Cristiano Ronaldo's 101 Portugal goals: Europe's top international scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals with the first of his two goals in their UEFA Nations League game in Sweden.

The Portugal forward had overtaken Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the 35-year-old achieved his century with a free-kick against the Swedes in Solna on 8 September 2020.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only man in world football to have outscored him. Several women have amassed 100 international goals, with Christine Sinclair’s 186 for Canada the world record. The European best of 128 is held by Germany’s Birgit Prinz.

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 101 goals in 165 appearances

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 61 in 112

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 59 in 108

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 52 in 85

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

Home or away?

Forty-seven of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 39 away and 15 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 66 games, with Portugal going on to win 55 of them. They have drawn five and lost six.

One, two; a one, two, three, four

Ronaldo has hit nine hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 15 doubles, with the remaining 42 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in November 2019 took his tally against them to seven, a figure which he equalled against Sweden when scoring his 100th and 101st international goals; five goals have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia and Luxembourg, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 40

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4

Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 84

Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30

First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 8 September 2020

