EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?

Thursday 10 October 2019

UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups stand and considers is through and who could join them.

Italy can qualify on Saturday
This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Friday 11 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Group A

Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro

• England: will qualify with win if Kosovo do not win
• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Kosovo: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group B

Highlights: Lithuania 0-3 Ukraine
Standings: Ukraine (16), Portugal (11), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 8: Monday – Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia

• Ukraine: will qualify with draw, or if Serbia do not win
• Portugal: will qualify with win if Serbia do not win
• Serbia: will be out of contention if they do not win and Portugal do
• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group C

Standings: Germany (12), Netherlands (12), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Belarus v Netherlands, Estonia v Germany

• Germany: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Netherlands: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Northern Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group D

Highlights: Gibraltar 0-6 Denmark
Standings: Republic of Ireland (11), Denmark (9), Switzerland (8), Georgia (4), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Georgia v Republic of Ireland, Denmark v Switzerland

• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Georgia: will be out of contention if they lose, or if they draw and Denmark win
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group E

Standings: Croatia (13), Slovakia (10), Hungary (9), Wales (7), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Hungary v Azerbaijan, Wales v Croatia

• Croatia: will qualify with win
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Wales: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group F

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands
Standings: Spain (18), Sweden (11), Romania (10), Norway (9), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Faroe Islands v Romania, Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden

• Spain: will qualify with win if Romania fail to win or Sweden lose
• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Malta: will be out of contention if they fail to win
• Faroe Islands: will be out of contention if they fail to win, or if Sweden draw or win

Group G

Standings: Poland (16), Austria (13), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (8), Latvia (0)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Slovenia v Austria, Poland v North Macedonia; Tuesday: Israel v Latvia

• Poland: will qualify with win
• Austria: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• North Macedonia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Slovenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Israel: will be out of contention if they lose
• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group H

Highlights: France 4-1 Albania
Standings: Turkey (18), France (18), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – France v Turkey, Iceland v Andorra, Moldova v Albania

• Turkey: will qualify if they win and Iceland do not, or if they draw and Iceland lose
• France: will qualify with win, or if they draw and Iceland do not win, or if they lose, Iceland also lose and Albania fail to win
• Iceland: will be out of contention if they lose and Turkey avoid defeat
• Albania: will be out of contention if they do not win, or if France avoid defeat
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group I

Standings: Belgium (21), Russia (18), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (7), Scotland (6), San Marino (0)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Kazakhstan v Belgium, Scotland v San Marino, Cyprus v Russia

• Belgium: qualified
• Russia: will qualify with draw
• Cyprus: will be out of contention if they fail to win
• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• San Marino: can no longer qualify

Group J

Highlights: Finland 1-2 Italy
Standings: Italy (18), Finland (12), Armenia (9), Bosnia and Herzegovina (7), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (1)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, Liechtenstein v Armenia, Italy v Greece

• Italy: will qualify with win, or with draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win and Armenia lose
• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Greece: must win to be sure of staying in contention
• Liechtenstein: must win all remaining games to have any chance of qualifying

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 10 October 2019

