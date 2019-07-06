Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)
Spain and Ukraine cruise

LiveSpain and Ukraine cruise

Spain's defenders took centre stage in Torshavn and Ukraine hit five, while Israel's Eran Zahavi took his campaign tally to seven.
Matchday 2 (26 March): Muhamed Bešić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Road to the finals: full schedule

LiveRoad to the finals: full schedule

Check the fixtures and results for all ten matchdays of the European Qualifiers here.
Watch the best goals from qualifying so far

LiveWatch the best goals from qualifying so far

A collection of the best goals from the first two rounds of matches on the road to UEFA EURO 2020.
UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying: all you need to know

LiveUEFA EURO 2020 qualifying: all you need to know

Twenty finalists will earn their places via groups, with another four coming through a new play-off system.
EURO qualifying: how it works

LiveEURO qualifying: how it works

Twenty sides earn finals places via qualifying groups, with four coming through the play-offs.
Where to watch qualifying

LiveWhere to watch qualifying

Find out how to watch the qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 where you are.
March highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany

LiveMarch highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany

Watch the best of the action from a dramatic encounter between these two rivals in Amsterdam.

UEFA EURO 2020 ticket details announced

UEFA EURO 2020 ticket applications begin on 12 June, with as many fans as possible being given the chance to 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL'.

Watch all the qualifying goals so far

Watch highlights of all the European Qualifiers so far in our video hub.
March highlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden

LiveMarch highlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden

Watch all the goals from an incredible game in Oslo.

National team player rankings

The FedEx Performance Zone provides player ranking for European national team competitions.

Mascot revealed: your move

Meet Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture.
March highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

LiveMarch highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

Watch all the drama from Basel were Denmark fought back from 3-0 down to salvage a draw on matchday 2.
March highlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic

LiveMarch highlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic

Watch the best of the action from Wembley as England opened their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign in emphatic style with Raheem Sterling netting a hat-trick.
LiveFriendly fixtures and results

Teams are also playing exhibition fixtures during qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020; track the results.
Highlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic

LiveHighlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic
Highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany

LiveHighlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany
Highlights: France 4-0 Iceland

LiveHighlights: France 4-0 Iceland
Highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

LiveHighlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark
Highlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden

LiveHighlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden
Highlights: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein

LiveHighlights: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein
Highlights: Malta 0-2 Spain

LiveHighlights: Malta 0-2 Spain
Highlights: Montenegro 1-5 England

LiveHighlights: Montenegro 1-5 England
Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Serbia

LiveHighlights: Portugal 1-1 Serbia
Highlights: Turkey 4-0 Modova

LiveHighlights: Turkey 4-0 Modova
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium

LiveHighlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
Highlights: Hungary 2-1 Croatia

LiveHighlights: Hungary 2-1 Croatia
Highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

LiveHighlights: Spain 2-1 Norway
Highlights: Italy 2-0 Finland

LiveHighlights: Italy 2-0 Finland
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 France

LiveHighlights: Moldova 1-4 France
Highlights: Albania 0-2 Turkey

LiveHighlights: Albania 0-2 Turkey
Highlights: Belgium 3-1 Russia

LiveHighlights: Belgium 3-1 Russia
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Belarus

LiveHighlights: Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan

LiveHighlights: Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan

Group A

P Pts
ENG England Now playing 2 6
CZE Czech Republic Now playing 2 3
KOS Kosovo Now playing 2 2
BUL Bulgaria Now playing 3 2
MNE Montenegro Now playing 3 2

Group B

P Pts
UKR Ukraine Now playing 3 7
LUX Luxembourg Now playing 3 4
POR Portugal Now playing 2 2
LTU Lithuania Now playing 2 1
SRB Serbia Now playing 2 1

Group C

P Pts
NIR Northern Ireland Now playing 2 6
GER Germany Now playing 1 3
NED Netherlands Now playing 2 3
EST Estonia Now playing 1 0
BLR Belarus Now playing 2 0

Group D

P Pts
IRL Republic of Ireland Now playing 3 7
SUI Switzerland Now playing 2 4
GEO Georgia Now playing 3 3
DEN Denmark Now playing 2 2
GIB Gibraltar Now playing 2 0

Group E

P Pts
WAL Wales Now playing 2 4
CRO Croatia Now playing 3 4
SVK Slovakia Now playing 2 3
HUN Hungary Now playing 2 3
AZE Azerbaijan Now playing 1 0

Group F

P Pts
ESP Spain Now playing 3 9
SWE Sweden Now playing 3 7
ROU Romania Now playing 3 4
MLT Malta Now playing 3 3
NOR Norway Now playing 3 2
FRO Faroe Islands Now playing 3 0

Group G

P Pts
POL Poland Now playing 3 9
ISR Israel Now playing 3 7
MKD North Macedonia Now playing 3 4
AUT Austria Now playing 3 3
SVN Slovenia Now playing 3 2
LVA Latvia Now playing 3 0

Group H

P Pts
FRA France Now playing 2 6
TUR Turkey Now playing 2 6
ALB Albania Now playing 3 4
ISL Iceland Now playing 3 4
AND Andorra Now playing 2 0
MDA Moldova Now playing 2 0

Group I

P Pts
BEL Belgium Now playing 2 6
RUS Russia Now playing 2 3
KAZ Kazakhstan Now playing 2 3
CYP Cyprus Now playing 2 3
SCO Scotland Now playing 2 3
SMR San Marino Now playing 2 0

Group J

P Pts
ITA Italy Now playing 2 6
GRE Greece Now playing 2 4
BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina Now playing 2 4
FIN Finland Now playing 2 3
ARM Armenia Now playing 2 0
LIE Liechtenstein Now playing 2 0
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Stunning strikes from matchdays 1 and 2

LiveStunning strikes from matchdays 1 and 2
The road to UEFA EURO 2020 explained

LiveThe road to UEFA EURO 2020 explained
Your UEFA EURO 2020 Mascot Team are here

LiveYour UEFA EURO 2020 Mascot Team are here
Highlights: Watch the top ten goals of UEFA EURO 2016

LiveHighlights: Watch the top ten goals of UEFA EURO 2016
Hudson-Odoi 'buzzing' after first England start

LiveHudson-Odoi 'buzzing' after first England start
Lloris: Balance is the key to French success

LiveLloris: Balance is the key to French success
Sané on Germany win in Amsterdam

LiveSané on Germany win in Amsterdam
Germany v Netherlands: A classic rivalry

LiveGermany v Netherlands: A classic rivalry
Watch the previous England Wembley hat-trick

LiveWatch the previous England Wembley hat-trick
UEFA EURO 2020 explained!

LiveUEFA EURO 2020 explained!

All you need to know: European Qualifiers

LiveAll you need to know: European Qualifiers
The road to UEFA EURO 2020 explained

LiveThe road to UEFA EURO 2020 explained
How the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work

LiveHow the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work
Qualifying schedule: all the fixtures

LiveQualifying schedule: all the fixtures
How the European Qualifiers work

LiveHow the European Qualifiers work
UEFA EURO 2020 explained!

LiveUEFA EURO 2020 explained!
