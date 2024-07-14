UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Official UEFA EURO 2024 final Vivo Player of the Match: Spain's Nico Williams

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Spain's Nico Williams has been named Vivo Player of the Match for the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Nico Williams poses with the Vivo Player of the Match trophy
Nico Williams poses with the Vivo Player of the Match trophy UEFA

Nico Williams has been named Vivo Player of the Match after Spain beat England in the UEFA EURO 2024 final in Berlin.

Speaking about his performance in the decider, the UEFA Technical Observer Panel said: "He was very dangerous in attack, defended a lot, covered Marc Cucurella and moved into midfield for combinations with Dani Olmo. He scored the first goal and was one of the most dangerous players on the field."

Williams opened the scoring for La Roja early in the second half, powering a crisp, low finish into the far corner from Lamine Yamal's pass.

Player of the Match: Previous finals

1996: Karel Poborský (Czech Republic)
2000: Francesco Totti (Italy)
2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)
2008: Fernando Torres (Spain)
2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)
2016: Pepe (Portugal)
2020: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Selected for you

Every Player of the Match
Live 14/07/2024

Every Player of the Match

Check out who took the Player of the Match award after every UEFA EURO 2024 game.
Every Player of the Match since 1996
Live 14/07/2024

Every Player of the Match since 1996

Looking back at every winner of the award and its record holders since EURO '96.