Portugal v Lithuania preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Portugal face Lithuania on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Thursday 14 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

PORTUGAL v LITHUANIA: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

Pre-match thoughts

Will follow soon.

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Ricardo Pereira, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, Guerreiro; Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência

Doubtful: Cristiano Ronaldo (knee)

Lithuania: Šetkus; Mikoliūnas, Girdvainis, Klimavičius, Andriuškevičius; Kuklys, Šimkus; Lasickas, Slivka, Novikovas; Černych



State of play

Portugal will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg.

Lithuania can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

Reporter's view

Fernando Santos gave a strong indication that he is expecting a one-sided game against Lithuania by calling up three strikers for the first time in this qualifying campaign: André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência and UEFA EURO 2016 final hero Éder. Portugal know what is expected of them; they must win their final two games to avoid any unpleasant surprises (they have the additional security of a guaranteed play-off place, but would prefer to avoid that). Ronaldo’s fitness is a big question mark; I would expect Portugal to rest their captain for one of these matches, quite possibly this one.

Carlos Machado

Key stats