Portugal 0-0 France (aet, 3-5 pens): Les Bleus edge through on spot-kicks

France booked themselves a UEFA EURO semi-final date against Spain after defeating Portugal on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in Hamburg.

Key moments 16': Bruno Fernandes fires wide

20': Hernández strike tests Diogo Costa

61': Maignan gets down to save from Fernandes

63': Maignan denies Vitinha

66': Rúben Dias blocks Kolo Muani shot

93': Ronaldo clears bar with effort

120': Nuno Mendes rolls last chance at keeper

Pens: Hernández converts winning spot kick

Match in brief: France keep cool from the spot

Portugal had beaten Slovenia on penalties in the round of 16, but were unable to repeat the feat this time as Les Bleus edged a tight contest.

After a back-and-forth opening, Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes had the game's first proper attempt, his strike from distance deflecting narrowly beyond Mike Maignan's post.

France full-back Theo Hernández followed that up with a stinging drive from just outside the box, which Diogo Costa managed to tip away from danger.

A cagey first half was followed by more of the same in the early stages of the second, until Fernandes broke through on goal just after the hour mark, his low attempt well saved by Maignan before João Cancelo curled over the bar.

Suddenly Portugal had the momentum, and Maignan again stood tall to repel Vitinha's instinctive effort as the midfielder stabbed towards goal from Rafael Leão's cross.

The game was opening up, and it looked for all the world as though Randal Kolo Muani would break the deadlock against the run of play when he was put through, only for a heroic sliding Rúben Dias block to deny him at the last.

After that flurry of chances, defences got back on top and extra time was inevitable. It also looked likely that Cristiano Ronaldo would convert from close range in the 94th minute, but Bernardo Silva's cross was just behind him and he could only blast over.

The contest went to penalties, and after João Félix struck the post with Portugal's third attempt, Theo Hernández made no mistake to send the France fans delirious and confirm a last-four clash with Spain in Munich on Tuesday.

Vivo Player of the Match: Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Dembélé changed the game for France and scored his penalty. His pace and ability made him dangerous all the time.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal played well throughout and were more dangerous during the second half, forcing Maignan into several good saves. But they couldn't find a way through against opponents who have conceded only once at these finals, and they ultimately lost via the lottery of the shoot-out.



Alex Clementson, France reporter

France are a well-oiled unit, anchored by an almost impenetrable back line. Maignan was imperious, William Saliba too. They know how to grind out results – and found a way through to the semi-finals.



Reaction

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We played well and created many opportunities. I am proud of the players, they showed great character. We had more of the ball and demonstrated lots of personality. We deserved to win and it's a sad moment, but the players should be extremely proud of themselves. We lost but we lost with pride, always giving everything in every minute, in true Portuguese style. We won't stop here. In the future we will give everything."

Bernardo Silva, Portugal midfielder: "Just as it was cruel for Slovenia in [our] round of 16 [win on penalties], today was cruel for us. We move on. It's a lesson and we'll try to improve. We have to learn from it. The group remains cohesive, we have worked hard. We have managed to maintain a dressing room with a very good spirit. That is unique and it is in these moments that you see great teams. We will try to maintain this cohesion."

Deschamps: 'It could have gone either way'

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "It was a very tense, tight match. It could have gone either way, even if we had a more laboured end to the match in extra time, seeing less of the ball. There was fatigue too. It's decided on small details but I'm happy for the group. They pushed themselves to the limit and swung it to the right side for us. We're in the semi-finals and it's something we shouldn't take for granted, even if we may be used to it recently."

Ousmane Dembélé, France forward: "We had practised penalties and felt confident going into them. We learned a lot from our experience at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar [losing the final on penalties to Argentina]. I think we deserve this victory."

Dembélé on 'thrilling' France win

Key stats

France have won 12 of the last 15 meetings between these teams (D2 L1). Portugal's only victory in that period was the 1-0 extra-time win in the EURO 2016 final.

The Seleção have been winning at half-time in only one of their last 15 EURO matches.

Six of Portugal's last eight EURO knockout round games have required extra time. This was the first time in their last five of those games that they didn't go on to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to reach the landmark of 30 EURO appearances.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, France have lost just one of their last 16 EURO matches (W9 D6).

Les Bleus have kept four clean sheets in their five matches at EURO 2024 and have conceded only one goal in their last seven internationals.

Antoine Griezmann made his 16th EURO appearance for France, moving him level with Lilian Thuram as his nation's all-time record holder in this tournament.

N'Golo Kanté has played the most games in EURO history without ever finishing on the losing side (W8 D5).

Skills Showcase: Amazing Rafael Leão backheel nutmeg

Line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo (Semedo 74), Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha (Matheus Nunes 119), Palhinha (Rúben Neves 90+2), Bruno Fernandes (Francisco Conceição 74); Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Rafael Leão (João Félix 106)

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouameni, Camavinga (Fofana 91); Kolo Muani (Thuram 86), Griezmann (Dembélé 67), Mbappé (Barcola 106)