Building a sustainable future for European football

Since its launch in 2004, the UEFA HatTrick programme has been a cornerstone of our football development strategy, channelling more than half of the net revenue from every men's EURO back into the game. By 2028, we will have invested €3.5 billion back into the development of the European game through HatTrick.

The impact of this funding is visible across the continent, whether through the construction of national stadiums, training centres and pitches, or the implementation of UEFA standards in coaching, refereeing, club licensing, youth development, grassroots and women's football.

How UEFA HatTrick helps to develop European football

HatTrick funding has also accelerated football's social and environmental progress. Last season, an investment of €6.875m helped our associations deliver a total of 128 dedicated sustainability projects. Below, we showcase how these initiatives have been brought to life across Europe.

You can also learn more about our social and environmental sustainability impact through the latest UEFA Respect Report.

🇦🇱 Albania The Albanian Football Association launched a project that used football as a platform for social unity and equal opportunity, promoting equality, inclusion, solidarity, rights and diversity in Albanian football. Developed in partnership with organisations such as UN Women, the Albanian Red Cross, Save the Children Albania and Special Olympics, the initiative brought together communities through awareness-raising campaigns, charity events and inclusive tournaments. Over the past year, the project has supported people battling breast cancer, encouraged people to donate blood to help children with thalassaemia and organised Albania’s first football tournament for disabled children. Through the project, the FSHF also marked World Down Syndrome Day and World Autism Awareness Day, while an inclusive football tournament united disabled and non-disabled children from six cities. With over 350 participants, 100 of whom were disabled, and a new cooperation agreement with the country’s Commissioner for Protection against Discrimination, the project has strengthened inclusion across Albanian football and laid the groundwork for lasting social impact.

🇦🇩 Andorra The installation of solar panels in Andorra’s new stadium is expected to generate around 220,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually, reducing CO2 e emissions by approximately 39.6 tonnes each year. This transition to clean energy will also deliver significant economic benefits, saving around €30,800 per year based on current electricity prices. With the project expected to return investment within six to seven years, the project is a major step towards greener operations and long-term energy efficiency within Andorran football.

🇦🇲 Armenia The Green Goals project aimed to reduce the environmental impact of football by promoting sustainability and responsible resource use across the sport. As part of the project, 90 recycling bins were installed across nine stadiums hosting Armenian Premier and First League matches, as well as in affiliated academies. Additional actions included planting trees, replacing plastic bags with sustainable alternatives and running educational programmes with local schools.

🇦🇹 Austria The Austrian Football Association launched a human rights-focused project to promote respect, equality and safety for all within football. Centred on child safeguarding, diversity and tackling homophobia, the initiative aimed to create a safe and inclusive environment across all levels of the game. As part of its commitment, the ÖFB conducted ten educational campaigns in collaboration with local waste management companies and municipalities during the project’s second year, reinforcing the role of football as a driver of social awareness and positive behaviour.

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan organised a football summer school for homeless children, using football to provide a safe, nurturing and empowering environment for vulnerable children. The initiative improved participants’ physical health, social skills and self-confidence while promoting values such as respect, discipline and fair play. Alongside regular football training and team activities, the programme offered educational support, mentorship and access to essential services, including nutritious meals and healthcare. Through these efforts, the project helped homeless children build a sense of belonging and inclusion, strengthened their personal development and supported their long-term growth both on and off the field.

🇧🇾 Belarus The Belarus Football Federation's Football is Your Friend Forever project was created to expand and improve opportunities for orphans by giving them access to football and the benefits it brings. The initiative promoted healthy lifestyles, teamwork and social inclusion, while also helping children organise their free time and build lasting friendships through sport. More than 350 boys and girls from a number of institutions took part in weekly training sessions, with over 35 sessions held each month. The ABFF also organised an international tournament for orphans, several mini-tournaments at children’s camps and a series of football workshops across participating institutions. With girls making up around 20% of participants, the project successfully used football as a tool for personal development, community, and joy.

