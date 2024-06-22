Georgia 1-1 Czechia: Gripping contest ends all square

Both teams claimed their first points in Group F as Czechia recovered against UEFA EURO debutants Georgia at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Key moments 3': Mamardashvili makes double save

9': Schick effort blocked

27': Černý mishits from close range

45+4': Mikautadze converts penalty

45+5': Mamardashvili denies Schick

59': Schick turns in equaliser

90+5': Lobjanidze fires over

Match in brief: Compelling battle ends level

Václav Černý rues a close-range miss Getty Images

After opening defeats, both sides marched out at Volksparkstadion with a must-win mentality, knowing the difficult final Group F fixtures they face in four days' time. That made for a highly entertaining encounter, with Georgia first to raise the temperature, though their initial burst of energy was soon nullified as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was called upon to block two Patrik Schick efforts in quick succession.

Despite early Czech pressure, Georgia managed to withstand their opponents' high press and remain in shape, switching into a protective 5-4-1 when out of possession – anchored by captain Guram Kashia, their most-capped player making his 115th international appearance.

Urged on by the roaring sea of white shirts behind them, the pacey Crusaders seized any sniff of an opportunity to counterattack. Zuriko Davitashvili's dangerous solo run served as a warning for Ivan Hašek's charges, but an end-to-end half ensued, and minutes later Václav Černý failed to complete a well-worked transition into the Georgia danger zone.

Georgia celebrate the opening goal UEFA via Getty Images

With the game still wide open, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's whipped free-kick fell kindly for Kashia; however, an after an awkward bounce, Robin Hranáč's outstretched arm changed the direction of the ball. Penalty Georgia!

Georges Mikautadze duly dispatched from the spot for his second EURO goal. But the first half wasn't over yet, as Schick's rifled effort seconds later required Mamardashvili to make an impressive and crucial save.

Willy Sagnol's team had no intentions of protecting their slim lead, and the game picked up where it left off after the restart, with Anzor Mekvabishvili firing wide from a surging Georgia counterattack.

On 59 minutes, Czechia drew level. Substitute Ondřej Lingr rose highest to glance Vladimír Coufal's corner onto the post, and Schick arrived on time to bundle in the equaliser – and become Czechia's all-time leading EURO goalscorer with six goals.

A draw wasn't in either sides' plans, and despite the intensity persisting until the last kick of the game – Saba Lobjanidze blazing over from a blistering Georgia breakaway – the points were ultimately shared in a pulsating encounter.

Georgia 1-1 Czechia: As it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia)

Giorgi Mamardashvili makes a save AFP via Getty Images

Incredible shot-stopping throughout the game. He made a total of nine saves despite an xG of 3.65 for Czechia, which kept Georgia in the game – and therefore in the tournament too. Mamardashvili saved everything he needed to while remaining calm and confident, and he raised the standards of his team.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter

The tournament debutants won their first EURO point courtesy of that Mikautadze penalty on the stroke of half-time. Goalkeeper Mamardashvili was outstanding, helping his team secure a draw, despite Czechia having a wealth of chances.

Ondřej Zlámal, Czechia reporter

Hašek's team created plenty of chances but needed better finishing to beat the brilliant Mamardashvili. In a difficult game, they will perhaps wish they could have been a little more clinical.

Reaction

Key stats

Czechia's Lukáš Provod on the move AFP via Getty Images

This was the first international match between Georgia and Czechia.

Georgia have failed to score in only one of their last 11 international matches.

Georgia have scored in the first half in six of their last seven international matches.

None of Czechia's last 26 EURO matches have finished without a goal being scored. The last time they were involved in a 0-0 draw was in the EURO '96 semi-finals against France – a game they won in a penalty shoot-out.

Czechia have lost only two of their last 16 international matches (W9 D5).

Czechia have only failed to score in one of their last 14 international matches.

Georges Mikautadze is the sixth player to score both of his nation's first two goals at the UEFA European Championship and the first since Andriy Shevchenko for Ukraine in 2012. The last player to score in his country's first two matches at a EURO was Gareth Bale for Wales at EURO 2016.

Patrik Schick is now Czechia's all-time leading EURO goalscorer with six goals, one clear of Milan Baroš.

Line-ups

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia (Gvelesiani 82), Kashia, Dvali; Tsitaishvili (Lochoshvili 62), Davitashvili (Chakvetadze 62), Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Kakabadze; Mikautadze (Kvilitaia 88), Kvaratskhelia (Lobjanidze 82)

Czechia: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Provod (Barák 81), Souček, D. Jurásek (Ševčík 81); Černý (M. Jurásek 55), Schick (Chytil 68), Hložek (Lingr 55)