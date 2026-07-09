Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front, ahead of Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals in autumn 2020 – and is now well out in front as both Europe's and the world's all-time leading scorer, marking his 200th Portugal appearance with an 89th-minute winner in Iceland on 20 June 2023 before rubber-stamping his side's place at UEFA EURO 2024 with two goals against Slovakia on 13 October 2023.

Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás' European record of 84 national team goals while starring for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.

By then scoring twice at the climax of Portugal's European Qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he established a new world record for international goals – overtaking the mark of previous record holder and ex-Iran forward Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has since taken his total to 146, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups with his two goals against Uzbekistan at the 2026 edition, and finding the net against a 49th national team in the process.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 146 in 233 appearances

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)* – 125 in 204

3. Ali Daei (Iran) – 108 goals in 148﻿

4. Sunil Chhetri (India)* – 95 in 157

5. ﻿Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 93 in 131

*still active

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 146 goals in 233 appearances

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 93 in 131

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)* – 89 in 167

Harry Kane (England)* – 85 in 119

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)* – 73 in 151

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137﻿﻿﻿

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146﻿

Kylian Mbappé (France)* – 64 in 104﻿

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)* – 64 in 106﻿

﻿Erling Haaland (Norway)* – 62 in 54﻿

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 122﻿﻿

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

﻿David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98﻿﻿﻿

Olivier Giroud (France) – 57 in 137﻿

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91﻿﻿

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Memphis Depay (Netherlands)* – 55 in 112

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38﻿

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112﻿

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72﻿

Hakan Sükür (Türkiye) – 51 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

*still active

Home or away?

Sixty-nine of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including the five he scored at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal), 43 away and 34 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 96 games, with Portugal going on to win 81 of them. They have drawn eight and lost seven.

One, two, three, four...

Ronaldo has hit ten hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 28 doubles, with the remaining 58 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

11 Luxembourg

9 Hungary

7 Armenia, Lithuania, Sweden

6 Andorra

5 Latvia, Switzerland

Ronaldo has never registered against Italy or England.

Goals by competition

14 EURO finals

11 World Cup finals

15 Nations League

41 EURO qualifying

41 World Cup qualifying

2 Confederations Cup

22 Friendlies

Ronaldo scores first 'poker' for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo key records

All-time top scorer in international matches: 146

Top scorer in EURO qualifying and tournaments: 55

Top scorer in EURO final tournaments: 14

Scored in most EURO final tournaments: 5

Most goals by a European in competitive internationals: 124

Most goals scored in World Cup qualifying: 41

Scored in most World Cup final tournaments: 6

First goal in Nations League finals: vs Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 21:00 CET on 7 July 2026