🇧🇪 Belgium The Come Together & Safe Together: Educate and Create Awareness project was launched as part of the Royal Belgian Football Association’s Because We Care strategy. Its aim was to promote education and awareness around two core pillars: Come Together, fostering inclusion and equality, and Safe Together, ensuring a secure and safe environment for everyone involved in Belgian football. The initiative sought to make football accessible to all, regardless of background, gender, age or ability, while using the game’s unifying power to strengthen respect, solidarity and social cohesion. Through training, awareness-raising campaigns and community initiatives, the RBFA worked to prevent abuse, discrimination and harassment, increase diversity and representation and encourage participation at every level of the game.

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation ran a project which successfully brought together children and families from diverse backgrounds through football tournaments. Educational videos and discussions on nationalism encouraged participants to reflect and highlighted shared values. Participants shared their views before and after the events, fostering dialogue and mutual understanding. Teams from neighbouring countries were invited to Trebinje, where Balkan history professors and national team players spoke about unity and friendship across national lines. Custom videos were created to promote the initiative and support ongoing education, blending sport, learning and community-building in a meaningful way.

🇧🇬 Bulgaria The disability pillar of the Bulgarian Football Union's More Than a Game strategy aimed to make Bulgarian football more accessible and inclusive for physically and intellectually disabled people. The project provided opportunities for people to participate and have fun, used football to raise awareness about disabilities and supported clubs in developing their own inclusion initiatives. During the project, the BFU supported European Football Week and Special Olympics, increasing the impact of its efforts by involving athletes in team campaigns during European Football Week 2025 matches and presenting a joint report titled Football and Health for All at a national scientific conference. The BFU also launched training programmes in two regions with the aim of forming a national intellectual disability team. In 2024, the BFU earned an award for its support to Special Olympics. Additionally, the BFU organised walking football events, which were highly successful among older participants, one of whom was a 92-year-old woman, provided administrative support for disability-related projects and distributed tickets to disabled fans for national team games.

🇭🇷 Croatia Through its digital platform project, the Croatian Football Federation created educational resources to promote health, well-being and personal development across the football community. The initiative centred on producing high-quality video content, which was recorded in May 2025 and addressed key topics such as mental health and nutrition – areas identified as essential to supporting players, coaches and staff both on and off the pitch. A total of eight professional video lectures were filmed, designed to be engaging, informative and accessible through the HNS’s official website and social media channels.

🇨🇾 Cyprus The Future Is in Our Hands project inspired environmental responsibility among young people through football and education. In collaboration with Green Dot Cyprus and the Ministry of Education, the initiative promoted sustainable practices and environmental awareness in schools, football academies and local communities. Over 70 schools participated in the programme, which included a football tournament, sessions delivered by environmental experts and zero-waste practices applied during matches. Schools were encouraged to organise clean-up activities in parks and beaches, while promotional gifts, banners and football equipment helped engage students and raise enthusiasm. The campaign also featured a short film and radio adverts promoting recycling, which were broadcast more than 20 times nationwide.

🇨🇿 Czechia The Football Association of the Czech Republic’s walking football project aimed to develop senior football nationwide by creating opportunities for older players to remain active, social and connected through the sport. During the year, the association supported walking football tournaments across the country and organised five league tournaments and a final tournament– the Czech Walking Football Championship – which featured 12 teams, a 35% increase from the previous edition.

