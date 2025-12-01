UEFA EURO 2028 puts fans first with fair and transparent ticketing principles

At the UEFA EURO 2028 tournament launch in central London on 12 November, UEFA announced that approximately three million tickets will be available to fans, reaffirming its commitment to a fair, transparent and fan-first ticketing process.

Fans can look forward to an even more convenient ticketing experience. Unlike previous tournaments, tickets will only go on sale after the final tournament draw in December 2027 once the group stage fixtures are confirmed, ensuring that supporters know which teams they would potentially see.

UEFA has also committed to a clear and consistent pricing structure from start to finish, with no dynamic pricing – reinforcing its fan-first approach already successfully implemented at EURO 2024 and several other tournaments.

Key principles of the ticketing approach include:

• Fans First: More than 40% of tickets will be offered in the most affordable categories.

• No dynamic pricing across the tournament and equal pricing for regular group stage matches, giving fans a consistent and fair ticketing experience.

• Accessibility: Disabled fans will be able to purchase tickets at the same price as the most affordable category and may request a complimentary ticket for a companion.

• Fair distribution: Over 80% of all tickets will be available to fans of the participating teams and the general public.

• Official resale platform: Tickets can be resold at face value only, ensuring fairness for all with no fees charged to the seller. Resale outside the official resale platform will not be authorised, ensuring fairness for all.

• Fair allocation via ballot: For the start of general public sales, fans will have time to apply through a ballot system, avoiding queues and pressure, ensuring the fairest ticket allocation principle.

• Close collaboration with participating national associations will ensure that loyal supporters of each qualified team have access to 10,000 tickets reserved for every group stage match.

Ticket prices and full details will be announced in autumn 2027, with sales starting after the final tournament draw, which is expected to take place in December 2027.

As with previous UEFA EURO tournaments, an official hospitality programme will be available at all venues, offering guests a premium matchday experience. Full details, including package options and sales information, will be published on UEFA.com in 2026.

UEFA EURO 2028 will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and will run from 9 June to 9 July 2028 across eight host cities and nine venues. Matches will be played at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Dublin Arena in Dublin, Hampden Park in Glasgow, St James' Park in Newcastle, Manchester City Stadium in Manchester, Everton Stadium in Liverpool, Villa Park in Birmingham, and in London at both the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

For more information, visit UEFA.com.