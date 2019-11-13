Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Wednesday 13 November 2019
Article summary
Italy visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Italy on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Friday 15 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA v ITALY: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Robert Prosinečki, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach
"The most important thing is that we play well in these last two matches ahead of the play-offs. We don't need extra motivation, especially against a team like Italy. That will be a test and we will give our all."
More will follow.
Possible line-ups
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Šehić; Kvržić, Kovačević, Bičakčić, Kolasinać; Cimirot, Pjanić, Sarić; Hajrović, Džeko, Gojak
Out: xx
Doubtful: xx
Italy: xxx
Out: xxx
Doubtful: xxx
State of play
- Bosnia and Herzegovina will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; they are guaranteed a play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winners.
- Italy have already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 as Group J winners.
Reporter's view
XXX
Paolo Menicucci
Key stats
- Midfielders Haris Hajradinović and Dino Hotić could make their debuts for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Edin Višća will win his 50th cap if he plays in this match.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina have only won three of their last ten matches (L5), but are unbeaten in seven home matches (W5).
- Forward Riccardo Orsolini, midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, defender Andrea Cistana and goalkeepers Alex Meret and Pierluigi Gollini could make their international debuts for Italy.
- Italy have won their last nine matches and are unbeaten in 12 games (W10). The only other time Italy won nine consecutive matches was 1938–39. Four of those victories ensured they won the 1938 World Cup. Twelve of Italy’s last 14 goals have been scored in the second half.
- Italy have only failed to score twice in their last 18 matches.
- Italy are now unbeaten in 38 UEFA European Championship qualifiers (W32 D6), since a 3-1 away defeat versus France on 6 September 2006. This is the longest unbeaten run by any nation in EURO qualifiers.
- Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti (both 8) are the top scorers in this Italy squad.
- Marco Verratti has scored twice in his last six games for Italy. He had only one international goal in his first 30 Azzurri appearances.
- Jorginho has scored in his last two matches for Italy, having only struck once in his first 18 international games. All three of his goals for Italy have been penalties.