felt that everybody, all the staff, were so enthusiastic, we had that feeling of ‘we’re home’,” says Pinto, an FPF director since 2011. “We’ve won something abroad, but we’re sharing this with them.”

João Vieira Pinto (centre) is now a director at the Portuguese Football Federation FPF

Bringing all the federations’ operations and teams under one roof has provided an invaluable sense of unity and refreshed identity.

“Before the City of Football, our national team was travelling around Portugal without any base, our logistical and technical centres were in different locations, and our structure was completely split,” says Poças. “Now, after eight years, we can really say we’re working as a family.”

"One day we have the under-15s, the next day it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. This kind of interaction is amazing." Cláudia Poças, director of the City of Football

That togetherness benefits the players, too. “We have 28 national teams, and all of them are based here and train here,” explains Poças. “One day we have the under-15s, the next day it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. This kind of interaction is amazing. The young girls and boys can see where they can be in a few years.”

The sense of belong to one big family contributes to the smooth transition into Portugal’s senior teams of many young players – such as Benfica pair João Neves and António Silva – with coaches able to work closely together and with players across age groups.

Youth teams use the same facilities as the senior teams at the City of Football FPF

Spurring on-field success for Portugal

The City of Football also contributes to the local economy. Through the hosting of events and local partnerships, the FPF has turned the City of Football into an economically sustainable complex, leveraging the power of football to continue to invest in facilities, including the new futsal hall.

“Sport is our main focus, but the building was also constructed as a business building,” explains Poças. “It costs a lot to keep the pitches in the best condition, to have such infrastructure, so we rent the space for corporate events. The futsal hall will be ready to host events, even concerts.”

Like the rest of the City, the futsal hall will not just represent football in Portugal but also the entire country. “Eighty per cent of the furniture and fittings is from Portuguese companies. There’s a lot of green and red,” says Poças. “We want to give our players a sense of home, that they are representing something more than football.”