EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?

This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Friday 11 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Group A

Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)

Matchday 8: Monday – Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro



• England: will qualify with win if Kosovo do not win

• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Kosovo: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group B

Highlights: Lithuania 0-3 Ukraine

Standings: Ukraine (16), Portugal (11), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)

Matchday 8: Monday – Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia



• Ukraine: will qualify with draw, or if Serbia do not win

• Portugal: will qualify with win if Serbia do not win

• Serbia: will be out of contention if they do not win and Portugal do

• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group C

Standings: Germany (12), Netherlands (12), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)

Matchday 8: Sunday – Belarus v Netherlands, Estonia v Germany

• Germany: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Netherlands: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Northern Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs

• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group D

Highlights: Gibraltar 0-6 Denmark

Standings: Republic of Ireland (11), Denmark (9), Switzerland (8), Georgia (4), Gibraltar (0)

Matchday 7: Saturday – Georgia v Republic of Ireland, Denmark v Switzerland



• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Georgia: will be out of contention if they lose, or if they draw and Denmark win

• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group E

Standings: Croatia (13), Slovakia (10), Hungary (9), Wales (7), Azerbaijan (1)

Matchday 8: Sunday – Hungary v Azerbaijan, Wales v Croatia



• Croatia: will qualify with win

• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Wales: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group F

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands

Standings: Spain (18), Sweden (11), Romania (10), Norway (9), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)

Matchday 7: Saturday – Faroe Islands v Romania, Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden



• Spain: will qualify with win if Romania fail to win or Sweden lose

• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Malta: will be out of contention if they fail to win

• Faroe Islands: will be out of contention if they fail to win, or if Sweden draw or win

Group G

Standings: Poland (16), Austria (13), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (8), Latvia (0)

Matchday 8: Sunday – Slovenia v Austria, Poland v North Macedonia; Tuesday: Israel v Latvia



• Poland: will qualify with win

• Austria: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• North Macedonia: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Slovenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Israel: will be out of contention if they lose

• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group H

Highlights: France 4-1 Albania

Standings: Turkey (18), France (18), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)

Matchday 8: Monday – France v Turkey, Iceland v Andorra, Moldova v Albania



• Turkey: will qualify if they win and Iceland do not, or if they draw and Iceland lose

• France: will qualify with win, or if they draw and Iceland do not win, or if they lose, Iceland also lose and Albania fail to win

• Iceland: will be out of contention if they lose and Turkey avoid defeat

• Albania: will be out of contention if they do not win, or if France avoid defeat

• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Group I

Standings: Belgium (21), Russia (18), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (7), Scotland (6), San Marino (0)

Matchday 8: Sunday – Kazakhstan v Belgium, Scotland v San Marino, Cyprus v Russia



• Belgium: qualified

• Russia: will qualify with draw

• Cyprus: will be out of contention if they fail to win

• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs

• San Marino: can no longer qualify

Group J

Highlights: Finland 1-2 Italy

Standings: Italy (18), Finland (12), Armenia (9), Bosnia and Herzegovina (7), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (1)

Matchday 7: Saturday – Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, Liechtenstein v Armenia, Italy v Greece



• Italy: will qualify with win, or with draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win and Armenia lose

• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Greece: must win to be sure of staying in contention

• Liechtenstein: must win all remaining games to have any chance of qualifying