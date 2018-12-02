notitle
HINT: Add matches to your calendar and never miss a match.
Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Northern Ireland
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Scotland
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
Wales
Get more than schedulesFollow your favourite club and stay connected to make sure you keep your calendar up to date.
Nearly done
Copy link
Link copied to clipboard
Paste this link into your preferred calendar (Outlook, Google, etc.) How I can do this?
Nearly done
Click on the downloaded file to add the fixtures to your calendar.
Nearly done
Install in iCalendar or default calendar (this is a webcal link)or
Copy link
Link copied to clipboard
Paste this link into your preferred calendar (Outlook, Google, etc.) How I can do this?
Added to your calendar
How to add a calendar?
If you're using Outlook
- 1Look for the 'Open calendar' button in the upper menu.
- 2Select 'From internet' in the dropdown.
- 3Past the link in the text field.
- 4You're done - now enjoy all the fixtures and results!
If you're using Google Calendar
- 1Look for the 'Open calendar' button in the upper menu.
- 2Select 'From internet' in the dropdown.
- 3Past the link in the text field.
If you're using other calendars you should look for similar options to add this calendar.
Filter by
Filter by team
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- England
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Scotland
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Wales
MD
Match kick-offs are listed in your local time