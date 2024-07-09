EURO's youngest scorers: Lamine Yamal, Vonlanthen, Rooney, Renato Sanches, Stojković, Arda Güler

Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest scorer in EURO history with his stunning equaliser in the 2024 semi-final against France at the age of just 16 years 362 days.

Yamal beat the record of Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was aged 18 years 141 days when he equalised against France at EURO 2004, breaking a Wayne Rooney mark that had stood for four days.

There are several other recognisable names among the top ten, which is now made up exclusively of teenagers, chief among them Cristiano Ronaldo, whose longevity is underlined by the fact that he also features in the list of oldest EURO scorers.

Another EURO 2024 entrant is Türkiye's Arda Güler, who is sixth on the list after scoring against Georgia on Matchday 1. In the process, the 19-year-old became the youngest EURO debutant to find the net – beating Ronaldo's previous record.

At the head of the standings, Vonlanthen's longstanding mark has now been eclipsed by Yamal, who was not born when the Swiss forward struck two decades ago.

Ten youngest EURO scorers

Lamine Yamal 16 years 362 days (Spain v France, 09/07/2024)

Johan Vonlanthen 18 years 141 days (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/2004)

Wayne Rooney 18 years 237 days (England 3-0 Switzerland, 17/06/2004)

Renato Sanches 18 years 317 days (Poland 1-1 Portugal, 3-5p, 30/06/2016)

Dragan Stojković 19 days 108 days (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 19/06/1984)

Arda Güler 19 years 114 days (Türkiye 3-1 Georgia, 18/06/2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo 19 years 128 days (Portugal 1-2 Greece, 12/06/2004)

Ferenc Bene 19 years 183 days (Spain 2-1 Hungary, 17/06/1964)

Cristian Chivu 19 years 238 days (England 2-3 Romania, 20/06/2000)

Patrick Kluivert 19 years 353 days (Netherlands 1-4 England, 18/06/1996)



Pietro Anastasi (20 years 64 days) is the youngest player to score in a final, his right-footed volley from outside the box doubling Italy's advantage against Yugoslavia in the 1968 final replay in Rome.

Every team's youngest players/scorers