Portugal vs Slovenia EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Portugal and Slovenia meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Monday 1 July.

Portugal vs Slovenia at a glance When: Monday 1 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

Where to watch Portugal vs Slovenia on TV

What do you need to know?

Portugal go into this last-16 contest having had their wings clipped last time out, a run of 12 consecutive victories in EURO qualifying and finals games halted by Georgia in a surprise 2-0 loss. That said, the EURO 2016 winners had already won Group F by then and made multiple changes, while they also believe the defeat could provide key lessons. "Slovenia will be defensive and try to hit us on the counterattack," said defender Danilo. "This game provided an example of that and we need to do exactly the opposite of what we did."

Slovenia will not mind either way. Through to their first-ever knockout phase at a major tournament, Matjaž Kek's charges have drawn their last four EURO games, most recently thwarting England's attacking talents in a goalless stalemate. "We've had a difficult group here but we have a top-quality team," said the coach, whose side beat Portugal in the nations' very first meeting this March – a 2-0 friendly win in Ljubljana, where Adam Gnezda Čerin and Timi Elšnik made the scoresheet.

Friendly highlights: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Ronaldo, Francisco Conceição, João Palhinha, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

Suspended: Janža

Misses next match if booked: Bijol, Celar, Stojanović, Vipotnik

Form guide

Portugal:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLW

Slovenia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDDWW

Classic round of 16 EURO goals

Expert predictions



Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal know that all eyes will be on them after the shock defeat against Georgia. Against a Slovenia side who also like to defend with a low block, coach Roberto Martínez is expected to return to the winning formula which helped them claim victory over Türkiye. The Seleção will certainly be highly motivated to perform well in this one to show that the Georgia defeat was a one-off.

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

Slovenia beat Portugal 2-0 a few months ago, but that was a friendly match and the Seleção rested some key players. Kek will relish the underdog tag as he tries to mastermind another upset with his tried and tested approach of focus, discipline, hard running and teamwork. Benjamin Šeško's dream of scoring at a EURO has not yet come to pass, but he will be ready to pounce on any mistakes as he looks to open his account.

Views from the camps

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "There are no easy games; Georgia was a perfect example of that. When we win, it's not because the game is easy. We had a friendly against Slovenia, but it won't be the same on Sunday. They're a national team who play like a club side: very defensively with two very influential strikers, and we'll need to prepare well. Losing to Georgia will prepare our team better from a mental standpoint."

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "I knew the boys would make it through. Some were sceptical about us, but we showed our value on the pitch. I hope there are no more doubts that Slovenia have earned their place at the EURO. We played the games with high quality and that is a good foundation for the future of Slovenian football. I'm so proud."