🇩🇰 Denmark Denmark’s national test programme for alternative artificial turf pitches has enhanced the country’s readiness for the upcoming EU ban on rubber granules by providing clubs with essential data and tools to guide environmentally and player-friendly turf choices. Key achievements include the launch of a player-focused feedback app, collaboration with other Nordic countries and a national campaign raising awareness of environmental and playability studies. Notably, Denmark introduced Europe’s first test-bed system, integrated into the Danish Football Association’s tournament platform. As a next step, the DBU and its Nordic partners will expand pitch enrolment and data sharing to support a continentwide shift toward sustainable turf solutions.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England As part of The Football Association’s equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, the association ran its award-winning Faith and Football programme to celebrate, explore and embrace major religions in the UK through the unifying power of football. The FA organised a series of faith-based events that were held at Wembley Stadium, marking five celebrations that take place across the football season: Hanukkah (Judaism), Christmas (Christianity), Ramadan (Islam), Vaisakhi (Sikhism) and Diwali (Hinduism). Thousands of football stakeholders from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds attended these events to promote mutual understanding and inclusion within the game. Each event highlighted football’s ability to connect people and celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity.

🇪🇪 Estonia The Estonian Football Association’s human rights project focused on maintaining high standards in child protection while supporting the well-being and motivation of employees through regular training and engagement activities. It also aimed to strengthen inclusion across football by involving diverse target groups in a variety of initiatives. These included expanding walking football to engage older participants and creating opportunities for disabled people to take part in football activities.

🇫🇴 Faroe Islands The Faroe Islands Football Association has taken further steps to strengthen its work on social and environmental sustainability by launching a joint action plan that integrates objectives across both areas. This marks the first time that these efforts have been addressed together within a strategic framework. The initiative includes the development of a new chapter within the association’s overarching strategy, ensuring that sustainability becomes a central part of its priorities and future commitments.

🇫🇮 Finland Climate and environmental responsibility was put at the heart of the Football Association of Finland’s renewed sustainability strategy, with a strategic goal to half the association’s CO2 emissions by 2030. Key initiatives included measuring the carbon footprint of five pilot clubs in 2024, hosting seminars and regional education sessions to share best practices and collaborating with supporters’ groups and cities to raise environmental awareness. The SPL also committed to ensuring that all pitch projects minimise microplastic emissions and that old materials are recycled responsibly.

🇫🇷 France The French Football Federation defined and implemented its environmental strategy for the coming seasons, led by its Environment Policies Committee. The association’s focus was on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting energy and water efficiency and helping French football to adapt to the impacts of climate change. To drive lasting change, the FFF launched an e-learning course on climate awareness, reaching 13,000 clubs across the country, and delivered workshops and educational activities to more than 100,000 young players. By combining training, awareness-raising measures and concrete environmental goals, the project established a clear path toward a more sustainable future for French football.

🇬🇪 Georgia The Georgian Football Federation’s amputee football project focused on strengthening the national structure of amputee football and preparing teams to participate in the 2025 Amputee Football Nations League. The initiative centred on two key competitions – the Amputee Football Cup, held from March to June, and the Amputee Championship, running from August to November – both designed to raise the competitive level of domestic football and increase public awareness of the sport. Alongside developing the competitive framework, the project prioritised player retention and growth, ensuring continuity within existing teams while expanding participation. Following an international youth camp, six new players joined the programme, bringing the total number of registered amputee footballers in Georgia to 85.

🇩🇪 Germany Embedding sustainability more deeply across the association and its leagues was a key priority of the German Football Association, which continued to focus on further implementing its sustainability strategy. Central to the initiative was the creation of a data management tool and a materiality analysis to inform an environmental, social and governance factsheet, laying the groundwork for the DFB’s first sustainability report since the introduction of the European corporate sustainability reporting standards. The project also advanced engagement and transparency within German football by expanding the annual DFB Sustainability Conference into a key platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. In parallel, an action day for sustainability was introduced in the men’s third league and women’s first league, encouraging 20 participating clubs to implement and showcase sustainability measures linked to the new licensing criteria.

🇬🇮 Gibraltar The Gibraltar Football Association’s health and well-being campaign and initiatives promoted physical and mental health across all levels of football. Through the programme, the association expanded football opportunities – including walking football – for players over 60, introduced regular medical tests for participants, supported staff through mental health and wellbeing campaigns and launched an online platform offering nutrition guidance. Over the course of the year, 50 registered walking footballers trained regularly, one major trip and four veterans’ friendly matches were organised and fruit crates were distributed monthly during weekend football sessions, reinforcing football’s role in promoting health and community well-being.

