Cristiano Ronaldo on top: Europe's top international scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has further strengthened his position as Europe's all-time leading international marksman; he now has ten more goals than second-placed Ferenc Puskás following his strike against Luxembourg in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying in October.

Ronaldo first moved above Puskás by scoring the opener in Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup game against Morocco. He added another three goals to his tally in the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Switzerland. The 34-year-old subsequently struck once in qualifying against Serbia before registering four more against Lithuania, both in September, before finding the net against Luxembourg in Lisbon.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only player in world football to have outscored him.

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 94 goals in 161 appearances

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 60in 109

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 58 in 105

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 51 in 83

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

©AFP/Getty Images

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

Home or away?

Forty-four of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 35 away and 15 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 62 games, with Portugal going on to win 52 of them. They have drawn five and lost five.

One, two; a one, two, three, four

Ronaldo has hit eight hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 40 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Five of Ronaldo's haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 35

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4

Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 73

Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30

First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 11 October 2019

