EURO 2024 semi-final fixtures confirmed

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The UEFA EURO 2024 last-four ties are confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

The UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals kick off with Spain vs France on Tuesday before Netherlands take on England the following day. The two victors progress to the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July.

EURO venue guides

UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals

Tuesday 9 July
Spain vs France (Munich, 21:00)

Wednesday 10 July
Netherlands vs England (Dortmund, 21:00)

The UEFA EURO 2024 final takes place in Berlin on Sunday 14 July, kicking off at 21:00.

All kick-off times CEST