🇬🇷 Greece Focusing on sustainable events was the objective of the Hellenic Football Federation, which made national team matches more environmentally responsible by addressing food waste, material reuse and carbon emissions. The initiative targeted a 90% reduction in food loss and waste during events, ensuring that catering and hospitality operations followed sustainable practices. Reusable cups were used at stadium canteens at selected matches to reduce the use of plastic. Additionally, 500 square metres of event banners were reused, demonstrating a commitment to circular economy principles.

🇭🇺 Hungary During the last season, the Hungarian Football Federation implemented a significant sustainability upgrade at its central office by installing solar panels. The new system comprises 158 panels – 140 on the roof and 18 on the building’s side wall – each with a capacity of 425 watts. To optimise energy use, three 10kW and one 20kW AC inverters were installed, along with two battery packs to store excess electricity. These battery packs enhance the efficiency of solar energy utilisation. By the end of August, a building automation system was to be integrated to monitor monthly emissions. An energy audit was also under way, with experts anticipating an A++ or A+++ energy rating for the facility.

🇮🇸 Iceland Tæklum tilfinningar (Let’s Tackle Emotions) was an educational initiative launched by the Football Association of Iceland to support the mental health of young football players. Through 24 workshops held across the country, specialists in youth mental health provided guidance on recognising emotional challenges, maintaining mental well-being and seeking help when needed. The programme acknowledged the pressures that come with training and competing at a young age and aimed to equip participants with tools to care for themselves and support their peers. In addition to the workshops, 100 individual therapy sessions and interviews were offered, helping young athletes build resilience and awareness around mental health.

🇮🇪 Ireland In collaboration with MyWaste, Ireland’s official waste management portal, the FAI piloted the MyWaste MyClub sport waste management toolkit across western, northwestern, and southern regions. Clubs conducted waste audits, improved segregation, reduced single-use plastics, and promoted gear circularity. Supported by UEFA funding, the FAI also installed a food waste Biodigester at Aviva Stadium, advancing climate action and circularity.

🇮🇱 Israel The Israel Football Association organised initiatives covering several social policies. The child and youth protection initiative successfully trained 75% of relevant stakeholders, reinforcing safe environments in football. Coaches and staff continue to receive training on safeguarding policies and reporting mechanisms. Activities focused on promoting equality and tackling racism, carried out in collaboration with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, saw a 50% rise in participation levels, engaging 9,500 players, though the closing ceremony was affected by the conflict. The football for all abilities initiative thrived despite challenges, with 24 of 26 Special Olympics teams participating and a successful final tournament held at the IFA’s headquarters. The values in sports programme exceeded expectations, reaching 20 teams thanks to government support aimed at bolstering youth resilience. Its impact resonated across clubs. These initiatives collectively promoted inclusion, safety and diversity in football, ensuring that everyone can take part, regardless of age, background or ability.

🇮🇹 Italy Launched in 2023/24 and expanded in 2024/25, the Italian Football Federation’s water sustainability initiative reduced plastic use, lowered carbon emissions and conserved water through the installation of innovative atmospheric water generators across FIGC headquarters in Rome. Following the installation of the first ten dispensers in 2024, an additional ten units were added in early 2025, doubling the project’s impact. By July 2025, the 20 dispensers had generated 15,166 litres of drinking water and eliminated the equivalent of 30,332 half-litre plastic bottles, significantly reducing waste and transport-related emissions. The technology’s integrated monitoring system enabled real-time tracking of environmental benefits, offering valuable data for sustainability reporting.

