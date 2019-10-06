FedEx Performance Zone: how it works

Who are the form players in the UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers? Using a specially devised algorithm, the FedEx Performance Zone reveals all.

What is it?

The FedEx Performance Zone tracks players' form for their countries in the UEFA Nations League, UEFA European Qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of UEFA EURO 2020. The FedEx Performance Zone runs official player statistics through a specifically designed algorithm to create rankings based on performances.

Player data from the qualifying group stage of the UEFA Nations League forms the initial basis for the rankings, with updates every matchday to factor in players' subsequent displays in the European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League Finals and international friendlies.

The FedEx Performance Zone purely charts the form of players for their national teams and does not suggest that one player is better than another.

How it works

Every player is assigned a primary on-field position, where they are expected to play the majority of the time. The categories are goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The data considered for each player is specific to their position. For example, clean sheets, tackles and recovered balls are considered key statistics for defensive players, while goals, assists, crosses and passes are important metrics for midfielders and forwards.

The algorithm uses player stats from matches in the UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers and international friendlies, delivering updates after these games are played. On all matchdays where matches in either competition are played, the rankings update live as the games unfold.

Weighting

Since the FedEx Performance Zone acts as a form tracker within national-team competitions, only fixtures in the UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers form part of the rankings. No consideration is given to players' showings for domestic clubs.

Performances in the UEFA Nations League qualifying group stage and European Qualifiers are weighted equally, although matches in subsequent rounds of either competition – for example, the UEFA Nations League finals, comprising semi-finals and then final – are weighted incrementally higher. The same applies to UEFA EURO 2020. International friendlies carry a lower weighting than competitive matches.

The quality of opposition is factored into the algorithm too, with nations weighted according to the four UEFA Nations League leagues as well as UEFA's country coefficients.