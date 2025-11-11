EURO 2028: All you need to know

With Spain confirmed as UEFA EURO 2024 winners, sights are already being set on the next final tournament in four years' time. It feels a long way off, but here's how UEFA EURO 2028 is shaping up.

2028 and 2032 hosts

Where does EURO 2028 take place?

UEFA EURO 2028 will take place in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales was appointed by the UEFA Executive Committee on 10 October 2023.

Nine stadiums will host matches, including Wembley, Glasgow's Hampden Park, Dublin Arena and the National Stadium of Wales. Around three million tickets will be made available for fans and the general public.

EURO 2028 venues Newcastle: St James' Park

Glasgow: Hampden Park

Dublin: Dublin Arena

Liverpool: Everton Stadium

Manchester: Manchester City Stadium

Birmingham: Villa Park

Cardiff: National Stadium of Wales

London: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London: Wembley Stadium

What are the dates for EURO 2028?

The dates for the UEFA EURO 2028 final tournament are yet to be finalised, but are projected to be 9 June to 9 July 2028.

What is the format for EURO 2028?

As usual, the full competition regulations will be confirmed around two years before the final tournament. The planned format remains the same as the one used since UEFA EURO 2016 – 24 teams will enter the group stage, with the top two in each of the six groups proceeding to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. From then on it's a straight knockout.

UEFA EURO 2028 in the UK and Republic of Ireland

When is qualifying for EURO 2028?

There is a new consolidated format for qualifying, with teams drawn in 12 groups of four or five teams who play each other home and away. The qualifying group stage would begin in March 2027 and would end in November 2027.

Group winners will qualify directly for EURO 2028, while runners-up will either qualify directly or participate in play-off matches with UEFA Nations League teams. The play-off round would be played in March 2028.