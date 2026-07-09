Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front, ahead of Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane
Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a staggering 146 international goals for Portugal. Who else is among the leading goalscorers?
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Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals in autumn 2020 – and is now well out in front as both Europe's and the world's all-time leading scorer, marking his 200th Portugal appearance with an 89th-minute winner in Iceland on 20 June 2023 before rubber-stamping his side's place at UEFA EURO 2024 with two goals against Slovakia on 13 October 2023.
Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás' European record of 84 national team goals while starring for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.
- Cristiano Ronaldo's international goals – who, where, when?
- Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals and records
By then scoring twice at the climax of Portugal's European Qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he established a new world record for international goals – overtaking the mark of previous record holder and ex-Iran forward Ali Daei.
Ronaldo has since taken his total to 146, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups with his two goals against Uzbekistan at the 2026 edition, and finding the net against a 49th national team in the process.
Top five all-time international goalscorers
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 146 in 233 appearances
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)* – 125 in 204
3. Ali Daei (Iran) – 108 goals in 148
4. Sunil Chhetri (India)* – 95 in 157
5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 93 in 131
*still active
Europe's all-time top international goalscorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 146 goals in 233 appearances
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 93 in 131
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)* – 89 in 167
Harry Kane (England)* – 85 in 119
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)* – 73 in 151
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146
Kylian Mbappé (France)* – 64 in 104
Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)* – 64 in 106
Erling Haaland (Norway)* – 62 in 54
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 122
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98
Olivier Giroud (France) – 57 in 137
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Memphis Depay (Netherlands)* – 55 in 112
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Hakan Sükür (Türkiye) – 51 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102
*still active
How Ronaldo's international goals have come
Home or away?
Sixty-nine of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including the five he scored at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal), 43 away and 34 on neutral territory.
Win, lose or draw?
Ronaldo has scored in 96 games, with Portugal going on to win 81 of them. They have drawn eight and lost seven.
One, two, three, four...
Ronaldo has hit ten hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 28 doubles, with the remaining 58 goals coming in single file.
Favourite opponents
11 Luxembourg
9 Hungary
7 Armenia, Lithuania, Sweden
6 Andorra
5 Latvia, Switzerland
Ronaldo has never registered against Italy or England.
Goals by competition
14 EURO finals
11 World Cup finals
15 Nations League
41 EURO qualifying
41 World Cup qualifying
2 Confederations Cup
22 Friendlies
Cristiano Ronaldo key records
All-time top scorer in international matches: 146
Top scorer in EURO qualifying and tournaments: 55
Top scorer in EURO final tournaments: 14
Scored in most EURO final tournaments: 5
Most goals by a European in competitive internationals: 124
Most goals scored in World Cup qualifying: 41
Scored in most World Cup final tournaments: 6
First goal in Nations League finals: vs Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick
Data correct as of 21:00 CET on 7 July 2026