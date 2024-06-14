UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every EURO 2024 Player of the Match

Friday, June 14, 2024

Check out who took the Player of the Match award after every UEFA EURO 2024 game.

Jamal Musiala receives his Player of the Match award
Jamal Musiala receives his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Jamal Musiala was named Player of the Match for his performance in Germany's opening-game victory over Scotland at UEFA EURO 2024.

Player of the Match history

Matchday 1

14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland – Jamal Musiala
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland
15/06: Spain vs Croatia
15/06: Italy vs Albania
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark
16/06: Serbia vs England
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia
17/06: Austria vs France
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia

Matchday 2

19/06: Croatia vs Albania
19/06: Germany vs Hungary
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia
20/06: Denmark vs England
20/06: Spain vs Italy
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine
21/06: Poland vs Austria
21/06: Netherlands vs France
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal
22/06: Belgium vs Romania

Matchday 3

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary
24/06: Croatia vs Italy
24/06: Albania vs Spain
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria
25/06: France vs Poland
25/06: England vs Slovenia
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal

