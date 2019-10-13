EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?

Sunday 13 October 2019

UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups stand and considers who is through and who could join them.

England's striker Harry Kane (L) attends a training session on October 13, 2019 in Prague, on the eve of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group A football match between England and Bulgaria. (Photo by Michal CIZEK / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Sunday 12 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

QUALIFIED: BELGIUM, ITALY, POLAND, RUSSIA

Group A

Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro

• England: will qualify with win if Kosovo do not win
• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Kosovo: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group B

Highlights: Lithuania 0-3 Ukraine

Standings: Ukraine (16), Portugal (11), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 8: Monday – Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia

• Ukraine: will qualify with draw, or if Serbia do not win
• Portugal: will qualify with win if Serbia do not win
• Serbia: will be out of contention if they do not win and Portugal do
• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group C

Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus

• Netherlands: will qualify with a draw
• Germany: will qualify if they win and Northern Ireland do not, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose
• Northern Ireland: will be out of contention if they draw and Germany win, or if they lose and Germany draw
• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group D

Highlights: Gibraltar 0-6 Denmark

Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (8), Georgia (5), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar v Georgia

• Republic of Ireland: will qualify with win
• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group E

Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia

• Croatia: will qualify with a draw
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Wales: will be out of contention if they lose
• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group F

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands

Standings: Spain (19), Sweden (14), Romania (13), Norway (10), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Sweden v Spain, Romania v Norway, Faroe Islands v Malta

• Spain: will qualify with draw
• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group G

Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (8), Latvia (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Israel v Latvia
Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia

Poland: qualified
• Austria: will qualify with a draw
• North Macedonia: will be out of contention if they do not win
• Slovenia: will be out of contention if they do not win or if Austria win
• Israel: will be out of contention if they lose on Tuesday
• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group H

Highlights: France 4-1 Albania

Standings: Turkey (18), France (18), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – France v Turkey, Iceland v Andorra, Moldova v Albania

• Turkey: will qualify if they win and Iceland do not, or if they draw and Iceland lose
• France: will qualify with win, or if they draw and Iceland do not win, or if they lose, Iceland also lose and Albania fail to win
• Iceland: will be out of contention if they lose and Turkey avoid defeat
• Albania: will be out of contention if they do not win, or if France avoid defeat
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group I

Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan

Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw
Russia: qualified
• Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group J

Highlights: Finland 1-2 Italy

Standings: Italy (21), Finland (12), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (2)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Finland v Armenia, Liechtenstein v Italy, Greece v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy: qualified
• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Greece: will be out of contention if they lose, or if Finland win
• Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

