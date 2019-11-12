Portugal v Lithuania preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 12 November 2019
Article summary
Portugal tackle Lithuania on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Portugal face Lithuania on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Thursday 14 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
PORTUGAL v LITHUANIA: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Will follow soon.
Possible line-ups
Portugal: Rui Patrício; Ricardo Pereira, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, Guerreiro; Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência
Doubtful: Cristiano Ronaldo (knee)
Lithuania: Šetkus; Mikoliūnas, Girdvainis, Klimavičius, Andriuškevičius; Kuklys, Šimkus; Lasickas, Slivka, Novikovas; Černych
State of play
- Portugal will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg.
- Lithuania can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
Reporter's view
Fernando Santos gave a strong indication that he is expecting a one-sided game against Lithuania by calling up three strikers for the first time in this qualifying campaign: André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência and UEFA EURO 2016 final hero Éder. Portugal know what is expected of them; they must win their final two games to avoid any unpleasant surprises (they have the additional security of a guaranteed play-off place, but would prefer to avoid that). Ronaldo’s fitness is a big question mark; I would expect Portugal to rest their captain for one of these matches, quite possibly this one.
Carlos Machado
Key stats
- Forwards Diogo Jota and Daniel Podence, defenders Domingos Duarte and Rúben Semedo, and goalkeeper José Sá could make their debuts for Portugal.
- Portugal have only lost three of their last 36 matches, winning 21. They were unbeaten in 13 games, winning eight, before losing 2-1 in Ukraine last time out.
- Portugal have only failed to score twice in their last 19 matches. They have scored once in nine of those games and at least three times in the other eight. They have only conceded 11 goals in their last 13 games.
- Thirteen of Portugal’s last 16 goals have been scored in the second half.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 95 goals for his country in 162 games. André Silva (15) is the next highest scorer in the current Portugal squad. Ronaldo has scored an international goal in every year since 2004.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in September was the 54th of his career. He has scored eight hat-tricks for Portugal, going on to score four in a game on two occasions including their September qualifier in Lithuania.
- Ronaldo has scored ten goals in his last six international appearances, including two hat-tricks.
- Gonçalo Guedes has scored three goals in his last five games for Portugal.
- William Carvalho has scored in his last two games for Portugal. It took him 57 international appearances to score his other two goals.
- Lithuania have not won any of their last 18 games (L15). They have only scored 12 goals in their last 28 games.