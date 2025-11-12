EURO 2028 host cities and stadiums: Venue guide

The United Kingdom and Ireland are getting ready to host UEFA EURO 2028, with the tournament running from 9 June to 9 July 2028.

Games will take place across nine venues in eight different cities: Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Manchester City Stadium in Manchester, Everton Stadium in Liverpool, St James' Park in Newcastle, Villa Park in Birmingham, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Dublin Arena in Dublin.

UEFA.com takes an in-depth look at the cities and stadiums set to welcome fans and players alike from around the continent.

London

The capital of the United Kingdom and one of the most recognisable cities in the world, London has something for everyone. From well-known tourist attractions like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace to classy restaurants, fascinating museums and over 3,000 parks, the possibilities are endless.

Wembley Stadium

Wembley hosted a number of matches at UEFA EURO 2020 UEFA via Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 86,000

• Home team: England national football team

• Notably hosted: UEFA EURO 2020 final, UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final, 2011, 2013 and 2024 UEFA Champions League final, FA Cup and League Cup finals, England national team matches, rugby, American football and boxing events

The largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the second-largest in Europe behind Camp Nou in Barcelona, the iconic Wembley has already hosted plenty of high-profile events since its opening in 2007 after being rebuilt. Along with sporting events the stadium has also held concerts from the likes of Coldplay, Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, Adele, Taylor Swift and Oasis.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 60,000

• Home team: Tottenham Hotspur

• Notably hosted: NFL, rugby and boxing events, concerts

The second venue in London to be used at EURO 2028, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has impressed fans across a number of different sports since opening in 2019. It won the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) national award, and music icons such as Guns N' Roses, Lady Gaga and Red Hot Chili Peppers have played concerts there.

Cardiff

As the capital of Wales, Cardiff is bustling with events and attractions suitable for all ages. It is said to be the city with the most castles in the world, with the most famous among them the centrally-located Cardiff Castle, which has stood for nearly 2,000 years.

National Stadium of Wales

National Stadium of Wales hosted the 2017 UEFA Champions League final Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 73,000

• Home team: Wales national rugby team

• Notably hosted: 2017 UEFA Champions League final, Wales national team matches, Wales national rugby team matches, FA Cup and League Cup finals, boxing events, concerts

Built in 1999 to host the Rugby World Cup, the National Stadium of Wales has also held its fair share of notable football matches. It was chosen as the host for the 2017 Champions League final, in which Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, and was used for FA Cup and League Cup finals between 2001 and 2006 while Wembley was being rebuilt.

Manchester

With a rich musical culture and a proud history, Manchester is a welcoming and diverse city. The trendy Northern Quarter offers a wide range of bars, restaurants and eclectic street art, while there is also plenty of opportunity for shopping along with an intriguing Science and Industry museum.

Manchester City Stadium

Manchester City Stadium is the home of Champions League regulars Manchester City AFP via Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 58,000

• Home team: Manchester City

• Notably hosted: 2008 UEFA Cup final, England national team matches, 2002 Commonwealth Games rugby and boxing events, concerts

The Manchester City Stadium has been the home of UEFA Champions League regulars Manchester City since 2003. It hosted Zenit's 2-0 win against Rangers in the 2008 UEFA Cup final and local heroes such as The Stone Roses and Liam Gallagher have played gigs there.

Liverpool

Perhaps best known as the birthplace of The Beatles, Liverpool has plenty to offer visitors, such as the beautiful Royal Albert Dock and world-famous cathedral. The Maritime and Beatles Story museums are also well worth a visit.

Everton Stadium

Everton Stadium hosted its first Premier League game in August 2025 Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 50,000

• Home team: Everton

• Notably hosted: Premier League and Women's Super League games

The most modern venue of the nine involved, Everton Stadium played host to its first Premier League match in August 2025. Situated on Bramley Moore Dock, the ground boasts an eye-catching design which will no doubt lend itself to a superb atmosphere.

Newcastle

One of the most northerly cities in England, Newcastle is a passionate and vibrant university town. Explore the Quayside, cross the Tyne Bridge and enjoy the warm welcome from The Toon's friendly locals.

St James' Park

St James' Park is famed for its vibrant atmosphere Newcastle United via Getty Image

• Stadium capacity: 50,000

• Home team: Newcastle United

• Notably hosted: EURO '96 matches, England national team matches, 2012 Olympic matches, rugby games, concerts

Nicknamed 'The Cathedral on the Hill', St James' Park is best known for its lively atmosphere and striking location in the heart of the city. It hosted six matches at the 2012 summer Olympics along with three games at EURO '96.

Birmingham

Having recently featured prominently in the hit TV show Peaky Blinders, England's 'second city' Birmingham is gaining popularity as a tourist destination. The charming canal quarter is certainly worth a stroll around, while those with a sweet tooth won't want to miss the Cadbury World chocolate factory.

Villa Park

Villa Park was first constructed in 1897 Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 48,000

• Home team: Aston Villa

• Notably hosted: 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final, EURO '96 matches, England national team matches, FA Cup semi-finals, concerts

With a history going back to 1897, Villa Park is one of the UK's oldest and most atmospheric stadiums. It hosted the last ever UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final, which saw Lazio beat Mallorca 2-1, and it has held a total of 55 FA Cup semi-finals – more than any other stadium.

Glasgow

As Scotland's largest city, Glasgow is famed for its culture, with a number of free museums and galleries on offer. It is also well connected with the breathtaking mountainous Scottish Highlands along with stunning islands such as the Isle of Arran.

Hampden Park

Hampden Park hosts Scotland national team matches Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 51,000

• Home team: Scotland national football team

• Notably hosted: UEFA EURO 2020 matches, 1960, 1976 and 2002 European Cup finals, 2007 UEFA Cup final, 1962 and 1966 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup finals

Hampden Park has been the venue for some truly memorable moments in UEFA competition, including Zinédine Zidane's iconic volley for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final. Most recently it hosted four matches at UEFA EURO 2020, including two Scotland games.

Dublin

Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland and best known for the warmth of its locals, pubs with live music and a strong literary heritage. Learn about the history of Guinness during an interactive Storehouse tour, or hit the shops on Grafton Street before relaxing at the tranquil St Stephen's Green.

Dublin Arena

Dublin Arena hosts Republic of Ireland national team matches Getty Images

• Stadium capacity: 50,000

• Home team: Republic of Ireland national football team, Ireland national rugby team

• Notably hosted: 2011 and 2024 UEFA Europa League final, Republic of Ireland national team games, rugby matches, concerts, American football

The Dublin Arena will be remembered fondly by Porto after they won the 2011 UEFA Europa League final there, beating Portuguese rivals Braga 1-0. The stadium also hosted the 2024 final in the same competition, which Atalanta won.