Official UEFA EURO 2024 final Vivo Player of the Match: Spain's Nico Williams

Nico Williams has been named Vivo Player of the Match after Spain beat England in the UEFA EURO 2024 final in Berlin.

Speaking about his performance in the decider, the UEFA Technical Observer Panel said: "He was very dangerous in attack, defended a lot, covered Marc Cucurella and moved into midfield for combinations with Dani Olmo. He scored the first goal and was one of the most dangerous players on the field."

Williams opened the scoring for La Roja early in the second half, powering a crisp, low finish into the far corner from Lamine Yamal's pass.