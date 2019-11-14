EURO 2020: Who has qualified? Who can still qualify?
Thursday 14 November 2019
UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups stand, who is through and who could join them.
- Top two in each group qualify directly for UEFA EURO 2020
- Check out how the qualifying groups stand
- Separating teams tied on points: Article 15 of regulations
- Who is in the play-offs as is stands?
This article will be updated after each European Qualifiers matchnight; it was last updated at 23:30 CET on Tuesday 15 October. Group standings are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020
• Belgium
• Italy
• Poland
• Russia
• Spain
• Ukraine
Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers group stage; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.
Group A
Standings: England (15 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (11), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 9: Thursday – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo
• England: will qualify with a draw against Montenegro, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A4 winner
• Czech Republic: will qualify if they win against Kosovo
• Kosovo: will be out of contention if they lose against Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner
• Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; in play-offs as it stands
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (19), Portugal (11), Serbia (10), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 9: Thursday – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg
• Ukraine: qualified, group winners
• Portugal: will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner
• Serbia: will be out of contention if they draw or lose against Luxembourg and Portugal win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner
• Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group C
Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 9: Saturday – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus
• Netherlands: will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A1 winner
• Germany: will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose
• Northern Ireland: will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw; in play-offs as it stands
• Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group D
Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (11), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 9: Friday – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar
• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
• Denmark: will qualify if they beat Gibraltar and Switzerland lose to Georgia; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner
• Switzerland: will qualify if they beat Georgia and Denmark do not beat Gibraltar; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A2 winner
• Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group E
Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 9: Saturday – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia
• Croatia: will qualify with a draw against Slovakia
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9; in play-offs as it stands
• Wales: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan; in play-offs as it stands
• Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group F
Standings: Spain (20), Sweden (15), Romania (14), Norway (11), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)
Matchday 9: Friday – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden
• Spain: qualified
• Sweden: will qualify with a win against Romania; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B2 winner
• Romania: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Sweden; in play-offs as it stands
• Norway: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat the Faroe Islands or if Romania v Sweden does not end in a draw; guaranteed play-off place in required as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner
• Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group G
Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)
Matchday 9: Saturday – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia
• Poland: qualified
• Austria: will qualify with a draw against North Macedonia
• North Macedonia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner
• Slovenia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia
• Israel: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; in play-offs as it stands
• Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group H
Standings: Turkey (19), France (19), Iceland (15), Albania (12), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 9: Thursday – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra
• Turkey: will qualify if they draw against Iceland
• France: will qualify if they win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey
• Iceland: will be out of contention if they fail to win against Turkey; in play-offs as it stands
• Albania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group I
Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)
Matchday 9: Saturday – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan
• Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw against Russia
• Russia: qualified
• Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner
• Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group J
Standings: Italy (24), Finland (15), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (8), Liechtenstein (2)
Matchday 9: Friday – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy
• Italy: qualified, group winners
• Finland: will qualify with a win against Liechtenstein, will qualify with a draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to beat Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C2 winner
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner
• Armenia: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat Greece or if Finland beat Liechtenstein
• Greece: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
• Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage