Romania vs Netherlands EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Romania and the Netherlands meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Tuesday 2 July.

Romania vs Netherlands at a glance When: Tuesday 2 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

What do you need to know?

After their rousing comeback win against Poland on Matchday 1, the Netherlands drew 0-0 with France before a 3-2 loss to Austria meant they qualified as one of the four best third-placed sides. "We have to come up with a response as a team for the next match," warned coach Ronald Koeman after the Austria defeat. "That's what's at stake: it could be the final knockout game for us."

The Oranje have won ten of their 14 meetings with Romania, losing just one, but Edward Iordănescu's Group E winners are high on confidence – and through to their first EURO knockout phase since 2000. "It's a historic moment for us," said the Romania coach, whose team have been buzzing since their opening 3-0 defeat of Ukraine. "This new generation is writing its own story," added goalkeeper Florin Niță as the Tricolorii aim to reach the last eight at a major tournament for just the third time.

Possible line-ups

Romania: Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Sorescu; M.Marin, R.Marin, Stanciu; Man, Mihăilă, Drăguș

Suspended: Bancu

Misses next match if booked: Burcă, M. Marin, R. Marin, Puşcaş

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Schouten, Veerman

Form guide

Romania:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWDDL

Netherlands:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL

Expert predictions



Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

This Romania squad have a steely look in their eyes. There will be changes in Munich: Deian Sorescu is likely to come in for the suspended Nicuşor Bancu, while Dennis Man and Valentin Mihăilă are also possible starters. Iordănescu put his players through a particularly intense training session on Saturday as he seeks to inspire just a second win for the Tricolorii against the Dutch in 15 attempts (L10 D3).

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The 3-2 defeat by Austria in Berlin on Matchday 3 was a rude awakening for the Dutch. Especially in the first half, they were passive, inaccurate in possession, hesitant and profligate with the few chances they did create. You can bet that Koeman and his staff will have been doing everything they can over the last few days to rectify this. The Netherlands clearly have the talent to go far in this tournament – now let's see if they can deliver an improved performance against Romania.

Views from the camps

Edward Iordănescu, Romania coach: "These are things you experience once in a lifetime. Thank you to all the fans, the ones who made us feel at home in the three games, and those at home in Romania. Up until this point we have played with intelligence, heart and balance. We have made history. We showed we have character. The Romanian team has never had such support, not even our golden generation."

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "We are into the next stage but have to play much better. It is possible with this squad. They have the qualities. Against France we played reasonably well as a team, but against Austria we were poor. We have to take responsibility on the pitch against our opponents."