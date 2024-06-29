France vs Belgium EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

France and Belgium meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Monday 1 July.

France vs Belgium at a glance When: Monday 1 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch France vs Belgium on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Neither France nor Belgium have hit top gear yet at EURO 2024, but current form will likely count for little when these neighbouring nations resume a 120-year-old football rivalry that has reached intense heights in recent years. The Red Devils boast the superior overall record (W30 D19 L26) but Les Bleus have got the better of their recent competitive jousts, edging their 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final 1-0 and triumphing 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League semi in 2021.

Ample motivation, then, for a Belgium side that squeezed through Group E as runners-up. "We're not afraid," said Red Devils defender Wout Faes after this local derby was confirmed. "We can hurt anyone." Not that Didier Deschamps' side are trembling either. "If they're not afraid of us, all the better for them," retorted France centre-back William Saliba. "We'll do everything we can to win. I'm sure it won't be fun for them to play us."

France vs Belgium: Platini's 1984 hat-trick

Possible line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Mbappé, Thuram

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Dembélé, Mbappé, Rabiot

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Lukébakio

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Faes, Mangala, Tielemans

De Bruyne: 'We'll be the underdogs against France'

Form guide

France:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWDWW

Belgium:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWD

Expert predictions



Alex Clementson, France reporter

Having flattered to deceive in the group stage, France will be looking to lay down a marker against their near-neighbours in a rematch of the tightly contested 2018 World Cup semi-final. While defensively solid, profligacy in front of goal has plagued Les Bleus since their tournament debut against Austria; Deschamps will be hoping to remedy his side's scoring woes and seal a place in the quarter-finals.

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

Coach Domenico Tedesco is set to keep faith in Romelu Lukaku up front for Belgium's round of 16 tie. Dodi Lukébakio, who was suspended against Ukraine, could return to the starting XI, which may mean Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard drops to the bench. Belgium are less spoilt for choice with defensive options but are unlikely to change much at the back, having conceded only one goal so far.

Views from the camps

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We know each other well, so this will be a huge round of 16 tie for us – and for them too. They still have great individual players, especially going forward. The fact that they finished second in their group means they had certain difficulties, but they are potentially one of the very good teams with ambitions to go far."

Domenico Tedesco, Belgium coach: "We'll go out to win. We are here and we qualified for this EURO to be among the best teams. Now, we face a top team. That's why we qualified; otherwise, we could have stayed at home. These are the games we're looking for, and anything is possible."