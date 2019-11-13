Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Italy on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Friday 15 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA v ITALY: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Robert Prosinečki, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach

"The most important thing is that we play well in these last two matches ahead of the play-offs. We don't need extra motivation, especially against a team like Italy. That will be a test and we will give our all."

Possible line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Šehić; Kvržić, Kovačević, Bičakčić, Kolasinać; Cimirot, Pjanić, Sarić; Hajrović, Džeko, Gojak

State of play

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; they are guaranteed a play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winners.

Italy have already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 as Group J winners.

Reporter's view

Paolo Menicucci

Key stats