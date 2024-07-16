UEFA EURO 2024 Goal of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal tops technical observer selection

The top ten goals of UEFA EURO 2024 have been selected by UEFA's technical observers, with Lamine Yamal earning the honour of Goal of the Tournament.

Yamal takes top spot for his stunning strike for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final victory against France – a goal that made him the youngest-ever EURO scorer at the age of just 16 years and 362 days.

Jude Bellingham comes in second spot thanks to his added-time overhead kick for England against Slovakia in the round of 16, with Xherdan Shaqiri in third for his first-time curler for Switzerland against Scotland on Matchday 2.

UEFA technical observers' top ten goals

1. Lamine Yamal, Spain 2-1 France (09/07, semi-finals)

2. Jude Bellingham, England 2-1 Slovakia, aet (30/06, round of 16)

3. Xherdan Shaqiri, Scotland 1-1 Switzerland (19/06, Matchday 2)

4. Nicolae Stanciu, Romania 3-0 Ukraine (17/06, Matchday 1)

5. Arda Güler, Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (18/06, Matchday 1)

6. Mert Müldür, Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (18/06, Matchday 1)

7. Fabián Ruiz, Spain 3-0 Croatia (15/06, Matchday 1)

8. Ollie Watkins, Netherlands 1-2 England (10/07, semi-finals)

9. Mattia Zaccagni, Croatia 1-1 Italy (24/06, Matchday 3)

10. Xavi Simons, Netherlands 1-2 England (10/07, semi-finals)

How the goal was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game. At the end of the finals, they came together to decide the Team, Player, Young Player and Goals of the Tournament.

Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.