Spain 5-0 Romania: Gerard at the double

Spain signed off their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiying campaign with a thumping victory over Romania.

La Roja signalled their intent as early as the seventh minute when Santi Cazorla's curling effort struck the crossbar. Within 90 seconds Fabián Ruiz broke the deadlock with a close-range finish, before Gerard Moreno bagged two in the space of ten first-half minutes.

SPAIN v ROMANIA: AS IT HAPPENED

Adrian Rus turned a Moreno effort past Ciprian Tătăruşanu in the visitors’ goal just before the interval. Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth for Robert Moreno’s side in emphatic fashion in second-half added time.

Gerard Moreno celebrates after scoring his first of the evening UEFA via Getty Images

Reporter's view

So Spain not only win Group F and finish with one of their highest-scoring totals for years but they assure themselves of being a top seed for UEFA EURO 2020. There’s huge succour to take from the last couple of performances, players like Fabián and Gerard Moreno have truly emerged, and there’s a positive feel heading towards next summer.

Graham Hunter

State of play

Spain have qualified as Group F winners.

Romania finish fourth in Group F and will take part in March’s play-offs.

Log in for free to watch the highlights European Qualifiers: How the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work

Reaction

Spain forward Gerard Moreno: "It's been a fantastic couple of games, there's not much more I could have asked for. It's a great feeling that Spain are going to EURO 2020 but it also feels a long way away. The thing for all of us to do now is to ensure that we stay on top form for our clubs in order to be selected."

Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla: "Gerard's a fantastic player and the connection we've got for our club [Villarreal] is working for Spain."

Fabián Ruiz after giving Spain an early lead UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

• Gerard Moreno has been involved in six goals in his three appearances for Spain, netting three.

• Romania suffered their heaviest defeat since a 5-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Serbia in October 2009.

• Spain have now won their last 22 EURO home qualifiers.

• Spain are unbeaten in 11 games (W9).

• Spain have scored in their last 40 matches.

• Spain have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 16 matches.

• Spain have only conceded five goals in their last 11 matches.

• There have been 58 goals in Spain’s last 15 matches.

• Spain are unbeaten in 28 (W25 D3) EURO and World Cup qualifiers, since a 2-1 loss in Slovakia in October 2014.

• Romania suffered only their fourth loss in their last 19 matches (W11.



Line-ups

Spain: Kepa; Carvajal, Iñigo, Ramos (Albiol 62), Gayà; Saúl Ñíguez, Busquets, Fabiàn; Moreno (Oyarzabal 56), Morata, Cazorla (Alcácer 67)



Romania: Tătăruşanu; Benzar, Rus, Nedelcearu, Toşca; Băluţă; Coman (Mitriță 56), Hagi (Nistor 73), Marin (Cicâldău 65), Stanciu; Puşcaş