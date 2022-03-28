UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front

Monday 28 March 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a staggering 115 international goals for Portugal. Who else is among leading goalscorers?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 115 times for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 115 times for Portugal TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals during the autumn of 2020 – and, following his latest exploits with Portugal, he is now well out in front as both Europe's and the world's all-time leading scorer.

Ronaldo had overtaken Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 national-team goals while starring for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He later achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.

By netting twice at the climax of Portugal's European Qualifier with Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he established a new world record for international goals – having been sat on 109 together with previous record-holder and ex-Iran forward Ali Daei since last summer's UEFA EURO 2020. Ronaldo has since taken his total to 115 strikes with yet more goals this autumn: one against Qatar on 9 October and a hat-trick versus Luxembourg three days later.

Top five all-time international goalscorers

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 115 in 185 appearances
2. Ali Daei (Iran) – 109 goals in 148
3. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89 in 142
4. Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
5. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 81 in 159

  • Pelé is 10th with 77 in 92

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 115 goals in 185 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 74 in 128
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137﻿
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146﻿
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 68 in 101
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 120

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 60 in 119
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98﻿
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

Ronaldo's international goals analysed

Home or away?

Ronaldo on 100-goal landmark for Portugal

Fifty-four of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including the five he scored at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal), 33 away and 28 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 75 games, with Portugal going on to win 62 of them. They have drawn six and lost seven.

One, two, three, four...

Ronaldo has hit ten hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 18 doubles, with the remaining 47 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Ronaldo’s treble against Luxembourg in October 2021 raised his tally against the Grand Duchy to nine goals. He has struck seven times, meanwhile, against both Lithuania and Sweden. Other teams to have suffered at his feet or head are Andorra, Hungary (six goals conceded), Armenia and Latvia (both five). At UEFA EURO 2020 he opened his accounts against Germany and France; however, he has never struck against Italy or England.

Cristiano Ronaldo key records

Ronaldo scores first 'poker' for Portugal

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 45
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 14
Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 5
All-time top scorer in international matches: 115
Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 92
Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 34
First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: vs Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 27 March 2022

