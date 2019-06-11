Germany, Italy, Belgium, Northern Ireland perfect

Germany and Northern Ireland perfect in Group C

Italy recover to remain unblemished

Belgium also on course after beating Scotland

Hungary top after Wales scalp, Hamšík sets record



Standings; qualifying continues in September

GROUP C

Germany 8-0 Estonia

Germany were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Estonia in Mainz, scoring five times in a first half for the first time since their famous 7-1 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory over Brazil in 2014. Marco Reus got the first and last of those five goals in a 27-minute spell and there was more to come after the interval with Serge Gnabry grabbing his second. Julian Draxler set up Timo Werner and Leroy Sané to complete the procession as Germany made it three wins out of three.

Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have four wins from four at the top of the section after Paddy McNair scored his first international goal with an excellent late strike in Borisov. Belarus, who fashioned few chances, are still chasing their first point.

GROUP E

Hungary 1-0 Wales

Hungary, who have played a game more, opened up a three-point lead over Croatia and Slovakia – and six to Wales – as Máté Pátkai struck with ten minutes left. Joe Allen's acrobatic goal-line clearance not long before seemed to have saved a point for Wales but Pátkai – the match winner against Croatia on Saturday – pounced on a loose ball to repeat the trick.

Azerbaijan 1-5 Slovakia

Marek Hamšík became Slovakia's all-time top scorer, climbing one clear of Róbert Vittek on 24 goals as he netted twice to move Slovakia on to six points. Stanislav Lobotka gave Slovakia an eighth-minute lead, smashing the ball in from the edge of the box, and by the half-hour the visitors were 3-1 up as Juraj Kucka's free-kick and Hamšík's first sandwiched Ramil Sheydaev's goal, all within a four-minute period. Hamšík's record-breaking effort came in the 57th minute and Dávid Hancko added his first for Slovakia late on.

GROUP H

Iceland 2-1 Turkey

Ragnar Sigurdsson was Iceland's hero after scoring two close-range headers from set plays to lift his side level with both France and Turkey at the group summit. Dorukhan Toköz followed suit for Turkey shortly before half-time, but Erik Hamrén’s team held on for an invaluable victory.

Andorra 0-4 France

Three players notched maiden international goals as France recovered from their loss in Turkey to join both them and Iceland on nine points. Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma struck from close range after established goalscorer Kylian Mbappé's early opener.

Albania 2-0 Moldova

Albania's bench came up trumps as they secured their second victory in the section. Odise Roshi powered in behind the Moldovan defence to tee up fellow substitute Sokol Çikalleshi midway through the second half, and the hosts sealed victory in added time through Ylber Ramadani's fierce drive.

GROUP I

Belgium 3-0 Scotland

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium made it four wins from four. He broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when he nodded in a clever Eden Hazard cross, and got the second when he followed up after Kevin De Bruyne's shot was saved. De Bruyne completed the scoring right at the end with a thumping low effort.

Russia 1-0 Cyprus

Russia are now three points clear of Kazakhstan and Scotland in second after Aleksei Ionov's fine finish seven minutes before the break. The tactic eventually paid off after several near-misses, as Ionov tucked away a great cut-back by Fyodor Kudryashov.

Kazakhstan 4-0 San Marino

Kazakhstan posted their second home win in the pool by easing away from bottom side San Marino. The visitors held firm until the stroke of half-time when Islambek Kuat swept Kazakhstan in front and they never looked back. Substitute Maxim Fedin took just four minutes to make it 2-0, with long-range strikes from Gafurzhan Suyumbayev and Bauyrzhan Islamkhan capping a resounding triumph.

GROUP J

Italy 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy had to come from behind for their perfect fourth win in the group. After Edin Džeko tapped in Bosnia and Herzegovina's opener and the away side threatened to add a second early in the second half, Italy got going with two excellent goals, one scored and the other made by Lorenzo Insigne. The equaliser was a volley from a corner struck as sweetly as the best of them, then he pulled the ball back to Marco Verratti for a well-placed winner.

Greece 2-3 Armenia

Armenia produced a memorable result to jump above Greece into third in the group. Aleksandre Karapetian rolled home the first after rounding the keeper, before Gevorg Ghazaryan added a second. Zeca pulled one back but Tigran Barseghyan restored the two-goal advantage, rendering Kostas Fortounis's superb solo goal a mere consolation, and leaving Greece two points behind Armenia and level with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Liechtenstein 0-2 Finland

It took 38 minutes for Finland to make their pressure count, Robin Lod dispossessing a Liechtenstein defender in the area and crossing for Teemu Pukki to poke in. Before the hour, Lassi Lappalainen embarked on a mazy run down the left and centred for Benjamin Källman to double the lead. The win takes Finland second, three points ahead of Armenia.