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan The implementation of the Kazakhstan Football Federation’s sustainable development strategy brought together a range of initiatives designed to promote inclusion, health and social responsibility across football in Kazakhstan. Central to the programme was preparing the Kazakhstan men’s national cerebral palsy football team for the 2025 European Championship. Further initiatives included walking football tournaments, which promoted health and well-being among more than 160 participants aged over 50, the KFF Child Protection Forum, which addressed issues such as violence and discrimination, and an interfaith tournament that brought together 160-180 players from different religious communities.

🇽🇰 Kosovo The Football Federation of Kosovo’s main initiative focused on finalising the construction of a fully accessible pitch, including the installation of safety barriers, lighting, drainage systems and essential equipment such as goals and benches. Once completed, the facility is set to become a key space for encouraging disabled people to get involved in football and strengthening their integration within the wider football community.

🇱🇻 Latvia The refugee support initiative focused on using football as a tool for inclusion, unity and hope among refugees living in Latvia. Through regular football games and community events held throughout the season, more than 1,000 refugees were given the opportunity to train, play and integrate into Latvian society. A key highlight was the formation of the Latvian refugee national team, which trained twice a month and proudly represented the country at the Unity EURO Cup final tournament in Nyon, celebrating solidarity through sport. In addition, the Latvian Football Federation supported Ukrainian refugee teams by hosting four ten-day training camps, organising test matches with Latvian clubs and providing each team with essential football equipment.

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein The Liechtenstein Football Association’s recycling event brought together employees, coaches, youth players and local clubs for expert-led sessions on effective recycling and waste management during football operations. Educational materials were distributed to reinforce best practices, with the goal of improving recycling across all clubs and the association. The LFV campus introduced circular construction principles by using recyclable cement sourced entirely from dismantled local buildings. This approach ensured that at least 55% of the 3,800m³ of cement used in the new LFV campus was recycled, significantly cutting construction waste and lowering CO2 e emissions. The process not only reduced the project’s carbon footprint but also showcased how sustainable building materials can meet the same standards as traditional concrete.

🇱🇹 Lithuania The Lithuanian Football Federation actively promotes health and well-being among older people through a variety of football formats that keep them active, connected and inspired. From veteran football and futsal leagues for different age groups to the inclusive and increasingly popular walking football championship, the LFF ensures that everyone can enjoy the game in a safe and motivating environment. With more than 1,500 participants and activities organised across multiple municipalities in all regions of the country, these initiatives have become a vital part of community life – fostering social connections, encouraging people to stay active no matter their age and offering older people a meaningful way to stay involved in football. The success of these programmes demonstrates how football can serve as a powerful tool for promoting health, dignity and a sense of belonging at every stage of life in Lithuania.

🇱🇺 Luxembourg The Emission Reduction 2.0 project aimed to lower the environmental footprint of the Luxembourg Football Federation by developing a comprehensive strategy to reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions. Centred on the FLF’s headquarters in Mondercange, the initiative included an in-depth energy feasibility study to establish a detailed emissions baseline, implement greenhouse gas accounting and define a clear reduction target for 2030. With a goal to half greenhouse gas emissions and reduce electricity consumption by 30%, the FLF took tangible steps to modernise its infrastructure. During the 2024/25 season, the association planned to complete the feasibility study and install the remaining 438 LED lights, building on the 368 already in place, to improve energy efficiency across its facilities.

🇲🇹 Malta The ‘PlayGreen’ project operated on three levels – within the Malta Football Association’s own operations and facilities, among national amateur league clubs and across the local communities connected to these clubs. Its overarching goal was to promote sustainability education, reduce environmental impact and encourage greener behaviour both on and off the pitch. Through a series of Green Day events and practical initiatives, PlayGreen engaged around 150 participants per event, including 80 MFA staff members, 30 clubs and hundreds of club associates, community members and spectators. The project introduced reusable bottles, installed approximately 30 waste separation bins, and reached over 5,000 people through matchday activities.

🇲🇩 Moldova The Football Association of Moldova has successfully reconstructed the thermal power plant and internal heating systems at the national teams’ base. This project has significantly improved the facility’s energy performance, leading to an estimated 30% reduction in energy costs within the first year after completion. The national teams’ base is one of the most used football facilities in the country, hosting all Moldovan national teams – men’s, women’s and youth – throughout the year. It also serves as the main venue for domestic and international tournaments, training camps and development programmes. The upgrades have enhanced both the comfort and sustainability of the base, ensuring optimal conditions for players and staff while contributing to the FMF’s broader commitment to sustainable football infrastructure.

🇲🇪 Montenegro Healthy Relationships in Football – For a Better Childhood and the Development of Young Athletes promoted positive relationships between parents, coaches and young players, thereby strengthening the environment in which children train and grow. The project began with a large-scale anonymous survey completed by more than 15,000 parents, gathering insights into the daily training environment and the dynamics between children, parents and coaches. Based on these findings, the project delivered lectures and interactive workshops to over 250 coaches to encourage a more pedagogical approach to training that respects children’s rights and well-being.

🇳🇱 Netherlands The Green Club project helps football clubs reduce their environmental footprint and transition away from using fossil fuels. Recognising that many clubs face challenges due to limited knowledge and resources, the initiative aimed to provide practical guidance, inspiration and support to make clubs more sustainable and resilient for the future. Each season, the Green Club programme engages around 1,000 clubs, encouraging them to explore renewable energy options and implement eco-friendly practices. The Green Club is working on a modular concept for clubs to build a new clubhouse with bio-based materials and a low emission factor. By designing a modular concept that can be used by all grassroots clubs, the Royal Netherlands Football Association supports and facilitates local clubs in becoming more sustainable and reduces their costs.

🇲🇰 North Macedonia The Football Federation of North Macedonia’s health and well-being project promoted a healthy and balanced lifestyle among employees and young players from the FFM youth academy. The initiative combined education, physical activity and workshops on well-being at work to support both mental and physical health. Over the year, five educational sessions on nutrition and mental health were organised for staff in addition to one well-being activity. All employees were also offered regular fitness training, with sessions held twice a week.

﻿🟢 Northern Ireland The Irish Football Association’s primary focus was to enhance opportunities for elite disability teams, provide comprehensive support for athletes both on and off the pitch and increase public awareness of disability football in Northern Ireland. Throughout the year, powerchair squads trained twice a month, with the senior team competing in two events and the development team in one. The cerebral palsy team also trained twice a month and took part in an international competition. In addition, strength and conditioning support was introduced for all squads, ensuring players received the same professional training and care as their non-disabled peers.

🇳🇴 Norway The Quality Club+ project in Norway expanded the Football Association of Norway long-standing Quality Club programme by introducing a new focus on sustainability. Building on over a decade of work supporting club development, Quality Club+ was created to recognise and support clubs that take extra responsibility for their environmental and social impact. Ten pilot clubs were selected to launch the sustainability programme, helping to define and test criteria that would later serve as a national model. The environmental component of the project encouraged clubs to adopt sustainability strategies, appoint sustainability officers and implement circular economy solutions such as textile and footwear reuse schemes. Clubs also developed green event guidelines covering procurement, catering, waste and transport, and introduced annual clean-up drives to protect their local environments. Compliance with pollution and waste management regulations formed part of the mandatory framework, while optional actions included climate accounting, surplus food partnerships and joining the Nordic Swan Ecolabel network.

🇵🇱 Poland The primary focus of the Polish Football Association is to combine education with social activities. Through projects like Walking Futbol, the organisation aims to create new training groups for older people, promoting active ageing, social integration and a welcoming environment. Additionally, the Odważna Drużyna project organises regular educational activities across sports clubs in Poland, targeting children, teenagers, coaches and parents. Its main goal is to promote safety and prevent violence, discrimination, abuse and racism through modern educational tools such as workshops, e-learning, videos and e-books.

🇵🇹 Portugal Embedding sustainability at the heart of women’s football was a key element of the Kicking Goals for the Planet project, which encouraged all clubs in the Women’s National Championship to integrate environmental, social and governance principles into their operations. The initiative inspired clubs to take practical steps towards responsible management, ensuring that sustainability became a defining part of their long-term strategy. Through targeted training, 50 individuals were equipped with the skills to drive sustainability within their clubs, while a dedicated communication campaign reached an estimated 60,000 people across Portugal, helping to raise awareness of football’s role in environmental and social progress.

🇷🇴 Romania Key achievements of the Environmental Sustainability Leadership project included obtaining the EU’s Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) certification and ISO 14001 certification, reinforcing the Romanian Football Federation’s commitment to high environmental management standards. The association made use of the UEFA carbon footprint calculator, and UEFA sustainability resources – such as the Sustainable Infrastructure Guidelines and guidance on sustainable events management – were translated, adopted and shared with clubs to standardise good practices. Public engagement was also a key focus, with one major awareness-raising event and a month-long campaign integrated into football matches nationwide. Ten clubs took part in environmental activities as part of a growing network committed to sustainability. Through these combined actions, the FRF strengthened its role as a driving force for environmental progress across Romanian sport.

🇷🇺 Russia The Russian Football Union continued to formalise its commitment to environmental and social responsibility through the development of its sustainability strategy, guiding its actions through 2028, setting out clear mid- and long-term goals, key performance indicators and initiatives. The association also drafted its first sustainability report, which will provide information on the RFU’s activities in the area of social and environmental responsibility from 2021 to 2024. It will showcase key projects, figures and feedback from participants in the association’s events. Furthermore, four thematic policies have been developed and are in the final stages of approval, covering anti-discrimination, football for all abilities, health and well-being and environmental protection.

🇸🇲 San Marino The Calcio Camminato project promoted health, well-being and social connection by offering safe and accessible physical activity to people over 50 with type 2 diabetes. Supervised by qualified coaches and supported by medical professionals, the initiative provided participants with a low-risk way to stay active while enjoying the social benefits of playing football. Building on the success of the previous season, the programme was expanded to include all participants, not only those with type 2 diabetes. The project’s new phase focused on developing the existing group of players, establishing an official San Marino national walking football team and laying the groundwork for the country’s first walking football championship to ensure the long-term growth of this inclusive form of the game.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland The Scottish Football Association’s 2025 Stadium Energy Saving project focused on improving energy efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of its facilities. As part of the initiative, 359 halogen and sodium bulbs were replaced with modern LED lighting – 163 in phase one and 196 in phase two – while 63 new emergency lighting packs were installed. These upgrades are projected to deliver annual savings of approximately 48,000 kilowatt-hours in energy consumption, equivalent to 1.8 tonnes of carbon emissions avoided each year, and a financial saving of around £11,500.

🇷🇸 Serbia Grassroots football met circular economy principles at the Green Village Champions League, an initiative that strengthened environmental awareness in rural communities by engaging amateur clubs across multiple districts and encouraging them to take part in activities such as cleaning rivers, collecting recyclable materials and improving local sports infrastructure. During the 2024/25 season, the project established a comprehensive infrastructure database covering 79% of Serbia’s 674 active amateur clubs, organised inaugural Green Village Champions League tournaments in several regions and held veteran football events paired with community clean-ups. The clubs that collected the most recyclables were rewarded with priority access to future infrastructure funding, while tangible improvements – such as irrigation systems and new equipment – supported their continued development.

🇸🇰 Slovakia The Slovak Football Association’s safe football initiative involved integrating a child safeguarding course into coach education, training over 500 coaches and distributing 15,000 awareness leaflets across grassroots events. Working in cooperation with the NGO IPčko, the association encouraged more than 600 people to come forward to share their personal challenges. The Karol Polák Cup brought together children from minority communities through inclusive tournaments and football festivals. The SFZ Foundation supported 48 children from socially disadvantaged environments to attend football camps nationwide.

