Kosovo 0-4 England: Kane scores amid late goal glut

Already-qualified England struck three late goals as they ended their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign with another emphatic win in Pristina.

Harry Winks' neat first-half finish set the Three Lions on their way, but the game was still in the balance 11 minutes from time when Harry Kane scored a record-equalling 12th England goal of 2019.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount added to the tally in the closing minutes.

Harry Winks puts England 1-0 up Getty Images

KOSOVO v ENGLAND: AS IT HAPPENED

Reporter's view

Southgate's team already had UEFA EURO 2020 qualification booked, but this seventh Group A win leaves them with a record goals haul of 37. There were first England strikes for Winks and Mount and the former did his prospects no harm with a positive display in a more advanced role.

Simon Hart

State of play

Kosovo finished third in Group A; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner.

England qualified for the finals as Group A winners.

Reaction

Harry Kane, England forward: "Obviously as a striker I want to be scoring goals, I want to be winning games, so it's great to get another goal today. A little deflection just fell my way … I love scoring, any striker does, so hopefully I can keep that going into next summer."

Harry Winks, England midfielder: "It’s a dream come true to score for my country. It's one I never really thought would happen and obviously to score the first goal and to score in the way it was played was a great moment for me."

Harry Kane notches his 12th of the qualifying campaign Getty Images

Key stats

England have won their past three games by an aggregate score of 17-0, notching 17 goals across three matches for the first time since May 1964.



England have scored 38 goals in 2019 – they have only bettered that tally once in a calendar year (39 in 1908)



Kane has scored 15 goals in only 13 EURO qualifying appearances – one more than previous national record holder Wayne Rooney (27 matches).

Kane has plundered 28 goals in 29 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate.

Winks and Mount scored their first England goals.

Kosovo were 12 home matches unbeaten (W10 D2), dating back to 6 October 2017, before Sunday.



Line-ups

Kosovo: Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahamni, Aliti, Kololli; Berisha (Halimi 65), Halimi, Rashica, Celina, Hadërgjonaj (Zhegrova 73), Nuhiu (Rashani 82)

England: Pope; Alexander-Arnold (Tomori 84), Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Oxlade-Chamberlain (Mount 73), Rice, Winks; Sterling, Kane, Hudson-Odoi (Rashford 59)