Highlights: Spain, Italy win, Norway and Denmark score late

GROUP D

Highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

Denmark scored three late goals to salvage a remarkable draw. The home side had the better of a first half in which Remo Freuler fired them in front, with Granit Xhaka's thumping drive and Breel Embolo's close-range effort seemingly clinching victory after the break. However, Mathias Jørgensen and Christian Gytkjær set up a frantic finish and Henrik Dalsgaard then headed a dramatic equaliser in added time.

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia

Conor Hourihane struck his maiden international goal – a splendid first-half free-kick – to ensure Ireland maintained their perfect start to qualifying. The visitors went close to earning a late point when Jaba Kankava's wicked long-range effort struck a post.

GROUP F

Highlights: Malta 0-2 Spain

Malta 0-2 Spain

Álvaro Morata scored a goal in each half as Spain recorded a second win in as many qualifying games. The Atlético striker broke Malta's resistance with a low finish after half an hour before adding a second in the closing stages, heading in Jesús Navas' fine cross.

Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands

Claudiu Keșerü scored twice as Romania eased to their first Group F win. Ciprian Deac broke the deadlock with the first of three goals in eight minutes, the others both coming from Keșerü. Viljormur Davidsen's penalty made it 3-1, but George Pușcaș rounded off the scoring.

Norway 3-3 Sweden

Norway 3-3 Sweden

Ola Kamara claimed a last-gasp draw for Norway in a pulsating Scandinavian derby to deny their neighbours a famous comeback win. Bjorn Johnsen and Joshua King had given the hosts a 2-0 lead, but Viktor Claesson restored Swedish hope before a Håvard Nordtveit own goal and Robin Quaison's effort looked to have turned the game – then came Kamara's dramatic 97th-minute header.

GROUP J

Armenia 0-2 Finland

Finland earned their first points in the section thanks to a clinical display in Yerevan. Fredrik Jensen turned in their 14th-minute opener after Teemu Pukki had been denied by Aram Airapetyan, and they rode the storm after the break before sealing victory when Pyry Soiri tapped in Robin Lod's cross.

Highlights: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein

Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein

Fabio Quagliarella became Italy's oldest ever scorer with two first-half penalties against Liechtenstein, who had Daniel Kaufmann sent off for handball before the interval. Stefano Sensi's first international goal opened the scoring before a beauty from Marco Verratti. Moise Kean and debutant Leonardo Pavoletti netted in the second half.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Greece

Greece came from two down to earn a point against ten-man Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Višća and Miralem Pjanić gave the hosts an early advantage, but Kostas Fortounis then won and converted a penalty. Pjanić was subsequently sent off, before Dimitris Kolovos headed the equaliser.