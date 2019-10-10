EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?
Thursday 10 October 2019
UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups stand and considers is through and who could join them.
- To see how ties are broken, read article 15 of the official regulations
- Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs
This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Friday 11 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Group A
Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro
• England: will qualify with win if Kosovo do not win
• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Kosovo: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (16), Portugal (11), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 8: Monday – Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia
• Ukraine: will qualify with draw, or if Serbia do not win
• Portugal: will qualify with win if Serbia do not win
• Serbia: will be out of contention if they do not win and Portugal do
• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group C
Standings: Germany (12), Netherlands (12), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Belarus v Netherlands, Estonia v Germany
• Germany: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Netherlands: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Northern Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group D
Standings: Republic of Ireland (11), Denmark (9), Switzerland (8), Georgia (4), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Georgia v Republic of Ireland, Denmark v Switzerland
• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Georgia: will be out of contention if they lose, or if they draw and Denmark win
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group E
Standings: Croatia (13), Slovakia (10), Hungary (9), Wales (7), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Hungary v Azerbaijan, Wales v Croatia
• Croatia: will qualify with win
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Wales: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group F
Standings: Spain (18), Sweden (11), Romania (10), Norway (9), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Faroe Islands v Romania, Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden
• Spain: will qualify with win if Romania fail to win or Sweden lose
• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Malta: will be out of contention if they fail to win
• Faroe Islands: will be out of contention if they fail to win, or if Sweden draw or win
Group G
Standings: Poland (16), Austria (13), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (8), Latvia (0)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Slovenia v Austria, Poland v North Macedonia; Tuesday: Israel v Latvia
• Poland: will qualify with win
• Austria: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• North Macedonia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Slovenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Israel: will be out of contention if they lose
• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group H
Standings: Turkey (18), France (18), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 8: Monday – France v Turkey, Iceland v Andorra, Moldova v Albania
• Turkey: will qualify if they win and Iceland do not, or if they draw and Iceland lose
• France: will qualify with win, or if they draw and Iceland do not win, or if they lose, Iceland also lose and Albania fail to win
• Iceland: will be out of contention if they lose and Turkey avoid defeat
• Albania: will be out of contention if they do not win, or if France avoid defeat
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group I
Standings: Belgium (21), Russia (18), Cyprus (10), Kazakhstan (7), Scotland (6), San Marino (0)
Matchday 8: Sunday – Kazakhstan v Belgium, Scotland v San Marino, Cyprus v Russia
• Belgium: qualified
• Russia: will qualify with draw
• Cyprus: will be out of contention if they fail to win
• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers, will be in play-offs
• San Marino: can no longer qualify
Group J
Standings: Italy (18), Finland (12), Armenia (9), Bosnia and Herzegovina (7), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (1)
Matchday 7: Saturday – Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, Liechtenstein v Armenia, Italy v Greece
• Italy: will qualify with win, or with draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win and Armenia lose
• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Greece: must win to be sure of staying in contention
• Liechtenstein: must win all remaining games to have any chance of qualifying