Lamine Yamal named EURO 2024 Young Player of the Tournament

UEFA's team of technical observers at UEFA EURO 2024 have named Lamine Yamal as their Young Player of the Tournament.

Yamal's EURO 2024 stats Minutes played: 507

Goals: 1

Assists: 4 (tournament high)

Dribbles: 32 (tournament high)

Top speed: 33.3 km/h

Yamal appeared in every one of La Roja's seven EURO 2024 games, starting all but the Matchday 3 victory over Albania. He became the tournament's youngest-ever player when he started the 3-0 win against Croatia on Matchday 1 (16 years 338 days), and then set a new mark as EURO's youngest-ever scorer when he bent in a wonderful goal against France in the semi-finals (16 years 362 days).

He turned 17 the day before the 2-1 final victory against England, making him the youngest-ever player to feature in a EURO or FIFA World Cup showpiece. He made his mark again in the final, setting up the opening goal for Nico Williams in yet another impressive all-round performance.

How the award was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.

When choosing the Player and Young Player of the Tournament, technical observers take individual performances and the player's impact on his team into account, as well as if they played with a positive attitude and respect towards the opposition. A full explanation can be found here.

UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024

Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.

Previous Young Player of the Tournament winners

2016: Renato Sanches (Portugal)

2020: Pedri (Spain)