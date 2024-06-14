Every EURO 2024 Player of the Match
Friday, June 14, 2024
Check out who took the Player of the Match award after every UEFA EURO 2024 game.
Jamal Musiala was named Player of the Match for his performance in Germany's opening-game victory over Scotland at UEFA EURO 2024.
Matchday 1
14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland – Jamal Musiala
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland –
15/06: Spain vs Croatia –
15/06: Italy vs Albania –
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands –
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark –
16/06: Serbia vs England –
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine –
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia –
17/06: Austria vs France –
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia –
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia –
Matchday 2
19/06: Croatia vs Albania –
19/06: Germany vs Hungary –
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland –
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia –
20/06: Denmark vs England –
20/06: Spain vs Italy –
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine –
21/06: Poland vs Austria –
21/06: Netherlands vs France –
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia –
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal –
22/06: Belgium vs Romania –
Matchday 3
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany –
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary –
24/06: Croatia vs Italy –
24/06: Albania vs Spain –
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria –
25/06: France vs Poland –
25/06: England vs Slovenia –
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia –
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania –
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium –
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye –
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal –