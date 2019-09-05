European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020: how it works

Check out all the qualifying fixtures



None of the hosts qualify automatically

There will be 24 teams at the finals



Top two from ten groups qualify



Four places decided by play-offs



Qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 remains largely the same (with 24 finalists in all), although the European Qualifiers started later than normal – the March after a major tournament instead of immediately in September (i.e. March 2019 rather than September 2018 in this case). No team will gain automatic qualification as hosts (there are 12 host nations in all).

Qualifying group stage (20 teams qualify)

The 55 teams were split into ten groups of five or six. Four of the five groups of five contain one team that has qualified for the UEFA Nations League Finals. The top two from each group will qualify for the final tournament, determining the first 20 places.

Log in for free to watch the highlights European Qualifiers play-offs explained

Play-offs (4 teams qualify)

The last four EURO places will be won through the European Qualifiers play-offs, which will be contested by the 16 UEFA Nations League group winners (i.e. the four group winners in each of the four divisions).

PLAY-OFFS AS THEY STAND

Each league will have a path of its own and each path will feature two single-leg semi-finals and one single-leg final, drawn on 22 November 2019, played in single venues from 26–31 March 2020. The winner of each path will win a ticket to UEFA EURO 2020.

If a UEFA Nations League group winner has already qualified via the European Qualifiers, then their spot will go to the next best-ranked team in their league. If a league does not have four teams to compete, the remaining slots are allocated to teams from another league, according to the overall UEFA Nations League rankings.

UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament

Format: Like UEFA EURO 2016, the 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four. The top two in each group and four best third-placed teams advance to the knockout phase.

Log in for free to watch the highlights The road to UEFA EURO 2020 explained

Venues:

Final and semi-finals

London, England: Wembley Stadium

Three group games, one quarter-final

Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

Munich, Germany: Fußball Arena München

Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Three group games, one round of 16 game

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Bilbao, Spain: Estadio de San Mamés

Bucharest, Romania: National Arena

Budapest, Hungary: Ferenc Puskás Stadium

Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

London, England: Wembley Stadium

The host cities were paired by means of a random draw – from six different lists of city pairings established on the basis of sporting strength and geographical consideration.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch every goal scored at UEFA EURO 2016

Host nations that qualify will be automatically placed in the following groups. If both paired nations qualify, a draw will be held to determine which is at home in their direct encounter.

Group A: Italy (Olimpico in Rome, Rome), Azerbaijan (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Denmark (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam), Romania (National Arena, Bucharest)

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London), Scotland (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao), Republic of Ireland (Dublin Arena)

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich), Hungary (Ferenc Puskás Stadium, Budapest)

European Qualifiers & UEFA EURO 2020 timetable

21–26 March, 7–8 & 10–11 June, 5–10 September, 10–15 October & 14–19 November 2019: European Qualifiers group stage (ten matchdays)

22 November 2019: European Qualifiers play-off draw

30 November 2019: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw, Bucharest

26–31 March 2020: European Qualifiers play-offs

1 April 2020: Additional final tournament draw if required

12 June–12 July 2020: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament

