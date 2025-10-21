UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA eEURO 2025 group stage: Finalists decided

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The line-up for the UEFA eEURO 2025 finals on 13 December is now complete following the group stage on 18 and 19 October.

The eEURO is an annual international esports competition featuring Europe's best EA SPORTS FC™ players, representing UEFA national teams.

The 2025 edition kicked off on the weekend of 18 and 19 October with the online group stage. It featured Swiss Group Stages on Day 1, switching to a Double Elimination knockout bracket on Day 2 as the eight finalists were determined.

Confirmed eEURO 2025 finalists

Obrun2002 (Italy)
RvPLegend (Romania)
Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands)
Stingrayjnr (United Kingdom)
Vejrgang (Denmark)
Jonny (Germany)
Yuval (Israel)
gianluca_m17 (Switzerland)

The live finals take place on 13 December; a one-day tournament where the finalists compete for cash prizes and a spot in the FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.

Fans can tune in on UEFA’s YouTube, IG Live and TikTok channels, as well as EA Global Twitch and EA YouTube.

