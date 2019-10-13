EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?
Sunday 13 October 2019
UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups stand and considers who is through and who could join them.
- To see how ties are broken, read article 15 of the official regulations
- Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs
This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Sunday 12 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
QUALIFIED: BELGIUM, ITALY, POLAND, RUSSIA
Group A
Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro
• England: will qualify with win if Kosovo do not win
• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Kosovo: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (16), Portugal (11), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 8: Monday – Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia
• Ukraine: will qualify with draw, or if Serbia do not win
• Portugal: will qualify with win if Serbia do not win
• Serbia: will be out of contention if they do not win and Portugal do
• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group C
Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus
• Netherlands: will qualify with a draw
• Germany: will qualify if they win and Northern Ireland do not, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose
• Northern Ireland: will be out of contention if they draw and Germany win, or if they lose and Germany draw
• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group D
Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (8), Georgia (5), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar v Georgia
• Republic of Ireland: will qualify with win
• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group E
Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia
• Croatia: will qualify with a draw
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Wales: will be out of contention if they lose
• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group F
Standings: Spain (19), Sweden (14), Romania (13), Norway (10), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Sweden v Spain, Romania v Norway, Faroe Islands v Malta
• Spain: will qualify with draw
• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group G
Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (8), Latvia (0)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Israel v Latvia
Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia
• Poland: qualified
• Austria: will qualify with a draw
• North Macedonia: will be out of contention if they do not win
• Slovenia: will be out of contention if they do not win or if Austria win
• Israel: will be out of contention if they lose on Tuesday
• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group H
Standings: Turkey (18), France (18), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – France v Turkey, Iceland v Andorra, Moldova v Albania
• Turkey: will qualify if they win and Iceland do not, or if they draw and Iceland lose
• France: will qualify with win, or if they draw and Iceland do not win, or if they lose, Iceland also lose and Albania fail to win
• Iceland: will be out of contention if they lose and Turkey avoid defeat
• Albania: will be out of contention if they do not win, or if France avoid defeat
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group I
Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan
• Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw
• Russia: qualified
• Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group J
Standings: Italy (21), Finland (12), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (2)
Matchday 8: Tuesday – Finland v Armenia, Liechtenstein v Italy, Greece v Bosnia and Herzegovina
• Italy: qualified
• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Greece: will be out of contention if they lose, or if Finland win
• Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers