EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?

This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Tuesday 15 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020: BELGIUM, ITALY, POLAND, RUSSIA, SPAIN, UKRAINE

Group A

Standings: England (15 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (11), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)

Matchday 9: 14 November – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo

• England: will qualify with a draw against Montenegro, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A4 winner

• Czech Republic: will qualify if they win against Kosovo

• Kosovo: will be out of contention if they lose against Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner

• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; in play-offs as it stands



Group B

Standings: Ukraine (19), Portugal (11), Serbia (10), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)

﻿Matchday 9﻿: 14 November – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg

• Ukraine: qualified, group winners

• Portugal: will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner

• Serbia: will be out of contention if they draw or lose against Luxembourg and Portugal win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner

• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group C

Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus

• Netherlands: will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A1 winner

• Germany: will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose

• Northern Ireland: will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw; in play-offs as it stands

• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner

• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group D

Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (11), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar

• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9

• Denmark: will qualify if they beat Gibraltar and Switzerland lose to Georgia; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner

• Switzerland: will qualify if they beat Georgia and Denmark do not beat Gibraltar; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A2 winner

• Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner

• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group E

Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia

• Croatia: will qualify with a draw against Slovakia

• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9

• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9; in play-offs as it stands

• Wales: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan; in play-offs as it stands

• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group F

Standings: Spain (20), Sweden (15), Romania (14), Norway (11), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden

• Spain: qualified

• Sweden: will qualify with a win against Romania; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B2 winner

• Romania: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Sweden; in play-offs as it stands

• Norway: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat the Faroe Islands or if Romania v Sweden does not end in a draw; guaranteed play-off place in required as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner

• Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group G

Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia

• Poland: qualified

• Austria: will qualify with a draw against North Macedonia

• North Macedonia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner

• Slovenia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia

• Israel: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; in play-offs as it stands

• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group H

Standings: Turkey (19), France (19), Iceland (15), Albania (12), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)

Matchday 9: 14 November – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra

• Turkey: will qualify if they draw against Iceland

• France: will qualify if they win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey

• Iceland: will be out of contention if they fail to win against Turkey; in play-offs as it stands

• Albania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group I

Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan

• Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw against Russia

• Russia: qualified

• Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner

• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group J

Standings: Italy (24), Finland (15), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (6), Liechtenstein (2)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy

• Italy: qualified, group winners

• Finland: will qualify with a win against Liechtenstein, will qualify with a draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to beat Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C2 winner

• Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner

• Armenia: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat Greece or if Finland beat Liechtenstein• Greece: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

• Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

