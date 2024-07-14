EURO 2024 final: Who was in it? When and where was it?

Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany, hosted the UEFA EURO 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday 14 July.

When and where was the EURO 2024 final?

The UEFA EURO 2024 final was played on Sunday 14 July, kicking off at 21:00 CET.

The final: all the reaction

The match took place at Olympiastadion Berlin, the biggest stadium at the tournament with a capacity of 71,000. German second-tier side Hertha BSC Berlin play their home matches at the stadium, which has also staged every German Cup final since 1985 as well as several high-profile European and international games, most notably the 2006 FIFA World Cup final between Italy and France and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, in which Barcelona beat Juventus.

As well as the 2024 showpiece, the stadium held three group stage matches, a round of 16 game and a quarter-final.

EURO 2024 host cities: Berlin

Which teams were involved in the EURO 2024 final?

Champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain became the first team to win four titles in what was their fifth EURO decider, their only defeat to date against France in the 1984 competition.

England finished runners-up for the second successive EURO, having lost the 2020 showpiece to Italy on penalties at Wembley Stadium – their first final appearance in the competition.

Had Olympiastadion Berlin staged a EURO final before?

This was the first time that Olympiastadion Berlin staged a EURO final. West Germany hosted the 1988 UEFA European Championship but the final was held in Munich, with Netherlands beating USSR 2-0.

EURO '88 final: Netherlands 2-0 USSR

Who was the referee for the EURO 2024 final?

François Letexier from France refereed the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Who has played in and won the most EURO finals?

Spain became the most successful side in the history of the UEFA European Championship after winning the competition for the fourth time in Berlin. Germany have featured in six finals in total, while Spain appeared in their fifth at EURO 2024.

Have the hosts ever won a EURO final?

Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984) all won the EURO final as host nations, but the hosts have also lost the decider on three occasions, with Portugal (2004), France (2016) and England (2020) all upstaged on home soil. Germany were knocked out by Spain in the quarter-finals in 2024.

What has been the biggest win in a EURO final?

Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the EURO 2012 final in Kyiv.

EURO 2012 final: Spain 4-0 Italy

What was the highest-scoring EURO final?

Four goals have been scored in two EURO finals; Spain beat Italy 4-0 to win the 2012 showpiece while the 1976 decider between West Germany and Czechoslovakia in Belgrade ended 2-2 after extra time, with Czechoslovakia prevailing 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Has anyone won the UEFA Champions League and EURO final in the same summer?

Ten players have been on the winning sides in both the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and EURO finals in the same summer:

1964: Luis Suárez (Inter & Spain)

1988: Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

2012: Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (Chelsea & Spain)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2020: Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

2024: Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Joselu (Real Madrid & Spain)

Have any players played in more than one EURO final?

Thirty-one players have featured in two finals. England's Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined this elite band at EURO 2024 after being involved in the Three Lions' loss to Italy in 2020 (Jude Bellingham was an unused substitute that night), while Ronaldo holds the record of appearing in finals 12 years apart (2004 and 2016).

EURO 2020 final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

No player has scored more than twice in a EURO final, with Fernando Torres (Spain, 2008 and 2012) holding the unique distinction of having scored in two separate deciders. Berti Vogts (West Germany 1972, Germany 1996), meanwhile, is unique in having won the EURO as a player and a coach, having been a non-playing squad member in that 1972 final.

Where has the EURO final been held?

The final has been hosted by 14 different venues in 12 countries. The EURO 2024 decider was the 17th EURO final.

1960: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1964: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (Spain)

1968: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1972: Roi Baudouin, Brussels (Belgium)

1976: Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1980: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

1984: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

1988: Olympiastadion, Munich (Germany)

1992: Ullevi, Gothenburg (Sweden)

1996: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2000: Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

2004: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon (Portugal)

2008: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (Austria)

2012: NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv (Ukraine)

2016: Stade de France, Saint-Denis (France)

2020: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2024: Olympiastadion, Berlin (Germany)

Who was the mascot for EURO 2024?

Albärt, a friendly teddy bear whose mission was to get children across Europe moving.