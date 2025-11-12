UEFA EURO 2028 tournament brand launched in London

UEFA EURO 2028 has been officially launched with events and activations staged across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The UEFA EURO 2028 match schedule was announced on Wednesday – featuring 51 matches involving 24 teams across 31 days – while the tournament brand was also revealed to fans in spectacular fashion at exactly 20:28 local time on the giant Piccadilly Lights screens in the heart of London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus.

Simultaneously, all around the UK and Ireland, the new logo as well as host city logos were showcased at local events, including light projections on famous landmarks and takeovers of digital screens in city centres.

A replica of the iconic Henri Delaunay Trophy was on display in London UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA EURO 2028 brand identity is a celebration of what makes football special: emotion, unity, and the joy of shared experience. In the summer of 2028, we will all speak football and the brand identity is an expression of the passion of fans whose voices, chants, and energy bring the game to life.

At the heart of the brand is the UEFA EURO 2028 logo, featuring the iconic Henri Delaunay Trophy, a dynamic design that captures the spirit of festivity and connection, brought to life through vibrant colours inspired by the host nations. This brand identity reinforces the message that football is a language that unites the world.

Giant screens in Piccadilly Circus were lit up during the launch UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: "Football is the universal language. It expresses passion, skill, courage, solidarity and respect better than any other, and it constantly reminds us that our differences are exactly what make our sport so beautiful. At UEFA EURO 2028, we will all speak football – loud, clear and united.

"The host nations, where the game first took shape, are eager to welcome millions of fans into legendary stadiums, providing the right stage for a festival of emotions, vividly encapsulated in the design we presented today. The fans will be the beating heart of this tournament. In the way matches are staged – including a new, more convenient kick-off time for the final [18:00 CET] – and in the services across host cities and stadiums, we want to maximise the fan experience, in the venues and around the world, so more people than ever can fully enjoy what promises to be one of the year’s greatest events."

(From left to right) Michael Owen, John Collins, Shay Given and Ashley Williams pose for a photo at the brand launch UEFA via Getty Images

Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chair of UK & Ireland 2028 Limited, said: "Today marks a proud milestone for football across the UK and Ireland as we celebrate the launch of UEFA EURO 2028. Working with UEFA and our football and government partners, we will deliver the best-ever EURO. It will be a tournament for the fans and a festival of everything we love about the game – its passion and ability to bring people together.

"We are building an inspiring event – a welcoming, safe and sustainable UEFA EURO that will create lasting community benefits far beyond the pitch. The countdown is truly on now to what will be an unforgettable summer of football."