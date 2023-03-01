EURO qualifying's youngest scorers

Some players relish being thrown in at the deep end in EURO qualifying. Former Wales forward Gareth Bale and ex-England striker Wayne Rooney are two such examples, with the former having opened his international account with what would become a trademark free-kick less than three months after his 17th birthday.

We look at the youngest players in the history of EURO qualifying to get on the scoresheet, four of whom were celebrating international goals before turning 18.

Wayne Rooney was 17 years and 317 days when he scored against North Macedonia AFP via Getty Images

Who are the youngest scorers in EURO qualifying?

Gareth Bale

Wales 1-5 Slovakia, 07/10/2006

Age: 17 years and 83 days

Bale's first international goal would prove a bittersweet affair. With Wales 2-0 down at home to Slovakia, Bale stepped up on 37 minutes to convert a perfectly placed free-kick, reduce the deficit and, with it, become Wales's youngest-ever scorer. However, an eventual 5-1 reverse left the Welsh UEFA EURO 2008 qualification bid in tatters after only two games.

The teenage Bale had just started to establish himself at Southampton when he broke into the national team under manager John Toshack. "We've got a real player," stand-in captain Craig Bellamy said of the future Real Madrid ace after his wonder strike. "A real force for the next 14, 15 years." He wasn't wrong.

Levan Mchedlidze

Georgia 2-0 Scotland, 17/10/2007

Age: 17 years and 207 days

Mchedlidze, son of Dinamo Tbilisi's 1981 European Cup Winners' Cup-winning goalkeeper Karlo Mchedlidze, moved to Italy aged 14 and was dubbed the 'Georgian Ibrahimović' during his loan spell at Palermo from Empoli, where he spend 13 seasons. Coincidentally, the forward made his international debut against the Azzurri before getting on the scoresheet against Scotland in his second game.

"Right after the Scotland match I returned to Empoli and it seemed every football fan knew me," Mchedlidze, who only scored three times in his international career, told UEFA.com. "Thanks to this goal I also became known in my country. It was an unforgettable moment in my life."



Ben Sahar

Israel 4-0 Estonia, 28/03/2007

Age: 17 years and 230 days

Just 11 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, Sahar announced himself on the national-team stage with Israel's third goal in a comfortable victory over Estonia. The forward, on Chelsea's books at the time, raced onto Idan Tal's through ball and lifted it over an onrushing Mart Poom to open his account. A dream scenario got even better three minutes later when he strode onto a loose ball around the edge of the area and curled it with pace into the bottom right-hand corner.

Israel coach Dror Kashtan said: "Sahar is certainly talented. I have been following his progress for several years and this is the reason he is getting his chance." He would go on to play 44 times for Israel, scoring eight times.

Wayne Rooney

North Macedonia 1-2 England, 06/09/2003

Age: 17 years and 317 days

Georgi Hristov struck first for the hosts but, with direct qualification for Portugal in their sights, England responded after half-time. Emile Heskey headed David Beckham's chipped pass into the path of Wayne Rooney, who slotted it first time under Petar Milosevski from the edge of the box to equalise and become his country's youngest-ever marksman.

"The talent is there, the quality is there," England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson noted. "He has a lot to learn but if things go to plan he can go very, very far." He certainly did go far, becoming the all-time top marksman for Manchester United and England, his record for the latter only recently falling to Harry Kane.

Christian Benteke congratulates Yari Verschaeren after his first goal for Belgium BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Yari Verschaeren

Belgium 9-0 San Marino, 10/10/2019

Age: 18 years and 90 days

"It will be interesting to see an 18-year-old among those men who already have more than 100 caps," said coach Roberto Martínez ahead of his debut against Scotland one month prior to this fixture. "The whole of Belgian football must be happy to have such a talent again. He is a future ambassador of Belgian football."

The midfielder, winning only his second cap, was given 27 minutes to make an impression here and made the most of his opportunity. Verschaeren burst into the box and wrong-footed Cristian Brolli, who hauled him down to concede a penalty. The Anderlecht prospect showed no nerves as he picked the ball up himself and sent goalkeeper Simone Benedettini the wrong way. Heading into UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, it remains his only goal for Belgium.

The rest of the top ten...

Zoran Filipović

East Germany 1-2 Yugoslavia, 09/05/1971

Age: 18 years and 92 days

Robbie Keane after scoring for Republic of Ireland against Malta Sportsfile

Robbie Keane

Republic of Ireland 5-0 Malta, 14/10/1998

Age: 18 years and 98 days

Josef Jurkanin

Czechoslovakia 3-0 Türkiye, 18/06/1967

Age: 18 years and 105 days

Norman Whiteside

Northern Ireland 3-1 Austria, 21/09/1983

Age: 18 years and 137 days

Vaclav Kadlec

Liechtenstein 0-2 Czechia, 12/10/2010

Age: 18 years and 145 days