🇸🇮 Slovenia The football for all abilities programme focused on expanding access to football for people with intellectual disabilities and visual impairments through two key initiatives: Special Olympics Slovenia and Football for the Blind and Partially Sighted. The Special Olympics Slovenia project ran year-round, with regular training sessions held in individual centres and a structured tournament system featuring multiple levels of play. Between April and October, participants took part in league tournaments across the country, culminating in a final event at the Football Association of Slovenia’s national centre in Brdo. In parallel, through the Football for the Blind and Partially Sighted initiative, regular training sessions were established, beginning in October 2024 in Ljubljana, with plans to expand nationwide.

🇪🇸 Spain The Royal Spanish Football Federation has translated its long-term vision into concrete and measurable environmental action through its 2023–27 sustainability strategy. This roadmap introduces a unified system for measuring, reducing and offsetting carbon emissions across major competitions, including the Copa del Rey, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de España and national team matches, establishing a consistent baseline and committing to increase verified carbon offsetting by 20%. At the RFEF’s headquarters in Las Rozas, the association has also taken steps to decarbonise its operations through the introduction of electric buggies to promote low-emission mobility. In addition, new high-efficiency electric hand dryers have been installed to eliminate paper waste and improve resource efficiency across facilities.

🇸🇪 Sweden The Swedish Football Association continued to implement its sustainability strategy, with a strong emphasis on gender equality, data measurement and coordinated governance. At the organisational level, the SvFF aimed to ensure that at least 40% of its employees, board members and elected officials were women, extending this balance across regional boards, referees and coaches by 2025. Regularly monitoring these figures through key performance indicators guaranteed transparency and progress tracking.

🇨🇭 Switzerland The Spirit of Football project was developed to promote a culture of healthy, respectful, fair and responsible football across the country. Encompassing 11 areas of social and environmental responsibility, the initiative encouraged everyone involved in Swiss football – from associations, leagues, clubs, players and coaches to referees, fans and partners – to act with integrity and accountability. To ensure the initiative reaches all members of the Swiss football community, key topics – such as fair play, inclusion, environmental awareness and good corporate governance – were addressed using difference formats, including regular sessions with clubs. The publication of the first annual report in autumn 2025 marked an important milestone in this ongoing commitment.

🇹🇷 Türkiye The Safe Eleven: A Winning Line-Up for Child & Youth Protection project was designed to create a safe, supportive and educational environment for young athletes. The initiative promoted children’s physical, psychological and social development while raising awareness about ethical values, moral responsibility and child safeguarding in sport. Through an extensive programme of face-to-face and online training sessions, child protection certification courses, UEFA coach education sessions and nationwide seminars, the project reached thousands of coaches, players, parents and club staff. Additional activities, including children’s festivals linked to national celebrations, educational materials and specialist workshops on mental health and well-being, extended the project’s reach to more than 217,000 individuals over two years.

🇺🇦 Ukraine Under its child and youth protection policy, the Ukrainian Association of Football raised awareness of safeguarding through education and outreach, and established mechanisms for responding to safeguarding concerns. Another project advanced professional development in amputee football, built coaching capacity in blind football and ensured free stadium access for fans with disabilities. Meanwhile, recognising the ongoing impact of war, the refugee and internally displaced persons support component provided psychosocial assistance through football activities, using the game as a source of comfort, connection and resilience for those most affected by conflict.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales Through its Everyone project, the Football Association of Wales attempted to make Welsh football a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all. Through No to Racism Cymru, it challenged discrimination and promoted understanding of anti-racism principles across all levels of the sport. In parallel, Safeguarding Cymru strengthened the culture of child protection by engaging players, parents and staff to define what a truly safe environment means in football. The initiative also supported clubs in building positive, inclusive spaces, ran dedicated awareness campaigns and launched an innovative engagement programme to help children as young as five understand safeguarding.