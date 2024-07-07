Spain vs France EURO 2024 semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and France meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals on Tuesday 9 July.

Spain vs France at a glance When: Tuesday 9 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich ﻿

What: UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final

What do you need to know?

A mouth-watering clash between two titans of European football awaits in Munich. Spain have lit up the tournament so far, and are the only team to win all five of their games. They are also joint-top in number of goals (11) and top on total attempts (102) and balls recovered (230), demonstrating how impressive they have been both going forward and defensively. "My players are insatiable," beamed coach Luis de la Fuente after the quarter-final win over Germany. "There’s always room for improvement, of course, but we can't question their pride, quality and commitment."

Spain vs France previous EURO meetings

Standing in La Roja's way, though, are a solid France side who have kept four clean sheets in their five matches so far. Les Bleus are aiming for a fourth major tournament final in the last eight years (after reaching the EURO 2016 showpiece and the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals) – an incredible record which attests to their reservoir of big-game experience. "We're in the semi-finals and it's something we shouldn't take for granted, even if we may be used to it recently," said coach Didier Deschamps after the quarter-final victory over Portugal. "Now we go to win it."

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

Suspended: Carvajal, Le Normand

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé

Route to the semi-finals

Olmo pride after Spain win

Spain

Group B

3-0 vs Croatia (Morata 29, Fabián Ruiz 32, Carvajal 45+2)

1-0 vs Italy (Calafiori og 55)

1-0 vs Albania (Ferran Torres 13)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Rodri 39, Fabián Ruiz 51, Williams 75, Olmo 83; Le Normand og 18)

Quarter-final

2-1 vs Germany aet (Dani Olmo 51, Merino 119; Wirtz 89)

Deschamps: 'It could have gone either way'

France

Group D

1-0 vs Austria (Wöber og 38)

0-0 vs Netherlands

1-1 vs Poland (Mbappé 56 pen; Lewandowski 79 pen)

Round of 16

1-0 vs Belgium (Vertonghen og 85)

Quarter-finals

0-0 aet, 5-3 pens vs Portugal

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

You don't win major trophies without somehow passing tests like this. On current form it's arguable Spain would be favourites to avenge their 2021 UEFA Nations League final loss. La Roja have been winning, scoring freely and convincing in a way Les Bleus have perhaps not quite yet managed. Luis de la Fuente must cope without Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand and Pedri, however. Time for the extraordinary experience of 38-year-old Jesús Navas to come to the fore? There is also in-form goalkeeper Unai Simón and, of course, Spain's thrilling, youthful wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. This is a test Spain can pass with flying colours.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

While much of the narrative post-Portugal has centred on France's continued struggles going forward, solace will be taken from the side's unbreachable, impenetrable defensive unit. Solid foundations prevent you losing, but there's an admittance within camp that a formula for offensive fluidity needs concocting. A third semi-final in their last four major competitions is a record few can match, and that winning mentality will stand them in good stead against a formidable-looking Spanish outfit.

Views from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "For me, success is the result of a lot of work and dedication but success is also about the journey. Work, dedication, effort, sacrifice. And if you give everything, you never fail."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We have reached the semi-finals and that is an achievement, even if people expect us to get here. For me, it is pride in my players, even though not everything has been done perfectly. I would like to seize this moment and make the most of it."